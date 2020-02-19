Log in
HolidayCheck : adopts share buy-back resolution

02/19/2020 | 06:35am EST

19-Feb-2020 / 12:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HolidayCheck Group AG adopts share buy-back resolution

Munich, Germany, 19th February 2020 - Following approval by the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of HolidayCheck Group AG has decided to make a second use of the share buy-back authorisation granted by the annual general meeting on 16 June 2015 in accordance with section 71 paragraph 1 number 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG). Over the period from 24th February 2020 to 15 June 2020 the company will acquire up to 750,000 of its own shares subject to an overall price limit of EUR 2,250,000. The shares will be acquired through the stock exchange. The intention is to offer the repurchased shares to members of the Management Board and employees of the company and its affiliated entities as part of an employee stock option plan.

The share buy-back will be carried out by a bank and will comply with the Market Abuse Regulation and with Articles 2 to 4 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. The bank will decide independently when to repurchase the shares and on each occasion how many shares to acquire. The company will have no influence over these decisions.

The price paid per share (excluding ancillary purchase costs) may not be more than 10 percent higher or 10 percent lower than the average closing price over the last three trading days on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, FWB) preceding the purchase. The buy-back programme may be suspended and subsequently continued at any time as required and legally admissible.

All transactions will be announced in a form that meets the requirements of Article 5 paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 paragraphs 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 no later than the end of the seventh trading day after execution. Details of the transactions will also be published on the company's website at https://www.holidaycheckgroup.com/investor-relations/.

Contact:
HolidayCheck Group AG
Armin Blohmann
Neumarkter Str. 61
81673 München

Tel.: +49 89 357680 901
Fax: +49 89 357680 999

E-Mail: armin.blohmann@holidaycheckgroup.com
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About HolidayCheck Group AG:
HolidayCheck Group AG (ISIN DE005495329), Munich, Germany, is one of Europe's leading digital travel firms for holidaymakers. With a total workforce of around 490, HolidayCheck Group AG comprises HolidayCheck AG (which operates hotel review and travel booking portals by the same name), HC Touristik GmbH (which operates the travel agent HolidayCheck Reisen), Driveboo AG (which operates the car rental portals MietwagenCheck and Driveboo) and WebAssets B.V. (which operates the Zoover hotel review portals and the MeteoVista/WeerOnline weather portals). HolidayCheck Group's vision is to become the world's most holidaymaker-friendly company in the world.

19-Feb-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HolidayCheck Group AG
Neumarkter Str. 61
81673 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89 357680 901
Fax: +49 89 357680 999
E-mail: armin.blohmann@holidaycheckgroup.com
Internet: www.holidaycheckgroup.com
ISIN: DE0005495329
WKN: 549532
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 978703

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

978703  19-Feb-2020 CET/CEST



© EQS 2020
