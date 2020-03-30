Log in
03/30/2020 | 10:35am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HolidayCheck Group AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 paragraph 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - Buyback of own shares - 5th interim notification
HolidayCheck Group AG: Release of a capital market information

30.03.2020 / 16:32
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 paragraph 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Buyback of own shares - 5th interim notification

In the period from 23 March 2020 until and including 27 March 2020 a total of 45,450 shares were purchased within the scope of the share buyback. Notice of commencement of this share buyback on 24 February 2020 was given by publication on 19 February 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The daily aggregated volumes of repurchased shares and the volume-weighted average purchase prices in the period from 23 March 2020 until and including 27 March 2020 are as follows:

Date Number of shares     Volume-weighted average share purchase price in Euro
23/03/2020     29,450 1.006791
24/03/2020 3,000 1.11
25/03/2020 0 -
26/03/2020 0 -
27/03/2020 13,000 1.321154
 

A total number of 292,611 shares have been repurchased within the scope of this buyback in the period from 24 February 2020 until and including 27 March 2020.

The buyback of shares has been carried out through a bank mandated by HolidayCheck Group AG through the electronic XETRA trading system.

More information on transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 are published on the website of HolidayCheck Group AG at www.holidaycheckgroup.com/investor-relations/share-buy-back/?lang=en

Munich, 30 March 2020

HolidayCheck Group AG

The Managing Board


30.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HolidayCheck Group AG
Neumarkter Str. 61
81673 München
Germany
Internet: www.holidaycheckgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1010545  30.03.2020 



© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 142 M
EBIT 2019 -4,40 M
Net income 2019 -3,90 M
Finance 2019 34,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -18,2x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,13x
EV / Sales2019 0,27x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
Capitalization 72,7 M
Managers
NameTitle
Georg Hesse Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Winners Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Scheuermann Chief Financial Officer
Nate Glissmeyer Chief Product Officer & SVP-Engineering
Dirk Altenbeck Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG-52.60%81
INFORMA PLC-45.71%7 229
AXEL SPRINGER SE-10.11%6 753
NEWS CORPORATION-39.67%4 999
PEARSON PLC-18.56%4 824
SCHIBSTED-28.14%4 191
