Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  HollyFrontier    HFC

HOLLYFRONTIER

(HFC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/05 04:00:11 pm
47.64 USD   +3.99%
04:18pHOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION : Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast
BU
09/03HOLLYFRONTIER : HFC Index
PU
08/21HOLLYFRONTIER : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HollyFrontier Corporation : Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 04:18pm EDT

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) (the "Company") plans to announce results for its quarter ended September 30, 2019 on October 31, 2019, before the opening of trading on the NYSE. The Company has scheduled a webcast conference on October 31, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss financial results.

This webcast may be accessed at:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2080006/F990110BD66EA00A36965449876CB61F

An audio archive of this webcast will be available using the above noted link through November 14, 2019.

About HollyFrontier Corporation:

HollyFrontier Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer that produces high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other specialty products. HollyFrontier owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, HollyFrontier produces base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and exports products to more than 80 countries. HollyFrontier also owns a 57% limited partner interest and a non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HollyFrontier.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOLLYFRONTIER
04:18pHOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION : Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference W..
BU
09/04HOLLYFRONTIER CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
09/03HOLLYFRONTIER : HFC Index
PU
08/21HOLLYFRONTIER : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/01HOLLYFRONTIER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
08/01Marathon Petroleum tops estimates on refining beat, retail strength
RE
08/01HOLLYFRONTIER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION : Reports Quarterly Results and Announces Regular Cash..
BU
08/01HOLLYFRONTIER CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
07/03HOLLYFRONTIER CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial State..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 494 M
EBIT 2019 1 324 M
Net income 2019 830 M
Debt 2019 1 636 M
Yield 2019 2,93%
P/E ratio 2019 9,56x
P/E ratio 2020 8,49x
EV / Sales2019 0,52x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
Capitalization 7 484 M
Chart HOLLYFRONTIER
Duration : Period :
HollyFrontier Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOLLYFRONTIER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 56,33  $
Last Close Price 45,81  $
Spread / Highest target 63,7%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George J. Damiris President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Jennings Chairman
Richard Lawrence Voliva Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Douglas Y. Bech Lead Independent Director
Leldon E. Echols Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOLLYFRONTIER-10.39%7 484
CHEVRON CORPORATION7.78%222 590
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-19.24%9 496
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-20.71%7 974
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD-15.03%5 397
CVR ENERGY, INC.16.44%4 036
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group