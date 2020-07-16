Holland Colours : Remuneration Report 2019-2020 (English)

REMUNERATION REPORT

Remuneration of the Board of Management

The Remuneration Committee advises the Supervisory Board on the formulation of the remuneration policy and the setting of the individual remuneration of the Board of Management. The remuneration policy is designed to attract, motivate and retain qualified top management who will enable Holland Colours to achieve its strategic and operational goals.

Following the implementation of the EU Shareholders' Rights Directive into Dutch law on December 1, 2019, a proposal will be put to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on July 16, 2020 to amend the Policy in line with the new legislation (Article 2:135a DCC). The change in legislation will not entail material changes to the remuneration policy that was already in place and was applied. This remuneration report referred to in Book 2: 135b DCC will be put before the AGM on July 16, 2020 for an advisory vote.

The remuneration policy is intended to encourage enterprising behavior, but also has to be in reasonable proportion to the remuneration of the other management personnel. Holland Colours' remuneration policy is appropriate to its identity and strategy and is result-oriented and straightforward in its application. It also takes account of the social context, the corporate governance structure and the interests of Holland Colours stakeholders. Except for 75% of the profit sharing settled in Holland Pigments shares, there is no place for long-term variable remuneration in the form of financial instruments such as shares or options. The development of Holland Colours share price is not an element in the remuneration policy.

Holland Colours benchmarks the salaries of the company's senior management when applicable with the support of a third party. We strive to offer compensation at the median level compared to companies similar in size, international scope and complexity and located in the same geographical area. The salaries of our employees are reviewed annually and a job evaluation and rating process is conducted. In adopting this approach, Holland Colours ensures fair pay compared to other companies in line with the type of company Holland Colours is.

In 2019/2020, the internal pay ratio was 10.36 (2018/2019 10.45) based on the annual total remuneration of the CEO and the average total remuneration of all other full-time employees, as reported in accordance with IFRS, excluding discretionary elements.

The remuneration of the members of the Board of Management consists of:

A fixed gross annual salary including 8% holiday allowance;

Pension based on a defined contribution system;

Other employment benefits (reimbursement of specific expenses or contribution and a company car);

Variable remuneration:

in cash for short-term achievements (one year); profit-sharing.



Claw-back and ultimate remedium provisions are subject to the Dutch Civil Code.

Members of the Board of Management have a change-of-control arrangement and in case of early termination will be covered by a severance provision of six months' gross base salary, in accordance with the Dutch Corporate Governance Code. Holland Colours does not provide any personal loans, guarantees or advance payments to the members of the Board of Management.