HolidayCheck : adopts share buy-back resolution

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HolidayCheck Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

HolidayCheck Group AG adopts share buy-back resolution



19-Feb-2020 / 12:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HolidayCheck Group AG adopts share buy-back resolution



Munich, Germany, 19th February 2020 - Following approval by the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of HolidayCheck Group AG has decided to make a second use of the share buy-back authorisation granted by the annual general meeting on 16 June 2015 in accordance with section 71 paragraph 1 number 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG). Over the period from 24th February 2020 to 15 June 2020 the company will acquire up to 750,000 of its own shares subject to an overall price limit of EUR 2,250,000. The shares will be acquired through the stock exchange. The intention is to offer the repurchased shares to members of the Management Board and employees of the company and its affiliated entities as part of an employee stock option plan.

The share buy-back will be carried out by a bank and will comply with the Market Abuse Regulation and with Articles 2 to 4 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. The bank will decide independently when to repurchase the shares and on each occasion how many shares to acquire. The company will have no influence over these decisions.

The price paid per share (excluding ancillary purchase costs) may not be more than 10 percent higher or 10 percent lower than the average closing price over the last three trading days on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, FWB) preceding the purchase. The buy-back programme may be suspended and subsequently continued at any time as required and legally admissible.

All transactions will be announced in a form that meets the requirements of Article 5 paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 paragraphs 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 no later than the end of the seventh trading day after execution. Details of the transactions will also be published on the company's website at https://www.holidaycheckgroup.com/investor-relations/.



Contact:

HolidayCheck Group AG

Armin Blohmann

Neumarkter Str. 61

81673 München

Tel.: +49 89 357680 901Fax: +49 89 357680 999E-Mail: armin.blohmann@holidaycheckgroup.com