HollyFrontier : An amendment to a SC 13D filing

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13D

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. 4)

HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION

(Name of Issuer)

Common Stock, Par Value $0.01 Per Share

(Title of Class of Securities)

436106108

(CUSIP Number)

Taylor H. Wilson, Esq. Haynes and Boone, LLP 2323 Victory Avenue, Suite 700

Dallas, Texas 75219

(214) 651-5000

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)

February 13, 2019

(Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement)

CUSIP No. 436106108 1. Names of Reporting Persons. TCTC Holdings, LLC 2. Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group (See Instructions) (a) ☐ (b) ☒ 3. SEC Use Only 4. Source of Funds (See Instructions) AF 5. Check if Disclosure of Legal Proceedings Is Required Pursuant to Items 2(d) or 2(e) ☐ 6. Citizenship or Place of Organization Texas Number of Shares Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person With 7. Sole Voting Power 12,561,896 8. Shared Voting Power 0 9. Sole Dispositive Power 12,561,896 10. Shared Dispositive Power 0 11. Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person 12,561,896 12. Check if the Aggregate Amount in Row (11) Excludes Certain Shares (See Instructions) ☐ 13. Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (11) 7.2% 14. Type of Reporting Person (See Instructions) HC CUSIP No. 436106108 1. Names of Reporting Persons. Turtle Creek Trust Company, LTA 2. Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group (See Instructions) (a) ☐ (b) ☒ 3. SEC Use Only 4. Source of Funds (See Instructions) OO 5. Check if Disclosure of Legal Proceedings Is Required Pursuant to Items 2(d) or 2(e) ☐ 6. Citizenship or Place of Organization Texas Number of Shares Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person With 7. Sole Voting Power 12,510,831 8. Shared Voting Power 0 9. Sole Dispositive Power 12,510,831 10. Shared Dispositive Power 0 11. Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person 12,510,831 12. Check if the Aggregate Amount in Row (11) Excludes Certain Shares (See Instructions) ☐ 13. Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (11) 7.2% 14. Type of Reporting Person (See Instructions) BK CUSIP No. 436106108 1. Names of Reporting Persons. Turtle Creek Management, LLC 2. Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group (See Instructions) (a) ☐ (b) ☒ 3. SEC Use Only 4. Source of Funds (See Instructions) OO 5. Check if Disclosure of Legal Proceedings Is Required Pursuant to Items 2(d) or 2(e) ☐ 6. Citizenship or Place of Organization Texas Number of Shares Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person With 7. Sole Voting Power 51,065 8. Shared Voting Power 0 9. Sole Dispositive Power 51,065 10. Shared Dispositive Power 0 11. Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person 51,065 12. Check if the Aggregate Amount in Row (11) Excludes Certain Shares (See Instructions) ☐ 13. Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (11) 0.0% 14. Type of Reporting Person (See Instructions) IA

This Amendment No. 4 (this "Amendment") reflects changes to the information in the Schedule 13D relating to the Common Stock of the Company filed May 20, 2011 by the Reporting Persons with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as amended and/or supplemented by Amendment No. 1 to the Schedule 13D filed July 5, 2011, Amendment No. 2 to the Schedule 13D filed September 9, 2011, and Amendment No. 3 to the Schedule 13D filed July 18, 2018 (as amended, the "Schedule 13D"). Each capitalized term used and not defined in this Amendment shall have the meaning assigned to such term in the Schedule 13D. Except as otherwise provided herein, each item of the Schedule 13D remains unchanged.

Item 3. Source and Amount of Funds or Other Consideration.

Item 3 is hereby amended and restated in its entirety as follows:

"In various open market purchases from January 6, 2012 through May 10, 2017, the Reporting Persons, on behalf of certain of the Accounts, expended an aggregate of approximately $6,829,837.88 (including commissions) to acquire 192,250 shares of Common Stock of the Company for certain of the Accounts. The funds used by the applicable Accounts for the purchase of such shares of Common Stock of the Company were derived from the general working capital or personal funds, as applicable, of such Accounts. Further, as a result of certain of the Reporting Persons managing or serving as trustee of, as applicable, new Accounts between December 11, 2017 and December 7, 2018, the Reporting Persons may be deemed to have indirectly acquired beneficial ownership over 50,255 shares of Common Stock of the Company that were already directly beneficially owned by such new Accounts. No cash consideration was paid by the Reporting Persons in connection with management of, or appointment as trustee over, as applicable, such new Accounts and any indirect acquisition of beneficial ownership over the shares of the Common Stock that were already directly beneficially owned by such Accounts.

On May 12, 2011, August 25, 2011, January 25, 2012 and January 23, 2013, the Company awarded Robert G. McKenzie an aggregate of 10,606 restricted stock units pursuant to the Company's Long Term Incentive Compensation Plan. As of the date hereof, all such restricted stock units have vested in accordance with their terms. Mr. McKenzie received such restricted stock units as consideration for serving on the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") and no cash consideration was paid by Mr. McKenzie in connection with the receipt of such restricted stock units or the corresponding receipt of shares of Common Stock upon vesting of the restricted stock units. In addition, on November 11, 2013, the Company awarded Mr. McKenzie 3,009 restricted stock units pursuant to the Company's Long-Term Incentive Compensation Plan for no cash consideration. In connection with Mr. McKenzie's retirement from the Board (as described in Item 4), such restricted stock units were forfeited. On June 17, 2012, Mr. McKenzie directly acquired 1,700 shares of Common Stock of the Company through inheritance. On June 17, 2012, Mr. McKenzie's sister also inherited an individual retirement account for which Mr. McKenzie has joint investment authority, though no voting authority over, and such individual retirement account held 1,700 shares of Common Stock of the Company at the time of such inheritance. In an open market transaction on June 13, 2013, Mr. McKenzie expended an aggregate of $45,310 (including commissions) to acquire 1,000 shares of Common Stock of the Company. In an open market transaction on June 13, 2013, Mr. McKenzie's wife expended an aggregate of $45,308 (including commissions) to acquire 1,000 shares of Common Stock of the Company, which shares of Common Stock of the Company Mr. McKenzie may be deemed to beneficially own. On June 13, 2013, Mr. McKenzie, as the executor of an estate, directed the estate to expend an aggregate of $51,269 (including commissions) to acquire 1,132 shares of Common Stock of the Company on behalf of the estate.

The foregoing descriptions of the restricted stock unit awards to Mr. McKenzie do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the Form of Director Restricted Stock Unit Agreement and the First Amendment to Restricted Stock Unit Agreement, which are incorporated herein by reference to Exhibits 99.3 and 99.6, respectively.

In open market purchases on March 22, 2012, R. Craig Knocke expended an aggregate of approximately $426,500 (excluding commissions) to acquire 12,500 shares of Common Stock of the Company using personal funds.

The information, if any, called for by Items 2-6, inclusive, of Schedule 13D with respect to any person enumerated in Instruction C of Schedule 13D and required to be included in this statement is included in Exhibit 99.1 hereto or otherwise herein. The information contained in Exhibit 99.1 hereto and each other Item herein is incorporated by reference in answer or partial answer to this Item."