Holly Energy Partners L P : Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: HEP) (the "Partnership") plans to
announce results for its quarter ended September 30, 2018 on October 30,
2018, before the opening of trading on the NYSE. The Partnership has
scheduled a webcast conference on October 30, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern
time to discuss financial results.
This webcast may be accessed at:
https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/hep/mediaframe/26443/indexl.html
An audio archive of this webcast will be available using the above noted
link through November 13, 2018.
About Holly Energy Partners, L.P.:
Holly Energy Partners, L.P., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, provides
petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage
and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including
HollyFrontier Corporation subsidiaries. The Partnership, through its
subsidiaries and joint ventures, owns and/or operates petroleum product
and crude gathering pipelines, tankage and terminals in Texas, New
Mexico, Washington, Idaho, Oklahoma, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming and Kansas as
well as refinery processing units in Kansas and Utah.
