HollyFrontier Corporation : Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
0
02/20/2019 | 06:31am EST
Reported net income attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders of $1.1
billion or $6.19 per diluted share and adjusted net income of $1.14
billion or $6.44 per diluted share, for the year
Reported EBITDA of $2.0 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 billion,
for the year
Returned $597.0 million to shareholders through dividends and share
repurchases in the year
Acquisitions of Red Giant Oil and Sonneborn, further strengthening our
finished lubricants and specialty products business
HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) (“HollyFrontier” or the “Company”)
today reported fourth quarter net income attributable to HollyFrontier
stockholders of $141.9 million or $0.81 per diluted share for the
quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to $521.1 million or $2.92 per
diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.
The fourth quarter results include a lower of cost or market inventory
valuation adjustment that decreased pre-tax earnings by $329.2 million.
Excluding this item, net income for the fourth quarter was $393.9
million ($2.25 per diluted share) compared to $124.6 million ($0.70 per
diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2017, which excludes certain
items that collectively decreased earnings by $396.5 million for the
three months ended December 31, 2017. A reconciliation of actual to
adjusted earnings is presented in the accompanying reconciliations to
amounts reported under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP").
HollyFrontier’s President & CEO, George Damiris, commented,
“HollyFrontier achieved strong financial results in 2018 as we were able
to capture the favorable crude discounts and healthy product cracks
across our refining system. We returned approximately $597 million in
cash to shareholders in the form of regular dividends and share
repurchases, while continuing to invest in our assets. Looking to 2019,
despite tightening crude differentials, we are optimistic that strength
in the diesel markets will continue and we will see a seasonal rebound
in gasoline markets. On February 1, 2019, we closed on our previously
announced acquisition of Sonneborn. With the addition of Sonneborn, we
continue to focus on advancing our downward integration strategy into
the high-margin finished lubricants and specialty products market.”
The Refining and Marketing segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $583.4
million compared to $233.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. This
increase was primarily driven by lower laid-in crude costs which
resulted in a consolidated refinery gross margin of $22.17 per produced
barrel, a 77% increase compared to $12.54 for the fourth quarter of
2017. Crude oil charge averaged 405,580 barrels per day (“BPD”) for the
fourth quarter compared to 461,110 BPD for the fourth quarter 2017. The
lower crude charge was due to the planned turnaround at our El Dorado
refinery.
Our Lubricants and Specialty Products segment reported EBITDA of $(3.9)
million, driven by negative Rack Back EBITDA. Rack Forward EBITDA was
$48.5 million for the quarter and $213.4 million for the year ended
December 31, 2018. Rack Back EBITDA was negatively impacted by continued
weakness in the base oil markets, coupled with a turnaround at the
Mississauga plant in the fourth quarter.
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. ("HEP") reported EBITDA of $89.9 million for
the fourth quarter 2018 compared to $124.6 million in the fourth quarter
of 2017, which included a remeasurement gain related to the acquisition
of the remaining interest in the SLC and Frontier Pipelines. HEP EBITDA
was negatively impacted by lower UNEV volumes and unplanned maintenance
on a refinery process unit at Woods Cross in the fourth quarter.
For the fourth quarter of 2018, net cash provided by operations totaled
$424.5 million. During the period, we declared and paid a dividend of
$0.33 per share to shareholders totaling $57.6 million and spent $185.2
million in stock repurchases. At December 31, 2018, our cash and cash
equivalents totaled $1,154.8 million, a $79.1 million increase over cash
and cash equivalents of $1,075.7 million at September 30, 2018.
Additionally, our consolidated long-term debt was $2,411.5 million. Our
debt, exclusive of HEP debt, which is nonrecourse to HollyFrontier, was
$992.6 million at December 31, 2018.
HollyFrontier Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an
independent petroleum refiner and marketer that produces high value
light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other
specialty products. HollyFrontier owns and operates refineries located
in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming and Utah and markets its
refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains
extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains
states. In addition, HollyFrontier produces base oils and other
specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and Netherlands, and exports
products to more than 80 countries. HollyFrontier also owns a 57%
limited partner interest and a non-economic general partner interest in
Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that provides
petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage
and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including
HollyFrontier Corporation subsidiaries.
The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements in this press release
relating to matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking
statements” based on management’s beliefs and assumptions using
currently available information and expectations as of the date hereof,
are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and
uncertainties, including those contained in our filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that the
expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are
reasonable, we cannot assure you that our expectations will prove
correct. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ
from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements. Any
differences could be caused by a number of factors, including, but not
limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to the actions of
actual or potential competitive suppliers of refined petroleum products
in the Company’s markets, the demand for and supply of crude oil and
refined products, the spread between market prices for refined products
and market prices for crude oil, the possibility of constraints on the
transportation of refined products, the possibility of inefficiencies,
curtailments or shutdowns in refinery operations or pipelines, effects
of governmental and environmental regulations and policies, the
availability and cost of financing to the Company, the effectiveness of
the Company’s capital investments and marketing strategies, the
Company’s efficiency in carrying out construction projects, the ability
of the Company to acquire refined or lubricant product operations or
pipeline and terminal operations on acceptable terms and to integrate
any future acquired operations, the possibility of terrorist and cyber
attacks and the consequences of any such attacks, general economic
conditions and other financial, operational and legal risks and
uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and
Exchange Commission filings. The forward-looking statements speak only
as of the date made and, other than as required by law, we undertake no
obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Financial Data (all information in this release is unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Change from 2017
2018
2017
Change
Percent
(In thousands, except per share data)
Sales and other revenues
$
4,344,204
$
3,992,705
$
351,499
9
%
Operating costs and expenses:
Cost of products sold:
Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market
inventory valuation adjustment)
3,245,507
3,184,690
60,817
2
Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment
329,232
(93,362
)
422,594
(453
)
3,574,739
3,091,328
483,411
16
Operating expenses
352,139
350,405
1,734
—
Selling, general and administrative expenses
85,955
80,411
5,544
7
Depreciation and amortization
113,719
105,731
7,988
8
Total operating costs and expenses
4,126,552
3,627,875
498,677
14
Income from operations
217,652
364,830
(147,178
)
(40
)
Other income (expense):
Earnings of equity method investments
1,698
1,545
153
10
Interest income
6,232
1,667
4,565
274
Interest expense
(33,917
)
(32,063
)
(1,854
)
6
Gain on foreign currency transactions
681
(2,596
)
3,277
(126
)
Remeasurement gain on HEP pipeline interest acquisitions
—
36,254
(36,254
)
(100
)
Other, net
(528
)
1,625
(2,153
)
(132
)
(25,834
)
6,432
(32,266
)
(502
)
Income before income taxes
191,818
371,262
(179,444
)
(48
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
28,501
(185,972
)
214,473
(115
)
Net income
163,317
557,234
(393,917
)
(71
)
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
21,421
36,152
(14,731
)
(41
)
Net income attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders
$
141,896
$
521,082
$
(379,186
)
(73
)%
Earnings per share attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders:
Basic
$
0.82
$
2.94
$
(2.12
)
(72
)%
Diluted
$
0.81
$
2.92
$
(2.11
)
(72
)%
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.33
$
0.33
$
—
—
%
Average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
172,485
176,265
(3,780
)
(2
)%
Diluted
174,259
177,457
(3,198
)
(2
)%
EBITDA
$
311,801
$
471,237
$
(159,436
)
(34
)%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
641,033
$
333,921
$
307,112
92
%
Years Ended December 31,
Change from 2017
2018
2017
Change
Percent
(In thousands, except per share data)
Sales and other revenues
$
17,714,666
$
14,251,299
$
3,463,367
24
%
Operating costs and expenses:
Cost of products sold:
Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market
inventory valuation adjustment)
13,940,782
11,467,873
2,472,909
22
Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment
136,305
(108,685
)
244,990
(225
)
14,077,087
11,359,188
2,717,899
24
Operating expenses
1,285,838
1,296,669
(10,831
)
(1
)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
290,424
265,721
24,703
9
Depreciation and amortization
437,324
409,937
27,387
7
Asset impairment
—
19,247
(19,247
)
(100
)
Total operating costs and expenses
16,090,673
13,350,762
2,739,911
21
Income from operations
1,623,993
900,537
723,456
80
Other income (expense):
Earnings of equity method investments
5,825
12,510
(6,685
)
(53
)
Interest income
16,892
3,736
13,156
352
Interest expense
(131,363
)
(117,597
)
(13,766
)
12
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
(12,225
)
12,225
(100
)
Gain on foreign currency transactions
6,197
16,921
(10,724
)
(63
)
Gain on foreign currency swap contracts
—
24,545
(24,545
)
(100
)
Remeasurement gain on HEP pipeline interest acquisitions
—
36,254
(36,254
)
(100
)
Other, net
2,923
4,182
(1,259
)
(30
)
(99,526
)
(31,674
)
(67,852
)
214
Income before income taxes
1,524,467
868,863
655,604
75
Income tax expense (benefit)
347,243
(12,379
)
359,622
(2,905
)
Net income
1,177,224
881,242
295,982
34
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
79,264
75,847
3,417
5
Net income attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders
$
1,097,960
$
805,395
$
292,565
36
%
Earnings per share attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders:
Basic
$
6.25
$
4.54
$
1.71
38
%
Diluted
$
6.19
$
4.52
$
1.67
37
%
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
1.32
$
1.32
$
—
—
%
Average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
175,009
176,174
(1,165
)
(1
)%
Diluted
176,661
177,196
(535
)
—
%
EBITDA
$
1,996,998
$
1,316,814
$
680,184
52
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
2,054,653
$
1,179,479
$
875,174
74
%
Balance Sheet Data
Years Ended December 31,
2018
2017
(In thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,154,752
$
630,757
Working capital
$
2,128,224
$
1,640,118
Total assets
$
10,994,601
$
10,692,154
Long-term debt
$
2,411,540
$
2,498,993
Total equity
$
6,459,059
$
5,896,940
Segment Information
Our operations are organized into three reportable segments, Refining,
Lubricants and Specialty Products and HEP. Our operations that are not
included in the Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products and HEP
segments are included in Corporate and Other. Intersegment transactions
are eliminated in our consolidated financial statements and are included
in Eliminations. Corporate and Other and Eliminations are aggregated and
presented under Corporate, Other and Eliminations column. The Refining
segment includes the operations of our El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo,
Cheyenne and Woods Cross refineries and HFC Asphalt (aggregated as a
reportable segment). Refining activities involve the purchase and
refining of crude oil and wholesale and branded marketing of refined
products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. These petroleum
products are primarily marketed in the Mid-Continent, Southwest and
Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. HFC Asphalt operates
various terminals in Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma.
The Lubricants and Specialty Products segment involves PCLI's production
operations, located in Mississauga, Ontario, that include lubricant
products such as base oils, white oils, specialty products and finished
lubricants and the operations of our Petro-Canada Lubricants business
that includes the marketing of products to both retail and wholesale
outlets through a global sales network with locations in Canada, the
United States, Europe and China. Additionally, the Lubricants and
Specialty Products segment includes specialty lubricant products
produced at our Tulsa refineries that are marketed throughout North
America and are distributed in Central and South America and the
operations of Red Giant Oil Company LLC, one of the largest suppliers of
locomotive engine oil in North America.
The HEP segment involves all of the operations of HEP, a consolidated
variable interest entity, which owns and operates logistics assets
consisting of petroleum product and crude oil pipelines, terminals,
tankage, loading rack facilities and refinery process units in the
Mid-Continent, Southwest and Rocky Mountain regions of the United
States. The HEP segment also includes a 75% interest in UNEV Pipeline,
LLC (an HEP consolidated subsidiary), and a 50% ownership interest in
each of Osage Pipeline Company, LLC and Cheyenne Pipeline LLC. Revenues
from the HEP segment are earned through transactions with unaffiliated
parties for pipeline transportation, rental and terminalling operations
as well as revenues relating to pipeline transportation services
provided for our refining operations. Due to certain basis differences,
our reported amounts for the HEP segment may not agree to amounts
reported in HEP's periodic public filings.
Refining
Lubricants and Specialty Products
HEP
Corporate, Other and Eliminations
Consolidated Total
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Sales and other revenues:
Revenues from external customers
$
3,890,507
$
422,975
$
30,613
$
109
$
4,344,204
Intersegment revenues
$
85,721
$
1,313
$
102,179
$
(189,213
)
$
—
$
3,976,228
$
424,288
$
132,792
$
(189,104
)
$
4,344,204
Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market
inventory adjustment)
$
3,071,340
$
341,126
$
—
$
(166,959
)
$
3,245,507
Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment
$
329,232
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
329,232
Operating expenses
$
290,794
$
42,719
$
39,699
$
(21,073
)
$
352,139
Selling, general and administrative expenses
$
30,675
$
44,325
$
2,748
$
8,207
$
85,955
Depreciation and amortization
$
73,482
$
13,232
$
24,375
$
2,630
$
113,719
Income (loss) from operations
$
180,705
$
(17,114
)
$
65,970
$
(11,909
)
$
217,652
Earnings of equity method investments
$
—
$
—
$
1,698
$
—
$
1,698
Capital expenditures
$
70,741
$
14,309
$
13,030
$
3,871
$
101,951
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
Sales and other revenues:
Revenues from external customers
$
3,546,444
$
415,693
$
29,399
$
1,169
$
3,992,705
Intersegment revenues
$
70,262
$
—
$
99,822
$
(170,084
)
$
—
$
3,616,706
$
415,693
$
129,221
$
(168,915
)
$
3,992,705
Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market
inventory adjustment)
$
3,059,606
$
275,003
$
—
$
(149,919
)
$
3,184,690
Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment
$
(92,114
)
$
(1,248
)
$
—
$
—
$
(93,362
)
Operating expenses
$
265,365
$
67,666
$
35,084
$
(17,710
)
$
350,405
Selling, general and administrative expenses
$
31,629
$
33,783
$
5,454
$
9,545
$
80,411
Depreciation and amortization
$
70,500
$
11,324
$
21,145
$
2,762
$
105,731
Income (loss) from operations
$
281,720
$
29,165
$
67,538
$
(13,593
)
$
364,830
Earnings of equity method investments
$
—
$
—
$
1,545
$
—
$
1,545
Capital expenditures
$
46,295
$
10,691
$
14,135
$
8,021
$
79,142
Refining
Lubricants and Specialty Products
HEP
Corporate, Other and Eliminations
Consolidated Total
(In thousands)
Year Ended December 31, 2018
Sales and other revenues:
Revenues from external customers
$
15,806,304
$
1,799,506
$
108,412
$
444
$
17,714,666
Intersegment revenues
$
370,259
$
13,197
$
397,808
$
(781,264
)
$
—
$
16,176,563
$
1,812,703
$
506,220
$
(780,820
)
$
17,714,666
Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market
inventory adjustment)
$
13,250,849
$
1,381,540
$
—
$
(691,607
)
$
13,940,782
Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment
$
136,305
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
136,305
Operating expenses
$
1,055,209
$
167,820
$
146,430
$
(83,621
)
$
1,285,838
Selling, general and administrative expenses
$
113,641
$
143,750
$
11,041
$
21,992
$
290,424
Depreciation and amortization
$
284,439
$
43,255
$
98,492
$
11,138
$
437,324
Income (loss) from operations
$
1,336,120
$
76,338
$
250,257
$
(38,722
)
$
1,623,993
Earnings of equity method investments
$
—
$
—
$
5,825
$
—
$
5,825
Capital expenditures
$
202,791
$
37,448
$
54,141
$
16,649
$
311,029
Year Ended December 31, 2017
Sales and other revenues:
Revenues from external customers
$
12,579,672
$
1,594,036
$
77,225
$
366
$
14,251,299
Intersegment revenues
$
338,390
$
—
$
377,137
$
(715,527
)
$
—
$
12,918,062
$
1,594,036
$
454,362
$
(715,161
)
$
14,251,299
Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market
inventory adjustment)
$
11,009,419
$
1,093,984
$
—
$
(635,530
)
$
11,467,873
Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment
$
(107,479
)
$
(1,206
)
$
—
$
—
$
(108,685
)
Operating expenses
$
1,008,859
$
222,461
$
137,856
$
(72,507
)
$
1,296,669
Selling, general and administrative expenses
$
103,246
$
105,666
$
14,336
$
42,473
$
265,721
Depreciation and amortization
$
289,434
$
31,894
$
77,660
$
10,949
$
409,937
Asset impairment
$
19,247
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
19,247
Income (loss) from operations
$
595,336
$
141,237
$
224,510
$
(60,546
)
$
900,537
Earnings of equity method investments
$
—
$
—
$
12,510
$
—
$
12,510
Capital expenditures
$
176,533
$
31,464
$
44,810
$
19,452
$
272,259
December 31, 2018
Cash and cash equivalents
$
7,236
$
80,931
$
3,045
$
1,063,540
$
1,154,752
Total assets
$
6,465,155
$
1,506,209
$
2,142,027
$
881,210
$
10,994,601
Long-term debt
$
—
$
—
$
1,418,900
$
992,640
$
2,411,540
December 31, 2017
Cash and cash equivalents
$
7,488
$
41,756
$
7,776
$
573,737
$
630,757
Total assets
$
6,474,666
$
1,610,472
$
2,191,984
$
415,032
$
10,692,154
Long-term debt
$
—
$
—
$
1,507,308
$
991,685
$
2,498,993
Refining Segment Operating Data
The following tables set forth information, including non-GAAP
performance measures about our refinery operations. Refinery gross and
net operating margins do not include the non-cash effects of lower of
cost or market inventory valuation adjustments and depreciation and
amortization. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are
provided below.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Mid-Continent Region (El Dorado and Tulsa Refineries)
Crude charge (BPD) (1)
216,870
270,180
249,240
261,380
Refinery throughput (BPD) (2)
236,240
289,050
264,730
277,940
Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3)
243,680
277,560
255,800
260,800
Refinery utilization (4)
83.4
%
103.9
%
95.9
%
100.5
%
Average per produced barrel (5)
Refinery gross margin
$
19.01
$
11.42
$
14.44
$
9.91
Refinery operating expenses (6)
6.55
5.09
5.51
5.15
Net operating margin
$
12.46
$
6.33
$
8.93
$
4.76
Refinery operating expenses per throughput barrel (7)
$
6.76
$
4.89
$
5.32
$
4.83
Feedstocks:
Sweet crude oil
56
%
59
%
54
%
61
%
Sour crude oil
25
%
19
%
24
%
17
%
Heavy sour crude oil
11
%
16
%
16
%
16
%
Other feedstocks and blends
8
%
6
%
6
%
6
%
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Sales of produced refined products:
Gasolines
52
%
53
%
51
%
50
%
Diesel fuels
30
%
32
%
33
%
33
%
Jet fuels
7
%
7
%
6
%
7
%
Fuel oil
1
%
1
%
1
%
1
%
Asphalt
3
%
2
%
3
%
3
%
Base oils
4
%
3
%
4
%
4
%
LPG and other
3
%
2
%
2
%
2
%
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Southwest Region (Navajo Refinery)
Crude charge (BPD) (1)
110,160
110,980
109,440
100,040
Refinery throughput (BPD) (2)
119,640
121,400
118,630
109,280
Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3)
119,390
122,710
120,520
111,630
Refinery utilization (4)
110.2
%
111.0
%
109.4
%
100.0
%
Average per produced barrel (5)
Refinery gross margin
$
22.68
$
12.91
$
19.05
$
12.40
Refinery operating expenses (6)
5.37
4.71
4.81
5.20
Net operating margin
$
17.31
$
8.20
$
14.24
$
7.20
Refinery operating expenses per throughput barrel (7)
$
5.36
$
4.76
$
4.89
$
5.31
Feedstocks:
Sweet crude oil
14
%
31
%
27
%
25
%
Sour crude oil
78
%
61
%
65
%
66
%
Other feedstocks and blends
8
%
8
%
8
%
9
%
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Sales of produced refined products:
Gasolines
51
%
51
%
50
%
51
%
Diesel fuels
39
%
40
%
40
%
39
%
Fuel oil
3
%
3
%
3
%
3
%
Asphalt
4
%
3
%
4
%
4
%
LPG and other
3
%
3
%
3
%
3
%
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Rocky Mountain Region (Cheyenne and Woods Cross Refineries)
Crude charge (BPD) (1)
78,550
79,950
72,890
77,380
Refinery throughput (BPD) (2)
84,670
87,000
79,980
84,790
Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3)
80,600
82,590
76,300
79,840
Refinery utilization (4)
81.0
%
82.4
%
75.1
%
79.8
%
Average per produced barrel (5)
Refinery gross margin
$
30.96
$
15.77
$
26.55
$
15.78
Refinery operating expenses (6)
11.45
10.75
11.83
10.46
Net operating margin
$
19.51
$
5.02
$
14.72
$
5.32
Refinery operating expenses per throughput barrel (7)
$
10.90
$
10.20
$
11.28
$
9.85
Feedstocks:
Sweet crude oil
34
%
35
%
28
%
34
%
Heavy sour crude oil
38
%
34
%
42
%
35
%
Black wax crude oil
21
%
23
%
21
%
22
%
Other feedstocks and blends
7
%
8
%
9
%
9
%
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Sales of produced refined products:
Gasolines
52
%
59
%
55
%
58
%
Diesel fuels
32
%
30
%
33
%
32
%
Fuel oil
4
%
3
%
3
%
3
%
Asphalt
6
%
4
%
5
%
4
%
LPG and other
6
%
4
%
4
%
3
%
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Consolidated
Crude charge (BPD) (1)
405,580
461,110
431,570
438,800
Refinery throughput (BPD) (2)
440,550
497,450
463,340
472,010
Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3)
443,670
482,860
452,630
452,270
Refinery utilization (4)
88.7
%
100.9
%
94.4
%
96.0
%
Average per produced barrel (5)
Refinery gross margin
$
22.17
$
12.54
$
17.71
$
11.56
Refinery operating expenses (6)
7.12
5.97
6.39
6.11
Net operating margin
$
15.05
$
6.57
$
11.32
$
5.45
Refinery operating expenses per throughput barrel (7)
$
7.17
$
5.80
$
6.24
$
5.86
Feedstocks:
Sweet crude oil
40
%
48
%
43
%
48
%
Sour crude oil
35
%
26
%
30
%
25
%
Heavy sour crude oil
13
%
15
%
17
%
16
%
Black wax crude oil
4
%
4
%
4
%
4
%
Other feedstocks and blends
8
%
7
%
6
%
7
%
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Consolidated
Sales of produced refined products:
Gasolines
52
%
53
%
52
%
52
%
Diesel fuels
33
%
34
%
34
%
34
%
Jet fuels
4
%
4
%
3
%
4
%
Fuel oil
2
%
2
%
2
%
2
%
Asphalt
4
%
3
%
4
%
4
%
Base oils
2
%
2
%
2
%
2
%
LPG and other
3
%
2
%
3
%
2
%
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
(1)
Crude charge represents the barrels per day of crude oil processed
at our refineries.
(2)
Refinery throughput represents the barrels per day of crude and
other refinery feedstocks input to the crude units and other
conversion units at our refineries.
(3)
Represents barrels sold of refined products produced at our
refineries (including HFC Asphalt) and does not include volumes of
refined products purchased for resale or volumes of excess crude oil
sold.
(4)
Represents crude charge divided by total crude capacity ("BPSD").
Our consolidated crude capacity is 457,000 BPSD.
(5)
Represents average amount per produced barrel sold, which is a
non-GAAP measure. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are
provided below.
(6)
Represents total refining segment operating expenses, exclusive of
depreciation and amortization, divided by sales volumes of refined
products produced at our refineries.
(7)
Represents total refining segment operating expenses, exclusive of
depreciation and amortization, divided by refinery throughput.
Lubricants and Specialty Products Segment Operating Data
We acquired our Petro-Canada Lubricants business on February 1, 2017.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, our lubricants and
specialty product operating results reflect the operations of our
Petro-Canada Lubricants business for the period February 1, 2017 through
December 31, 2017.
The following table sets forth information about our lubricants and
specialty products operations.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Lubricants and Specialty Products
Throughput (BPD)
16,790
20,990
19,590
21,710
Sales of produced products (BPD)
27,550
29,670
30,510
32,910
Sales of produced products:
Finished products
51
%
46
%
48
%
45
%
Base oils
30
%
28
%
31
%
31
%
Other
19
%
26
%
21
%
24
%
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Our Lubricants and Specialty Products segment includes base oil
production activities, by-product sales to third parties and
intra-segment base oil sales to rack forward, referred to as “Rack
Back.” "Rack Forward" includes the purchase of base oils and the
blending, packaging, marketing and distribution and sales of finished
lubricants and specialty products to third parties. Supplemental
financial data attributable to our Lubricants and Specialty Products
segment is presented below:
Rack Back (1)
Rack Forward (2)
Eliminations (3)
Total Lubricants and Specialty Products
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Sales and other revenues
$
136,592
$
401,170
$
(113,474
)
$
424,288
Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market
inventory valuation adjustment)
$
150,617
$
303,983
$
(113,474
)
$
341,126
Operating expenses
$
28,426
$
14,293
$
—
$
42,719
Selling, general and administrative expenses
$
9,940
$
34,385
$
—
$
44,325
Depreciation and amortization
$
8,969
$
4,263
$
—
$
13,232
Income (loss) from operations
$
(61,360
)
$
44,246
$
—
$
(17,114
)
EBITDA
$
(52,391
)
$
48,509
$
—
$
(3,882
)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
Sales and other revenues
$
186,478
$
361,681
$
(132,466
)
$
415,693
Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market
inventory valuation adjustment)
$
153,141
$
254,328
$
(132,466
)
$
275,003
Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment
$
—
$
(1,248
)
$
—
$
(1,248
)
Operating expenses
$
30,051
$
37,615
$
—
$
67,666
Selling, general and administrative expenses
$
11,713
$
22,070
$
—
$
33,783
Depreciation and amortization
$
8,996
$
2,328
$
—
$
11,324
Income from operations
$
(17,423
)
$
46,588
$
—
$
29,165
EBITDA
$
(8,427
)
$
48,916
$
—
$
40,489
Rack Back (1)
Rack Forward (2)
Eliminations (3)
Total Lubricants and Specialty Products
(In thousands)
Year Ended December 31, 2018
Sales and other revenues
$
682,892
$
1,650,056
$
(520,245
)
$
1,812,703
Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market
inventory valuation adjustment)
$
633,459
$
1,268,326
$
(520,245
)
$
1,381,540
Operating expenses
$
111,155
$
56,665
$
—
$
167,820
Selling, general and administrative expenses
$
32,086
$
111,664
$
—
$
143,750
Depreciation and amortization
$
26,955
$
16,300
$
—
$
43,255
Income (loss) from operations
$
(120,763
)
$
197,101
$
—
$
76,338
EBITDA
$
(93,808
)
$
213,401
$
—
$
119,593
Year Ended December 31, 2017
Sales and other revenues
$
621,153
$
1,415,842
$
(442,959
)
$
1,594,036
Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market
inventory valuation adjustment)
$
504,782
$
1,032,161
$
(442,959
)
$
1,093,984
Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment
$
—
$
(1,206
)
$
—
$
(1,206
)
Operating expenses
$
95,303
$
127,158
$
—
$
222,461
Selling, general and administrative expenses
$
27,764
$
77,902
$
—
$
105,666
Depreciation and amortization
$
23,471
$
8,423
$
—
$
31,894
Income (loss) from operations
$
(30,167
)
$
171,404
$
—
$
141,237
EBITDA
$
(6,696
)
$
179,827
$
—
$
173,131
(1)
Rack Back consists of the PCLI base oil production activities,
by-product sales to third parties and intra-segment base oil sales
to rack forward.
(2)
Rack Forward activities include the purchase of base oils from rack
back and the blending, packaging, marketing and distribution and
sales of finished lubricants and specialty products to third parties.
(3)
Intra-segment sales of Rack Back produced base oils to rack forward
are eliminated under the “Eliminations” column.
Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under GAAP
Reconciliations of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization (“EBITDA”) and EBITDA excluding special items
("Adjusted EBITDA") to amounts reported under GAAP in financial
statements.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, referred
to as EBITDA, is calculated as net income attributable to HollyFrontier
stockholders plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income, (ii)
income tax expense and (iii) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted
EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA plus or minus (i) lower of cost or market
inventory valuation adjustments, (ii) our RINs cost reduction related to
our Cheyenne and Woods Cross small refinery exemptions, (iii) Woods
Cross refinery outage damages, (iv) Woods Cross refinery estimated
insurance claims on outage damages, (v) PCLI acquisition and integration
costs (vi) long-lived asset impairment charges charged to operating
expense, (vii) incremental cost of products sold attributable to our
PCLI inventory value step-up, (viii) loss on early extinguishment of
debt and (ix) gain on foreign currency swap contracts.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not calculations provided for GAAP;
however, the amounts included in these calculations are derived from
amounts included in our consolidated financial statements. EBITDA and
Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income
or operating income as an indication of our operating performance or as
an alternative to operating cash flow as a measure of liquidity. EBITDA
and Adjusted EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled
measures of other companies. These are presented here because they are
widely used financial indicators used by investors and analysts to
measure performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also used by our
management for internal analysis and as a basis for financial covenants.
Set forth below is our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(In thousands)
Net income attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders
$
141,896
$
521,082
$
1,097,960
$
805,395
Add (subtract) income tax expense (benefit)
28,501
(185,972
)
347,243
(12,379
)
Add interest expense
33,917
32,063
131,363
117,597
Subtract interest income
(6,232
)
(1,667
)
(16,892
)
(3,736
)
Add depreciation and amortization
113,719
105,731
437,324
409,937
EBITDA
$
311,801
$
471,237
$
1,996,998
$
1,316,814
Add (subtract) lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment
329,232
(93,362
)
136,305
(108,685
)
Subtract RINs cost reduction
—
(27,000
)
(96,971
)
(57,456
)
Add Woods Cross refinery outage damages
—
—
24,566
—
Subtract Woods Cross refinery insurance claims on outage damages
—
—
(9,840
)
—
Add PCLI acquisition and integration costs
—
4,436
3,595
27,942
Add asset impairment
—
—
—
19,247
Add incremental cost of products sold attributable to PCLI inventory
value step-up
—
—
—
15,327
Add loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
12,225
Subtract HollyFrontier's pro-rata share of remeasurement gain on HEP
pipeline interest acquisitions
—
(21,390
)
—
(21,390
)
Subtract gain on foreign currency swap contracts
—
—
—
(24,545
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
641,033
$
333,921
$
2,054,653
$
1,179,479
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to our Refining segment is
presented below:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
Refining Segment
2018
2017
2018
2017
(In thousands)
Income from operations (1)
$
180,705
$
281,720
$
1,336,120
$
595,336
Add depreciation and amortization
73,482
70,500
284,439
289,434
EBITDA
254,187
352,220
1,620,559
884,770
Add (subtract) lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment
329,232
(92,114
)
136,305
(107,479
)
Subtract RINs cost reduction
—
(27,000
)
(96,971
)
(57,456
)
Add Woods Cross refinery outage damages
—
—
24,566
—
Subtract Woods Cross refinery insurance claims on outage damages
—
—
(9,840
)
—
Add asset impairment
—
—
—
19,247
Adjusted EBITDA
$
583,419
$
233,106
$
1,674,619
$
739,082
(1)
Income from operations of our Refining segment represents income
plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income and (ii) income
tax provision.
EBITDA attributable to our Lubricants and Specialty Products segment is
set forth below.
Lubricants and Specialty Products Segment
Rack Back
Rack Forward
Total Lubricants and Specialty Products
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Income (loss) from operations (1)
$
(61,360
)
$
44,246
$
(17,114
)
Add depreciation and amortization
8,969
4,263
13,232
EBITDA
$
(52,391
)
$
48,509
$
(3,882
)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
Income (loss) from operations (1)
$
(17,423
)
$
46,588
$
29,165
Add depreciation and amortization
8,996
2,328
11,324
EBITDA
$
(8,427
)
$
48,916
$
40,489
Year Ended December 31, 2018
Income (loss) from operations (1)
$
(120,763
)
$
197,101
$
76,338
Add depreciation and amortization
26,955
16,300
43,255
EBITDA
$
(93,808
)
$
213,401
$
119,593
Year Ended December 31, 2017
Income (loss) from operations (1)
$
(30,167
)
$
171,404
$
141,237
Add depreciation and amortization
23,471
8,423
31,894
EBITDA
$
(6,696
)
$
179,827
$
173,131
(1)
Income (loss) from operations of our Lubricants and Specialty
Products segment represents income (loss) plus (i) interest expense,
net of interest income, and (ii) income tax provision.
Reconciliations of refinery operating information (non-GAAP
performance measures) to amounts reported under GAAP.
Refinery gross margin and net operating margin are non-GAAP performance
measures that are used by our management and others to compare our
refining performance to that of other companies in our industry. We
believe these margin measures are helpful to investors in evaluating our
refining performance on a relative and absolute basis. Refinery gross
margin per produced barrel sold is total refining segment revenues less
total refining segment cost of products sold, exclusive of lower of cost
or market inventory valuation adjustments, divided by sales volumes of
produced refined products sold. Net operating margin per barrel sold is
the difference between refinery gross margin and refinery operating
expenses per produced barrel sold. These two margins do not include the
non-cash effects of lower of cost or market inventory valuation
adjustments or depreciation and amortization. Each of these component
performance measures can be reconciled directly to our consolidated
statements of income. Other companies in our industry may not calculate
these performance measures in the same manner.
Below are reconciliations to our consolidated statements of income for
refinery net operating and gross margin and operating expenses, in each
case averaged per produced barrel sold. Due to rounding of reported
numbers, some amounts may not calculate exactly.
Reconciliation of average refining segment net
operating margin per produced barrel sold to refinery gross margin to
total sales and other revenues
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(Dollars in thousands, except per barrel amounts)
Consolidated
Net operating margin per produced barrel sold
$
15.05
$
6.57
$
11.32
$
5.45
Add average refinery operating expenses per produced barrel sold
7.12
5.97
6.39
6.11
Refinery gross margin per produced barrel sold
$
22.17
$
12.54
$
17.71
$
11.56
Times produced barrels sold (BPD)
443,670
482,860
452,630
452,270
Times number of days in period
92
92
365
365
Refining segment gross margin
$
904,927
$
557,066
$
2,925,868
$
1,908,308
Add (subtract) rounding
(39
)
35
(154
)
335
Total refining segment gross margin
904,888
557,101
2,925,714
1,908,643
Add refining segment cost of products sold
3,071,340
3,059,605
13,250,849
11,009,419
Refining segment sales and other revenues
3,976,228
3,616,706
16,176,563
12,918,062
Add lubricants and specialty products segment sales and other
revenues
424,288
415,693
1,812,703
1,594,036
Add HEP segment sales and other revenues
132,792
129,221
506,220
454,362
Subtract corporate, other and eliminations
(189,104
)
(168,915
)
(780,820
)
(715,161
)
Sales and other revenues
$
4,344,204
$
3,992,705
$
17,714,666
$
14,251,299
Reconciliation of average refining segment
operating expenses per produced barrel sold to total operating expenses
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(Dollars in thousands, except per barrel amounts)
Consolidated
Average operating expenses per produced barrel sold
$
7.12
$
5.97
$
6.39
$
6.11
Times produced barrels sold (BPD)
443,670
482,860
452,630
452,270
Times number of days in period
92
92
365
365
Refining segment operating expenses
$
290,622
$
265,206
$
1,055,692
$
1,008,630
Add (subtract) rounding
172
159
(483
)
229
Total refining segment operating expenses
290,794
265,365
1,055,209
1,008,859
Add lubricants and specialty products segment operating expenses
42,719
67,666
167,820
222,461
Add HEP segment operating expenses
39,699
35,084
146,430
137,856
Subtract corporate, other and eliminations
(21,073
)
(17,710
)
(83,621
)
(72,507
)
Operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
$
352,139
$
350,405
$
1,285,838
$
1,296,669
Reconciliation of net income attributable to
HollyFrontier stockholders to adjusted net income attributable to
HollyFrontier stockholders
Adjusted net income attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders is a
non-GAAP financial measure that excludes non-cash lower of cost or
market inventory valuation adjustments, RINs cost reductions, refinery
outage damages and related estimated insurance claims, asset impairment
charges, PCLI acquisition and integration costs, incremental costs of
products sold due to PCLI inventory value step-up, gain of foreign
currency swap contracts and loss on early extinguishment of debt. We
believe this measure is helpful to investors and others in evaluating
our financial performance and to compare our results to that of other
companies in our industry. Similarly titled performance measures of
other companies may not be calculated in the same manner.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Consolidated
GAAP:
Income before income taxes
$
191,818
$
371,262
$
1,524,467
$
868,863
Income tax expense (benefit)
28,501
(185,972
)
347,243
(12,379
)
Net income
163,317
557,234
1,177,224
881,242
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
21,421
36,152
79,264
75,847
Net income attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders
141,896
521,082
1,097,960
805,395
Non-GAAP adjustments to arrive at adjusted results:
Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment
329,232
(93,362
)
136,305
(108,685
)
RINs cost reduction
—
(27,000
)
(96,971
)
(57,456
)
Woods Cross refinery outage damages
—
—
24,566
—
Woods Cross refinery insurance claims on outage damages
—
—
(9,840
)
—
PCLI acquisition and integration costs
—
4,436
3,595
27,942
Remeasurement gain on HEP pipeline interest acquisitions
(36,254
)
(36,254
)
Asset impairment
—
—
—
23,249
Incremental cost of products sold attributable to PCLI inventory
value step up
—
—
—
15,327
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
12,225
Gain on foreign currency swap contracts
—
—
—
(24,545
)
Total adjustments to income before income taxes
329,232
(152,180
)
57,655
(148,197
)
Adjustment to income tax expense (1)
77,198
259,160
14,746
260,514
Adjustment to net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
(14,864
)
—
(7,162
)
Total adjustments, net of tax
252,034
(396,476
)
42,909
(401,549
)
Adjusted results - Non-GAAP:
Adjusted income before income taxes
521,050
219,082
1,582,122
720,666
Adjusted income tax expense (2)
105,699
73,188
361,989
248,135
Adjusted net income
415,351
145,894
1,220,133
472,531
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
21,421
21,288
79,264
68,685
Adjusted net income attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders
$
393,930
$
124,606
$
1,140,869
$
403,846
Adjusted earnings per share attributable to HollyFrontier
stockholders - diluted (3)
$
2.25
$
0.70
$
6.44
$
2.32
Average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
174,259
177,457
176,661
177,196
(1)
Represents adjustment to GAAP income tax expense (benefit) to arrive
at adjusted income tax expense (benefit), which is computed as
follows:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(Dollars in thousands)
Non-GAAP income tax expense benefit (2)
$
105,699
$
73,188
$
361,989
$
248,135
Subtract (Add) GAAP income tax expense (benefit)
28,501
(185,972
)
347,243
(12,379
)
Non-GAAP adjustment to income tax expense
$
77,198
$
259,160
$
14,746
$
260,514
(2)
Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) is computed by a) adjusting
HFC's consolidated estimated Annual Effective Tax Rate ("AETR") for
GAAP purposes for the effects of the above Non-GAAP adjustments, b)
applying the resulting Adjusted Non-GAAP AETR to Non-GAAP adjusted
income before income taxes and c) adjusting for discrete tax items
applicable to the period.
(3)
Adjusted earnings per share attributable to HollyFrontier
stockholders - diluted is calculated as adjusted net income
attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders divided by the average
number of shares of common stock outstanding assuming dilution.
Reconciliation of effective tax rate to adjusted
effective tax rate