HolidayCheck : announces results of voting at this year's annual general meeting of shareholders

06/04/2019 | 01:33pm EDT

Munich, Germany, 4 June 2019 - This year's annual general meeting of the shareholders of HolidayCheck Group AG was held today at the 'Haus der Bayerischen Wirtschaft' in Munich, Germany. In line with the pleasing record of high attendance in previous years, the present shareholders and shareholder representatives accounted for around 66 percent of the company's share capital with voting rights. All the items on the agenda requiring approval were adopted by clear majorities.

The shareholders present at the meeting passed a resolution to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.04 per qualifying no-par value share. As the dividend will be paid fully out of the contribution account for tax purposes, as defined in section 27 of the German Corporation Tax Act (Körperschaftssteuergesetz, KStG), there will be no deductions of capital gains tax or solidarity surcharge. In most cases, dividends paid to domestic shareholders are not subject to taxation.

The shareholders' meeting also approved by a large majority the discharge of the Management and Supervisory Boards and a control and profit transfer agreement between HolidayCheck Group AG and the tour operator HC Touristik GmbH, which was formed in 2018.

A detailed breakdown of today's voting results for each agenda item and a transcript of the presentation made to the shareholders at the general meeting will be published in German on the website in the course of the evening at: https://www.holidaycheckgroup.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

About HolidayCheck Group AG:

HolidayCheck Group AG (ISIN DE005495329), Munich, Germany, is one of Europe's leading digital travel firms for holidaymakers. With a total workforce of around 450, HolidayCheck Group AG comprises HolidayCheck AG (which operates hotel review and travel booking portals by the same name), HC Touristik GmbH (which operates the travel agent HolidayCheck Reisen), Driveboo AG (which operates the car rental portal MietwagenCheck) and WebAssets B.V. (which operates the Zoover hotel review portals and the MeteoVista/WeerOnline weather portals). HolidayCheck Group's vision is to become the world's most holidaymaker-friendly company in the world.

Disclaimer

HolidayCheck Group AG published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 17:32:01 UTC
