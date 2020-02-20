HolidayCheck Group AG: Release of a capital market information / mandatory post-admission disclosure

HolidayCheck Group AG, Munich, Germany: Publication of capital market information / mandatory post-admission disclosure

Share buy-back

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 paragraph 1 a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



ISIN: DE0005495329



The share buy-back programme announced by HolidayCheck Group AG on 19th February 2020 by means of an ad hoc announcement will commence on 24th February 2020 and end no later than 15th June 2020. A bank will be commissioned to buy back up to 750,000 shares in the company subject to a number of shares corresponding to an overall price limit of EUR 2,250,000. The intention is to offer the repurchased shares to members of the Management Board and employees of the company and its affiliated entities under the terms of employee stock option plans. The Management Board is drawing on the share buy-back authorisation granted by the annual general meeting on 16 June 2015 in accordance with section 71 paragraph 1 number 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG).

The Company exercised this authorisation in 2016 and 2017 and currently holds 689,317 shares.

A bank has been commissioned to buy back the shares exclusively through the stock exchange. It will conduct the share buy-back independently and without influence from the company. The company retains the right to terminate the bank's mandate and commission a different bank at any time. The price paid per share (excluding ancillary purchase costs) may not be more than 10 percent higher or 10 percent lower than the average closing price over the last three trading days on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, FWB) preceding the purchase. The buy-back will be managed by a bank and will comply with the Market Abuse Regulation and with Articles 2 to 4 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. Accordingly, on a single day the bank may not in total purchase more than 25 percent of the average daily volume of shares traded on the stock exchange used for the purchase. This average figure is based on the average daily trading volume over the 20 stock exchange trading days preceding the date of purchase.

The transactions will be announced in a form that meets the requirements of Article 5 paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 paragraphs 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 no later than the end of the seventh trading day after execution. Details of the transactions will also be published on the company's website at https://www.holidaycheckgroup.com/investor-relations/share-buy-back/?lang=en.

