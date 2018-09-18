Log in
HollyFrontier Corporation : Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) (the "Company") plans to announce results for its quarter ended September 30, 2018 on October 31, 2018, before the opening of trading on the NYSE. The Company has scheduled a webcast conference on October 31, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss financial results.

This webcast may be accessed at: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/hfc/mediaframe/26441/indexl.html

An audio archive of this webcast will be available using the above noted link through November 14, 2018.

About HollyFrontier Corporation:

HollyFrontier Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer that produces high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other specialty products. HollyFrontier operates through its subsidiaries a 135,000 barrels per stream day ("bpsd") refinery located in El Dorado, Kansas, a 125,000 bpsd refinery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a 100,000 bpsd refinery located in Artesia, New Mexico, a 52,000 bpsd refinery located in Cheyenne, Wyoming and a 45,000 bpsd refinery in Woods Cross, Utah. HollyFrontier markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, HollyFrontier, through its subsidiary, owns Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc., whose Mississauga, Ontario facility produces 15,600 barrels per day of base oils and other specialized lubricant products, and owns a 57% limited partner interest and a non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P.


