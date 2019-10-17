Holland Colours : How colorful is your mind?

Have you ever heard of the Stroop effect? In psychology, the Stroop effect is a demonstration of cognitive interference where a delay in the reaction time of a task occurs due to a mismatch in stimuli.

A basic task that demonstrates this effect occurs when there is a mismatch between the name of a color (e.g., 'blue', 'green', or 'red') and the color of ink used to print it (i.e., the word 'red' printed in blue ink instead of red ink). When asked to name the color of the word, it takes longer and is more prone to errors than when the color of the ink matches the name of the color.

The effect is named after John Ridley Stroop, who first published the effect.

So, with this in mind, are you ready to take this challenge?