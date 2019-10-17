Log in
HOLLAND COLOURS NV

HOLLAND COLOURS NV

(HOLCO)
10/17 05:20:13 am
83 EUR   --.--%
05:29aHOLLAND COLOURS : How colorful is your mind?
PU
10/04HOLLAND COLOURS : Give your dairy sales a boost!
PU
10/01HOLLAND COLOURS : CFO Margret Kleinsman announces her resignation
PU
Holland Colours : How colorful is your mind?

10/17/2019 | 05:29am EDT

Have you ever heard of the Stroop effect? In psychology, the Stroop effect is a demonstration of cognitive interference where a delay in the reaction time of a task occurs due to a mismatch in stimuli.

A basic task that demonstrates this effect occurs when there is a mismatch between the name of a color (e.g., 'blue', 'green', or 'red') and the color of ink used to print it (i.e., the word 'red' printed in blue ink instead of red ink). When asked to name the color of the word, it takes longer and is more prone to errors than when the color of the ink matches the name of the color.

The effect is named after John Ridley Stroop, who first published the effect.

So, with this in mind, are you ready to take this challenge?

Disclaimer

HCA - Holland Colours NV published this content on 17 October 2019
Latest news on HOLLAND COLOURS NV
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 101 M
EBIT 2020 10,4 M
Net income 2020 7,80 M
Finance 2020 12,8 M
Yield 2020 6,51%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 71,4 M
Technical analysis trends HOLLAND COLOURS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 87,50  €
Last Close Price 83,00  €
Spread / Highest target 5,42%
Spread / Average Target 5,42%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Coen W. H. Vinke Chief Executive Officer
Roland Zoomers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Margret G. Kleinsman Chief Financial Officer
Eelco M. S. van Hamersveld Chief Technology Officer
Aukje R. Doornbos Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOLLAND COLOURS NV5.87%79
ECOLAB INC.32.49%56 178
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-2.16%42 419
GIVAUDAN25.97%26 528
SIKA AG28.73%20 779
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG35.01%14 802
