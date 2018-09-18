Log in
Holly Energy Partners L P : Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast

09/18/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: HEP) (the "Partnership") plans to announce results for its quarter ended September 30, 2018 on October 30, 2018, before the opening of trading on the NYSE. The Partnership has scheduled a webcast conference on October 30, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss financial results.

This webcast may be accessed at:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/hep/mediaframe/26443/indexl.html

An audio archive of this webcast will be available using the above noted link through November 13, 2018.

About Holly Energy Partners, L.P.:

Holly Energy Partners, L.P., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HollyFrontier Corporation subsidiaries. The Partnership, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, owns and/or operates petroleum product and crude gathering pipelines, tankage and terminals in Texas, New Mexico, Washington, Idaho, Oklahoma, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming and Kansas as well as refinery processing units in Kansas and Utah.


© Business Wire 2018
