HolidayCheck Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 paragraph 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Buyback of own shares - 5th interim notification



In the period from 23 March 2020 until and including 27 March 2020 a total of 45,450 shares were purchased within the scope of the share buyback. Notice of commencement of this share buyback on 24 February 2020 was given by publication on 19 February 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The daily aggregated volumes of repurchased shares and the volume-weighted average purchase prices in the period from 23 March 2020 until and including 27 March 2020 are as follows:

Date Number of shares Volume-weighted average share purchase price in Euro 23/03/2020 29,450 1.006791 24/03/2020 3,000 1.11 25/03/2020 0 - 26/03/2020 0 - 27/03/2020 13,000 1.321154

A total number of 292,611 shares have been repurchased within the scope of this buyback in the period from 24 February 2020 until and including 27 March 2020.

The buyback of shares has been carried out through a bank mandated by HolidayCheck Group AG through the electronic XETRA trading system.

More information on transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 are published on the website of HolidayCheck Group AG at www.holidaycheckgroup.com/investor-relations/share-buy-back/?lang=en

Munich, 30 March 2020

HolidayCheck Group AG



The Managing Board