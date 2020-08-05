Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Holly Energy Partners, L.P.    HEP

HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.

(HEP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. : Reports Second Quarter Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 06:31am EDT

  • Reported net income attributable to HEP of $76.5 million or $0.73 per unit
  • Announced quarterly distribution of $0.35 per unit
  • Reported EBITDA of $112.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $80.2 million

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (“HEP” or the “Partnership”) (NYSE:HEP) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2020. Net income attributable to HEP for the second quarter was $76.5 million ($0.73 per basic and diluted limited partner unit), compared to $45.7 million ($0.43 per basic and diluted limited partner unit) for the second quarter of 2019.

The increase in earnings was primarily due to the recognition of a non-cash gain on sales-type leases resulting from the renewal of a third-party throughput agreement during the second quarter of 2020. A portion of the new throughput agreement met the definition of a sales-type lease, which resulted in a non-cash gain of $33.8 million upon the initial recognition of the sales-type lease during the second quarter. Excluding this gain, net income attributable to HEP for the quarter was $42.6 million ($0.40 per basic and diluted limited partner unit), a decrease of $3.1 million compared to the same period of 2019. The decrease in earnings was mainly due to lower volumes due to demand destruction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic substantially offset by lower operating expenses and lower interest expense.

Distributable cash flow was $65.5 million for the quarter, a decrease of $2.0 million, or 3.0% compared to the second quarter of 2019. HEP declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.35 per unit on July 23, 2020.

Commenting on our 2020 second quarter results, Michael Jennings, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, HEP remains focused on the health and safety of our employees, communities, and contractors and committed to safe and reliable operations. Despite the challenging economic conditions, our stable and secure cash flows, supported by minimum volume commitment contracts across our asset base, continue to highlight the strength of HEP's business model."

“Looking forward, we are optimistic that the recent improvements we have seen in demand for refined products will continue through the second half of 2020 and drive continued improvement in our volumes."

Our business depends in large part on the demand for the various petroleum products we transport, terminal and store in the markets we serve. The COVID-19 pandemic has created destruction of demand, as well as lack of forward visibility, for refined products and crude oil transportation, and for the terminalling and storage services that we provide. Over the course of the second quarter, demand for transportation fuels stabilized, and we saw incremental improvement in our volumes late in the quarter. We expect our customers will continue to adjust refinery production levels commensurate with market demand and ultimately expect demand to return to pre-COVID-19 levels. For additional details of the impact of COVID-19 on our business, please see our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Revenue Highlights

Revenues for the second quarter were $114.8 million, a decrease of $15.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to a 26% reduction in overall crude and product pipeline volumes predominantly in our Southwest and Rockies regions.

  • Revenues from our refined product pipelines were $25.1 million, a decrease of $7.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2019. Shipments averaged 158.4 thousand barrels per day ("mbpd") compared to 197.8 mbpd for the second quarter of 2019. The volume and revenue decreases were mainly due to lower volumes on pipelines servicing HFC's Navajo refinery, Delek's Big Spring refinery and our UNEV pipeline as well as the recording of certain pipeline tariffs as interest income as the related throughput contract renewals were determined to be sales-type leases.
  • Revenues from our intermediate pipelines were $7.5 million, an increase of $0.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2019, due to contractual tariff escalators. Shipments averaged 128.5 mbpd for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 141.3 mbpd for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in volumes was mainly due to lower throughputs on our intermediate pipelines servicing HFC's Navajo refinery while revenue remained relatively constant mainly due to contractual minimum volume guarantees.
  • Revenues from our crude pipelines were $26.4 million, a decrease of $6.0 million compared to the second quarter of 2019, and shipments averaged 338.4 mbpd compared to 510.9 mbpd for the second quarter of 2019. The decreases were mainly attributable to decreased volumes on our crude pipeline systems in New Mexico and Texas and on our crude pipeline systems in Wyoming and Utah.
  • Revenues from terminal, tankage and loading rack fees were $36.3 million, a decrease of $2.8 million compared to the second quarter of 2019. Refined products and crude oil terminalled in the facilities averaged 418.0 mbpd compared to 490.9 mbpd for the second quarter of 2019. The volume and revenue decreases were mainly due to demand destruction associated with COVID-19 across most of our facilities. Revenue did not decrease in proportion to the decrease in volumes mainly due to contractual minimum volume guarantees.
  • Revenues from refinery processing units were $19.6 million, an increase of $0.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2019, and throughputs averaged 49.9 mbpd compared to 77.7 mbpd for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in volumes was mainly due to reduced throughput for both our Woods Cross and El Dorado processing units while revenue remained relatively constant mainly due to contractual minimum volume guarantees.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Revenue Highlights

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2020, were $242.7 million, a decrease of $22.6 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease was mainly attributable to a 22% reduction in overall crude and product pipeline volumes predominantly in our Southwest and Rockies regions.

  • Revenues from our refined product pipelines were $59.9 million, a decrease of $8.9 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019. Shipments averaged 169.0 mbpd compared to 204.8 mbpd for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The volume and revenue decreases were mainly due to lower volumes on pipelines servicing HFC's Navajo refinery, Delek's Big Spring refinery and our UNEV pipeline as well as the recording of certain pipeline tariffs as interest income as the related throughput contract renewals were determined to be sales-type leases.
  • Revenues from our intermediate pipelines were $14.9 million, an increase of $0.4 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019. Shipments averaged 135.3 mbpd compared to 136.1 mbpd for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
  • Revenues from our crude pipelines were $54.5 million, a decrease of $9.4 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019. Shipments averaged 367.8 mbpd compared to 519.1 mbpd for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The decreases were mainly attributable to decreased volumes on our crude pipeline systems in New Mexico and Texas and on our crude pipeline systems in Wyoming and Utah.
  • Revenues from terminal, tankage and loading rack fees were $73.8 million, a decrease of $2.9 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019. Refined products and crude oil terminalled in the facilities averaged 446.8 mbpd compared to 466.9 mbpd for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The volume and revenue decreases were mainly due to demand destruction associated with COVID-19 across most of our facilities.
  • Revenues from refinery processing units were $39.5 million, a decrease of $1.8 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019. Throughputs averaged 59.8 mbpd compared to 71.8 mbpd for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in volumes was mainly due to reduced throughput for both our Woods Cross and El Dorado processing units. Revenues were higher in the six months ended June 30, 2019 due to an adjustment in revenue recognition recorded during that period.

Operating Costs and Expenses Highlights

Operating costs and expenses were $62.3 million and $124.0 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, representing decreases of $4.5 million and $6.8 million from the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. The decreases were mainly due to lower rental expenses, maintenance costs and variable costs such as electricity and chemicals associated with lower volumes.

Interest expense was $13.8 million and $31.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, representing decreases of $5.5 million and $6.7 million over the same periods of 2019. The decreases were mainly due to market interest rate decreases under our senior secured revolving credit facility and refinancing our $500 million of 6.0% senior notes with $500 million of 5.0% senior notes.

We have scheduled a webcast conference call today at 4:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss financial results. This webcast may be accessed at:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2395468/9DD5DBA8D23CE64297284CDD08F9FEBA

An audio archive of this webcast will be available using the above noted link through August 18, 2020.

About Holly Energy Partners, L.P.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HollyFrontier Corporation subsidiaries. The Partnership, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, owns and/or operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, tankage and terminals in Texas, New Mexico, Washington, Idaho, Oklahoma, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming and Kansas, as well as refinery processing units in Utah and Kansas.

HollyFrontier Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer that produces high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other specialty products. HollyFrontier owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, HollyFrontier produces base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and exports products to more than 80 countries. HollyFrontier also owns a 57% limited partner interest and a non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P.

The statements in this press release relating to matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on our beliefs and assumptions and those of our general partner using currently available information and expectations as of the date hereof, are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Although we and our general partner believe that such expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, neither we nor our general partner can give assurance that our expectations will prove to be correct. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in these statements. Any differences could be caused by a number of factors including, but not limited to:

  • the extraordinary market environment and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the continuation of a material decline in demand for refined petroleum products in markets we serve;
  • risks and uncertainties with respect to the actual quantities of petroleum products and crude oil shipped on our pipelines and/or terminalled, stored and throughput in our terminals and refinery processing units;
  • the economic viability of HollyFrontier Corporation, our other customers and our joint ventures' other customers, including any refusal or inability of our or our joint ventures' customers or counterparties to perform their obligations under their contracts;
  • the demand for refined petroleum products in markets we serve;
  • our ability to purchase and integrate future acquired operations;
  • our ability to complete previously announced or contemplated acquisitions;
  • the availability and cost of additional debt and equity financing;
  • the possibility of temporary or permanent reductions in production or shutdowns at refineries utilizing our pipelines, terminal facilities and refinery processing units, due to reasons such as infection in the workforce, in response to reductions in demand or lower gross margins due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any potential asset impairments resulting from such actions;
  • the effects of current and future government regulations and policies, including the effects of current and future restrictions on various commercial and economic activities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • delay by government authorities in issuing permits necessary for our business or our capital projects;
  • our and our joint venture partners' ability to complete and maintain operational efficiency in carrying out routine operations and capital construction projects;
  • the possibility of terrorist or cyber attacks and the consequences of any such attacks;
  • general economic conditions, including uncertainty regarding the timing, pace and extent of an economic recovery in the United States;
  • the impact of recent or proposed changes in tax laws and regulations that affect master limited partnerships; and
  • other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

Income, Distributable Cash Flow and Volumes
The following tables present income, distributable cash flow and volume information for the three and the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019.

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Change from

 

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

(In thousands, except per unit data)

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

Pipelines:

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliates – refined product pipelines

$

16,302

 

 

$

20,759

 

 

$

(4,457

)

Affiliates – intermediate pipelines

7,475

 

 

7,297

 

 

178

 

Affiliates – crude pipelines

19,311

 

 

20,651

 

 

(1,340

)

 

43,088

 

 

48,707

 

 

(5,619

)

Third parties – refined product pipelines

8,750

 

 

11,778

 

 

(3,028

)

Third parties – crude pipelines

7,116

 

 

11,778

 

 

(4,662

)

 

58,954

 

 

72,263

 

 

(13,309

)

Terminals, tanks and loading racks:

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliates

32,902

 

 

34,263

 

 

(1,361

)

Third parties

3,378

 

 

4,826

 

 

(1,448

)

 

36,280

 

 

39,089

 

 

(2,809

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliates - refinery processing units

19,573

 

 

19,399

 

 

174

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

114,807

 

 

130,751

 

 

(15,944

)

Operating costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

Operations

34,737

 

 

40,602

 

 

(5,865

)

Depreciation and amortization

25,034

 

 

24,247

 

 

787

 

General and administrative

2,535

 

 

1,988

 

 

547

 

 

62,306

 

 

66,837

 

 

(4,531

)

Operating income

52,501

 

 

63,914

 

 

(11,413

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity in earnings of equity method investments

2,156

 

 

1,783

 

 

373

 

Interest expense, including amortization

(13,779

)

 

(19,230

)

 

5,451

 

Interest income

2,813

 

 

551

 

 

2,262

 

Gain on sales-type leases

 

33,834

 

 

 

 

33,834

 

Gain on sale of assets and other

468

 

 

111

 

 

357

 

 

25,492

 

 

(16,785

)

 

42,277

 

Income before income taxes

77,993

 

 

47,129

 

 

30,864

 

State income tax benefit (expense)

(39

)

 

30

 

 

(69

)

Net income

77,954

 

 

47,159

 

 

30,795

 

Allocation of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,484

)

 

(1,469

)

 

(15

)

Net income attributable to Holly Energy Partners

$

76,470

 

 

$

45,690

 

 

$

30,780

 

Limited partners’ earnings per unit – basic and diluted

$

0.73

 

 

$

0.43

 

 

$

0.30

 

Weighted average limited partners’ units outstanding

105,440

 

 

105,440

 

 

 

EBITDA(1)

$

112,509

 

 

$

88,586

 

 

$

23,923

 

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

80,168

 

 

$

88,586

 

 

$

(8,418

)

Distributable cash flow(2)

$

65,456

 

 

$

67,486

 

 

$

(2,030

)

 

Volumes (bpd)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pipelines:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliates – refined product pipelines

100,524

 

 

130,802

 

 

(30,278

)

Affiliates – intermediate pipelines

128,464

 

 

141,345

 

 

(12,881

)

Affiliates – crude pipelines

252,570

 

 

370,351

 

 

(117,781

)

 

481,558

 

 

642,498

 

 

(160,940

)

Third parties – refined product pipelines

57,876

 

 

66,963

 

 

(9,087

)

Third parties – crude pipelines

85,851

 

 

140,555

 

 

(54,704

)

 

625,285

 

 

850,016

 

 

(224,731

)

Terminals and loading racks:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliates

372,093

 

 

431,509

 

 

(59,416

)

Third parties

45,876

 

 

59,343

 

 

(13,467

)

 

417,969

 

 

490,852

 

 

(72,883

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliates – refinery processing units

49,891

 

 

77,728

 

 

(27,837

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total for pipelines and terminal assets (bpd)

1,093,145

 

 

1,418,596

 

 

(325,451

)

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

Change from

 

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

(In thousands, except per unit data)

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

Pipelines:

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliates – refined product pipelines

$

36,385

 

 

$

41,491

 

 

$

(5,106

)

Affiliates – intermediate pipelines

14,949

 

 

14,578

 

 

371

 

Affiliates – crude pipelines

39,704

 

 

41,772

 

 

(2,068

)

 

91,038

 

 

97,841

 

 

(6,803

)

Third parties – refined product pipelines

23,548

 

 

27,382

 

 

(3,834

)

Third parties – crude pipelines

14,840

 

 

22,140

 

 

(7,300

)

 

129,426

 

 

147,363

 

 

(17,937

)

Terminals, tanks and loading racks:

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliates

66,496

 

 

66,669

 

 

(173

)

Third parties

7,282

 

 

9,998

 

 

(2,716

)

 

73,778

 

 

76,667

 

 

(2,889

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliates - refinery processing units

39,457

 

 

41,218

 

 

(1,761

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

242,661

 

 

265,248

 

 

(22,587

)

Operating costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

Operations

69,718

 

 

78,121

 

 

(8,403

)

Depreciation and amortization

49,012

 

 

48,071

 

 

941

 

General and administrative

5,237

 

 

4,608

 

 

629

 

 

123,967

 

 

130,800

 

 

(6,833

)

Operating income

118,694

 

 

134,448

 

 

(15,754

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity in earnings of equity method investments

3,870

 

 

3,883

 

 

(13

)

Interest expense, including amortization

(31,546

)

 

(38,252

)

 

6,706

 

Interest income

5,031

 

 

1,079

 

 

3,952

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

(25,915

)

 

 

 

(25,915

)

Gain on sales-type leases

 

33,834

 

 

 

 

33,834

 

Gain (loss) on sale of assets and other

974

 

 

(199

)

 

1,173

 

 

(13,752

)

 

(33,489

)

 

19,737

 

Income before income taxes

104,942

 

 

100,959

 

 

3,983

 

State income tax expense

(76

)

 

(6

)

 

(70

)

Net income

104,866

 

 

100,953

 

 

3,913

 

Allocation of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3,535

)

 

(4,081

)

 

546

 

Net income attributable to Holly Energy Partners

$

101,331

 

 

$

96,872

 

 

$

4,459

 

Limited partners’ earnings per unit—basic and diluted

$

0.96

 

 

$

0.92

 

 

$

0.04

 

Weighted average limited partners’ units outstanding

105,440

 

 

105,440

 

 

 

EBITDA(1)

$

176,934

 

 

$

182,122

 

 

$

(5,188

)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

171,276

 

 

$

182,122

 

 

$

(10,846

)

Distributable cash flow(2)

$

136,164

 

 

$

138,085

 

 

$

(1,921

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Volumes (bpd)

 

 

 

 

 

Pipelines:

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliates – refined product pipelines

115,245

 

 

130,805

 

 

(15,560

)

Affiliates – intermediate pipelines

135,288

 

 

136,116

 

 

(828

)

Affiliates – crude pipelines

278,801

 

 

385,490

 

 

(106,689

)

 

529,334

 

 

652,411

 

 

(123,077

)

Third parties – refined product pipelines

53,756

 

 

73,975

 

 

(20,219

)

Third parties – crude pipelines

89,027

 

 

133,565

 

 

(44,538

)

 

672,117

 

 

859,951

 

 

(187,834

)

Terminals and loading racks:

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliates

400,911

 

 

402,909

 

 

(1,998

)

Third parties

45,910

 

 

64,028

 

 

(18,118

)

 

446,821

 

 

466,937

 

 

(20,116

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliates – refinery processing units

59,843

 

 

71,816

 

 

(11,973

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total for pipelines and terminal assets (bpd)

1,178,781

 

 

1,398,704

 

 

(219,923

)

(1)

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) is calculated as net income attributable to Holly Energy Partners plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income, (ii) state income tax and (iii) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA plus (i) loss on early extinguishment of debt and (ii) pipeline tariffs not included in revenues due to impacts from lease accounting for certain pipeline tariffs minus (iii) gain on sales-type leases and (iv) pipeline lease payments not included in operating costs and expenses. Portions of our minimum guaranteed pipeline tariffs for assets subject to sales-type lease accounting are recorded as interest income with the remaining amounts recorded as a reduction in net investment in leases. These pipeline tariffs were previously recorded as revenues prior to the renewal of the throughput agreement, which triggered sales-type lease accounting. Similarly, certain pipeline lease payments were previously recorded as operating costs and expenses, but the underlying lease was reclassified from an operating lease to a financing lease, and these payments are now recoded as interest expense and reductions in the lease liability. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not calculations based upon generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, the amounts included in the EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculations are derived from amounts included in our consolidated financial statements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income attributable to Holly Energy Partners or operating income, as indications of our operating performance or as alternatives to operating cash flow as a measure of liquidity. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented here because they are widely used financial indicators used by investors and analysts to measure performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also used by our management for internal analysis and as a basis for compliance with financial covenants.

 

 

 

Set forth below is our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

(In thousands)

Net income attributable to Holly Energy Partners

 

$

76,470

 

 

$

45,690

 

 

$

101,331

 

 

$

96,872

 

Add (subtract):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

13,779

 

 

19,230

 

 

31,546

 

 

38,252

 

Interest Income

 

(2,813

)

 

(551

)

 

(5,031

)

 

(1,079

)

State income tax (benefit) expense

 

39

 

 

(30

)

 

76

 

 

6

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

25,034

 

 

24,247

 

 

49,012

 

 

48,071

 

EBITDA

 

112,509

 

 

88,586

 

 

176,934

 

 

182,122

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

25,915

 

 

 

Gain on sales-type leases

 

(33,834

)

 

 

 

(33,834

)

 

 

Pipeline tariffs not included in revenues

 

3,099

 

 

 

 

5,474

 

 

 

Lease payments not included in operating costs

 

(1,606

)

 

 

 

(3,213

)

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

80,168

 

 

$

88,586

 

 

$

171,276

 

 

$

182,122

 

(2)

Distributable cash flow is not a calculation based upon GAAP. However, the amounts included in the calculation are derived from amounts presented in our consolidated financial statements, with the general exception of maintenance capital expenditures. Distributable cash flow should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income attributable to Holly Energy Partners or operating income, as an indication of our operating performance, or as an alternative to operating cash flow as a measure of liquidity. Distributable cash flow is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Distributable cash flow is presented here because it is a widely accepted financial indicator used by investors to compare partnership performance. It is also used by management for internal analysis and our performance units. We believe that this measure provides investors an enhanced perspective of the operating performance of our assets and the cash our business is generating.

 

 

 

Set forth below is our calculation of distributable cash flow.

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

(In thousands)

Net income attributable to Holly Energy Partners

 

$

76,470

 

 

$

45,690

 

 

$

101,331

 

 

$

96,872

 

Add (subtract):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

25,034

 

 

24,247

 

 

49,012

 

 

48,071

 

Amortization of discount and deferred debt charges

 

842

 

 

769

 

 

1,641

 

 

1,535

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

25,915

 

 

 

Revenue recognized greater than customer billings

 

(44

)

 

(297

)

 

(501

)

 

(3,331

)

Maintenance capital expenditures (3)

 

(1,140

)

 

(625

)

 

(3,627

)

 

(1,360

)

Increase (decrease) in environmental liability

 

157

 

 

(277

)

 

158

 

 

(555

)

Decrease in reimbursable deferred revenue

 

(3,005

)

 

(2,061

)

 

(5,805

)

 

(3,640

)

Gain on sales-type leases

 

(33,834

)

 

 

 

(33,834

)

 

 

Other

 

976

 

 

40

 

 

1,874

 

 

493

 

Distributable cash flow

 

$

65,456

 

 

$

67,486

 

 

$

136,164

 

 

$

138,085

 

(3)

Maintenance capital expenditures are capital expenditures made to replace partially or fully depreciated assets in order to maintain the existing operating capacity of our assets and to extend their useful lives. Maintenance capital expenditures include expenditures required to maintain equipment reliability, tankage and pipeline integrity, safety and to address environmental regulations.

 

 

Set forth below is certain balance sheet data.

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

(In thousands)

Balance Sheet Data

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

18,913

 

 

$

13,287

 

Working capital

 

$

34,977

 

 

$

20,758

 

Total assets

 

$

2,221,783

 

 

$

2,199,232

 

Long-term debt

 

$

1,486,648

 

 

$

1,462,031

 

Partners' equity

 

$

380,723

 

 

$

381,103

 

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P
06:31aHOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. : Reports Second Quarter Results
BU
06:28aHOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
07/31HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/23HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
07/23HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS L P : Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.35 per LP uni..
BU
06/16HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS L P : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ..
BU
06/01HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS L P : LP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
05/07HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS L.P. : Reports First Quarter Results
AQ
05/06HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 481 M - -
Net income 2020 143 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 444 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,97x
Yield 2020 10,3%
Capitalization 1 436 M 1 436 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,98x
EV / Sales 2021 5,37x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 43,3%
Chart HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 18,13 $
Last Close Price 13,62 $
Spread / Highest target 61,5%
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael C. Jennings Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Lawrence Voliva President
Mark T. Cunningham Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
John Harrison Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Larry R. Baldwin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.-39.77%1 436
ENBRIDGE INC.-14.88%66 635
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-8.40%44 577
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-36.86%38 864
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-31.51%32 821
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-10.03%25 897
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group