HollyFrontier Corporation : Reports Quarterly Results

Reported net loss attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders of $(304.6) million, or $(1.88) per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $86.5 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the first quarter Reported EBITDA of $(307.6) million and adjusted EBITDA of $268.8 million for the first quarter Returned $57.2 million to shareholders through dividends in the first quarter HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) ("HollyFrontier" or the "Company") today reported first quarter net loss attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders of $(304.6) million, or $(1.88) per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to net income of $253.1 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The first quarter results reflect special items that collectively decreased net income by a total of $391.1 million. On a pre-tax basis, these items include a lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment of $560.5 million, Sonneborn integration and regulatory costs of $1.3 million and HollyFrontier's pro-rata share of Holly Energy Partners, L.P.'s (“HEP”) loss on early extinguishment of debt of $14.7 million. Excluding these items, net income for the current quarter was $86.5 million ($0.53 per diluted share) compared to $93.2 million ($0.54 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2019, which excludes certain items that collectively increased net income by $159.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. HollyFrontier’s President & CEO, Michael Jennings, commented, “HollyFrontier delivered strong financial results in the first quarter driven by healthy margins in our refining and finished lubricants businesses. As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, our top priority remains the health and safety of our employees, communities and contractors. We are committed to delivering safe and reliable operations during this challenging environment. We believe our disciplined approach to capital allocation, led by our strong balance sheet and liquidity position, will help position HollyFrontier for long term success.” The Refining segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $175.9 million compared to $193.4 million for the first quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily driven by lower product margins and higher laid-in crude costs which resulted in a consolidated refinery gross margin of $11.32 per produced barrel, a 11% decrease compared to $12.74 for the first quarter of 2019. Crude oil charge averaged 436,360 barrels per day (“BPD”) for the current quarter compared to 400,430 BPD for the first quarter 2019. Our Lubricants and Specialty Products segment reported EBITDA of $32.3 million, compared to $11.2 million in the first quarter 2019. Rack Forward EBITDA was $76.7 million, compared to $43.6 million in the prior year. HEP reported EBITDA of $64.4 million for the first quarter 2020 compared to $93.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. The first quarter of 2020 includes a non-recurring loss on early extinguishment of debt of $25.9 million related to its previously outstanding 6% senior notes due 2024. For the first quarter of 2020, net cash provided by operations totaled $190.1 million. During the period, we declared and paid a dividend of $0.35 per share to shareholders totaling $57.2 million. At March 31, 2020, our cash and cash equivalents totaled $909.1 million, a $23.9 million increase over cash and cash equivalents of $885.2 million at December 31, 2019. Additionally, our consolidated debt was $2,496.0 million. Our debt, exclusive of HEP debt, which is nonrecourse to HollyFrontier, was $993.9 million at March 31, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a decline in U.S. and global economic activities during the first quarter of 2020. As a result, the demand for, and the resulting price we receive for, the sale of our products, including gasoline, jet fuel, lubricants and other products, has decreased during the last weeks of the first quarter of 2020. We expect the lower product prices and lower demand to continue into the second quarter of 2020. Additional detail regarding the impact of COVID-19 on HollyFrontier will be provided in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company has scheduled a webcast conference call for today, May 7, 2020, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss first quarter financial results. This webcast may be accessed at: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2160316/88180B2DF06B6F373740F836B942A13F. An audio archive of this webcast will be available using the above noted link through May 21, 2020. HollyFrontier Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer that produces high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other specialty products. HollyFrontier owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, HollyFrontier produces base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and exports products to more than 80 countries. HollyFrontier also owns a 57% limited partner interest and a non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HollyFrontier Corporation subsidiaries. The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements in this press release relating to matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” based on management’s beliefs and assumptions using currently available information and expectations as of the date hereof, are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, including those contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that our expectations will prove correct. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements. Any differences could be caused by a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the extraordinary market environment and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the continuation of a material decline in demand for refined petroleum products in markets the Company serves; risks and uncertainties with respect to the actions of actual or potential competitive suppliers and transporters of refined petroleum products or lubricant and specialty products in the Company’s markets; the spread between market prices for refined products and market prices for crude oil; the possibility of constraints on the transportation of refined products or lubricant and specialty products, the possibility of inefficiencies, curtailments or shutdowns in refinery operations or pipelines, whether due to infection in the workforce or in response to reductions in demand; effects of governmental and environmental regulations and policies, including the effects of current restrictions on various commercial and economic activities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability and cost of financing to the Company, the effectiveness of the Company’s capital investments and marketing strategies, the Company’s efficiency in carrying out and consummating construction projects; the ability of the Company to acquire refined or lubricant product operations or pipeline and terminal operations on acceptable terms and to integrate any existing or future acquired operations; the possibility of terrorist or cyberattacks and the consequences of any such attacks; general economic conditions, including uncertainty regarding the timing, pace and extent of an economic recovery in the United States; further deterioration in gross margins or a prolonged economic slowdown due to COVID-19 could result in an impairment of goodwill; and other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Financial Data (all information in this release is unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, Change from 2019 2020 2019 Change Percent (In thousands, except per share data) Sales and other revenues $ 3,400,545 $ 3,897,247 $ (496,702 ) (13 )% Operating costs and expenses: Cost of products sold: Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment) 2,693,726 3,199,205 (505,479 ) (16 ) Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment 560,464 (232,346 ) 792,810 (341 ) 3,254,190 2,966,859 287,331 10 Operating expenses 328,345 331,592 (3,247 ) (1 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 87,737 88,034 (297 ) — Depreciation and amortization 140,575 121,421 19,154 16 Total operating costs and expenses 3,810,847 3,507,906 302,941 9 Income (loss) from operations (410,302 ) 389,341 (799,643 ) (205 ) Other income (expense): Earnings of equity method investments 1,714 2,100 (386 ) (18 ) Interest income 4,073 6,375 (2,302 ) (36 ) Interest expense (22,639 ) (36,647 ) 14,008 (38 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (25,915 ) — (25,915 ) — Gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions (4,233 ) 2,265 (6,498 ) (287 ) Other, net 1,850 557 1,293 232 (45,150 ) (25,350 ) (19,800 ) 78 Income (loss) before income taxes (455,452 ) 363,991 (819,443 ) (225 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (162,166 ) 87,505 (249,671 ) (285 ) Net income (loss) (293,286 ) 276,486 (569,772 ) (206 ) Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 11,337 23,431 (12,094 ) (52 ) Net income (loss) attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders $ (304,623 ) $ 253,055 $ (557,678 ) (220 )% Earnings (loss) per share attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders: Basic $ (1.88 ) $ 1.48 $ (3.36 ) (227 )% Diluted $ (1.88 ) $ 1.47 $ (3.35 ) (228 )% Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.33 $ 0.02 6 % Average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 161,873 170,851 (8,978 ) (5 )% Diluted 161,873 172,239 (10,366 ) (6 )% EBITDA $ (307,648 ) $ 492,253 $ (799,901 ) (162 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 268,769 $ 281,797 $ (13,028 ) (5 )% Balance Sheet Data March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (In thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 909,126 $ 885,162 Working capital $ 1,200,258 $ 1,620,261 Total assets $ 11,221,794 $ 12,164,841 Long-term debt $ 2,496,006 $ 2,455,640 Total equity $ 6,110,478 $ 6,509,426 Segment Information Our operations are organized into three reportable segments, Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products and HEP. Our operations that are not included in the Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products and HEP segments are included in Corporate and Other. Intersegment transactions are eliminated in our consolidated financial statements and are included in Eliminations. Corporate and Other and Eliminations are aggregated and presented under the Corporate, Other and Eliminations column. The Refining segment includes the operations of our El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne and Woods Cross refineries and HollyFrontier Asphalt Company LLC (“HFC Asphalt”) (aggregated as a reportable segment). Refining activities involve the purchase and refining of crude oil and wholesale and branded marketing of refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. These petroleum products are primarily marketed in the Mid-Continent, Southwest and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. HFC Asphalt operates various terminals in Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma. The Lubricants and Specialty Products segment involves Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc.’s (“PCLI”) production operations, located in Mississauga, Ontario, that include lubricant products such as base oils, white oils, specialty products and finished lubricants and the operations of our Petro-Canada Lubricants business that includes the marketing of products to both retail and wholesale outlets through a global sales network with locations in Canada, the United States, Europe and China. Additionally, the Lubricants and Specialty Products segment includes specialty lubricant products produced at our Tulsa refineries that are marketed throughout North America and are distributed in Central and South America, the operations of Red Giant Oil, one of the largest suppliers of locomotive engine oil in North America and the operations of Sonneborn, a producer of specialty hydrocarbon chemicals such as white oils, petrolatums and waxes with manufacturing facilities in the United States and Europe. The HEP segment involves all of the operations of HEP, a consolidated variable interest entity, which owns and operates logistics assets consisting of petroleum product and crude oil pipelines, terminals, tankage, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units in the Mid-Continent, Southwest and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. The HEP segment also includes a 75% interest in UNEV Pipeline, LLC (an HEP consolidated subsidiary), and a 50% ownership interest in each of Osage Pipeline Company, LLC, Cheyenne Pipeline LLC and Cushing Connect Pipeline & Terminal LLC. Revenues from the HEP segment are earned through transactions with unaffiliated parties for pipeline transportation, rental and terminalling operations as well as revenues relating to pipeline transportation services provided for our refining operations. Due to certain basis differences, our reported amounts for the HEP segment may not agree to amounts reported in HEP's periodic public filings. Refining Lubricants and Specialty Products HEP Corporate, Other and Eliminations Consolidated Total (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Sales and other revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 2,850,620 $ 523,499 $ 26,426 $ — $ 3,400,545 Intersegment revenues 84,246 3,104 101,428 (188,778 ) — $ 2,934,866 $ 526,603 $ 127,854 $ (188,778 ) $ 3,400,545 Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory) $ 2,468,751 $ 391,380 $ — $ (166,405 ) $ 2,693,726 Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment $ 560,464 $ — $ — $ — $ 560,464 Operating expenses $ 259,174 $ 54,131 $ 34,981 $ (19,941 ) $ 328,345 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 31,000 $ 48,962 $ 2,702 $ 5,073 $ 87,737 Depreciation and amortization $ 90,179 $ 22,049 $ 23,978 $ 4,369 $ 140,575 Income (loss) from operations $ (474,702 ) $ 10,081 $ 66,193 $ (11,874 ) $ (410,302 ) Income (loss) before interest and income taxes $ (474,702 ) $ 10,290 $ 42,498 $ (14,972 ) $ (436,886 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ — $ — $ 1,216 $ 10,121 $ 11,337 Earnings of equity method investments $ — $ — $ 1,714 $ — $ 1,714 Capital expenditures $ 53,014 $ 9,081 $ 18,942 $ 2,712 $ 83,749 Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Sales and other revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 3,372,666 $ 493,334 $ 31,138 $ 109 $ 3,897,247 Intersegment revenues 74,744 — 103,359 (178,103 ) — $ 3,447,410 $ 493,334 $ 134,497 $ (177,994 ) $ 3,897,247 Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory) $ 2,962,540 $ 389,017 $ — $ (152,352 ) $ 3,199,205 Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment $ (232,346 ) $ — $ — $ — $ (232,346 ) Operating expenses $ 264,497 $ 53,559 $ 37,513 $ (23,977 ) $ 331,592 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 26,977 $ 39,719 $ 2,620 $ 18,718 $ 88,034 Depreciation and amortization $ 74,415 $ 20,171 $ 23,830 $ 3,005 $ 121,421 Income (loss) from operations $ 351,327 $ (9,132 ) $ 70,534 $ (23,388 ) $ 389,341 Income (loss) before interest and income taxes $ 351,327 $ (8,995 ) $ 72,325 $ (20,394 ) $ 394,263 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ — $ — $ 1,832 $ 21,599 $ 23,431 Earnings of equity method investments $ — $ — $ 2,100 $ — $ 2,100 Capital expenditures $ 41,762 $ 7,860 $ 10,718 $ 3,395 $ 63,735 Refining Lubricants and Specialty Products HEP Corporate, Other and Eliminations Consolidated Total (In thousands) March 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ — $ 164,317 $ 19,282 $ 725,527 $ 909,126 Total assets $ 6,326,831 $ 2,123,451 $ 2,195,442 $ 576,070 $ 11,221,794 Long-term debt $ — $ — $ 1,502,154 $ 993,852 $ 2,496,006 December 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,755 $ 169,277 $ 13,287 $ 692,843 $ 885,162 Total assets $ 7,189,094 $ 2,223,418 $ 2,205,437 $ 546,892 $ 12,164,841 Long-term debt $ — $ — $ 1,462,031 $ 993,609 $ 2,455,640 Refining Segment Operating Data The following tables set forth information, including non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) performance measures about our refinery operations. Refinery gross and net operating margins do not include the non-cash effects of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments and depreciation and amortization. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under “Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles” below. Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Mid-Continent Region (El Dorado and Tulsa Refineries) Crude charge (BPD) (1) 252,380 213,180 Refinery throughput (BPD) (2) 270,920 230,050 Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3) 259,240 217,600 Refinery utilization (4) 97.1 % 82.0 % Average per produced barrel (5) Refinery gross margin $ 9.54 $ 11.14 Refinery operating expenses (6) 5.30 6.66 Net operating margin $ 4.24 $ 4.48 Refinery operating expenses per throughput barrel (7) $ 5.07 $ 6.30 Feedstocks: Sweet crude oil 52 % 50 % Sour crude oil 22 % 26 % Heavy sour crude oil 19 % 17 % Other feedstocks and blends 7 % 7 % Total 100 % 100 % Sales of produced refined products: Gasolines 51 % 53 % Diesel fuels 32 % 28 % Jet fuels 7 % 9 % Fuel oil 1 % 1 % Asphalt 3 % 3 % Base oils 4 % 4 % LPG and other 2 % 2 % Total 100 % 100 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Southwest Region (Navajo Refinery) Crude charge (BPD) (1) 106,810 106,030 Refinery throughput (BPD) (2) 117,440 116,220 Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3) 113,590 123,390 Refinery utilization (4) 106.8 % 106.0 % Average per produced barrel (5) Refinery gross margin $ 12.63 $ 15.95 Refinery operating expenses (6) 5.28 4.94 Net operating margin $ 7.35 $ 11.01 Refinery operating expenses per throughput barrel (7) $ 5.10 $ 5.24 Feedstocks: Sweet crude oil 23 % 16 % Sour crude oil 68 % 75 % Other feedstocks and blends 9 % 9 % Total 100 % 100 % Sales of produced refined products: Gasolines 54 % 54 % Diesel fuels 38 % 37 % Fuel oil 2 % 3 % Asphalt 3 % 3 % LPG and other 3 % 3 % Total 100 % 100 % Rocky Mountain Region (Cheyenne and Woods Cross Refineries) Crude charge (BPD) (1) 77,170 81,220 Refinery throughput (BPD) (2) 83,200 87,450 Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3) 79,460 82,040 Refinery utilization (4) 79.6 % 83.7 % Average per produced barrel (5) Refinery gross margin $ 15.27 $ 12.14 Refinery operating expenses (6) 11.01 10.73 Net operating margin $ 4.26 $ 1.41 Refinery operating expenses per throughput barrel (7) $ 10.52 $ 10.07 Feedstocks: Sweet crude oil 34 % 36 % Heavy sour crude oil 36 % 35 % Black wax crude oil 23 % 22 % Other feedstocks and blends 7 % 7 % Total 100 % 100 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Rocky Mountain Region (Cheyenne and Woods Cross Refineries) Sales of produced refined products: Gasolines 56 % 54 % Diesel fuels 33 % 34 % Fuel oil 3 % 3 % Asphalt 5 % 5 % LPG and other 3 % 4 % Total 100 % 100 % Consolidated Crude charge (BPD) (1) 436,360 400,430 Refinery throughput (BPD) (2) 471,560 433,720 Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3) 452,290 423,030 Refinery utilization (4) 95.5 % 87.6 % Average per produced barrel (5) Refinery gross margin $ 11.32 $ 12.74 Refinery operating expenses (6) 6.30 6.95 Net operating margin $ 5.02 $ 5.79 Refinery operating expenses per throughput barrel (7) $ 6.04 $ 6.78 Feedstocks: Sweet crude oil 42 % 38 % Sour crude oil 29 % 34 % Heavy sour crude oil 18 % 16 % Black wax crude oil 4 % 4 % Other feedstocks and blends 7 % 8 % Total 100 % 100 % Sales of produced refined products: Gasolines 53 % 53 % Diesel fuels 33 % 32 % Jet fuels 4 % 5 % Fuel oil 1 % 2 % Asphalt 4 % 3 % Base oils 2 % 2 % LPG and other 3 % 3 % Total 100 % 100 % (1) Crude charge represents the barrels per day of crude oil processed at our refineries. (2) Refinery throughput represents the barrels per day of crude and other refinery feedstocks input to the crude units and other conversion units at our refineries. (3) Represents barrels sold of refined products produced at our refineries (including HFC Asphalt) and does not include volumes of refined products purchased for resale or volumes of excess crude oil sold. (4) Represents crude charge divided by total crude capacity (“BPSD”). Our consolidated crude capacity is 457,000 BPSD. (5) Represents average amount per produced barrel sold, which is a non-GAAP measure. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under “Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles” below. (6) Represents total refining segment operating expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization, divided by sales volumes of refined products produced at our refineries. (7) Represents total refining segment operating expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization, divided by refinery throughput. Lubricants and Specialty Products Segment Operating Data We acquired our Sonneborn business on February 1, 2019. For the three months ended March 31, 2019 our lubricants and specialty product operating results reflect the operations of our Sonneborn business for the period February 1, 2019 through March 31, 2019. The following table sets forth information about our lubricants and specialty products operations. Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Lubricants and Specialty Products Throughput (BPD) 21,750 19,800 Sales of produced products (BPD) 36,800 34,770 Sales of produced products: Finished products 47 % 49 % Base oils 26 % 26 % Other 27 % 25 % Total 100 % 100 % Our Lubricants and Specialty Products segment includes base oil production activities, by-product sales to third parties and intra-segment base oil sales to rack forward, referred to as “Rack Back.” “Rack Forward” includes the purchase of base oils and the blending, packaging, marketing and distribution and sales of finished lubricants and specialty products to third parties. Supplemental financial data attributable to our Lubricants and Specialty Products segment is presented below: Rack Back (1) Rack Forward (2) Eliminations (3) Total Lubricants and Specialty Products (In thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2020 Sales and other revenues $ 164,829 $ 474,057 $ (112,283 ) $ 526,603 Cost of products sold $ 180,600 $ 323,063 $ (112,283 ) $ 391,380 Operating expenses $ 23,269 $ 30,862 $ — $ 54,131 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 5,363 $ 43,599 $ — $ 48,962 Depreciation and amortization $ 10,867 $ 11,182 $ — $ 22,049 Income (loss) from operations $ (55,270 ) $ 65,351 $ — $ 10,081 Income (loss) before interest and income taxes $ (55,270 ) $ 65,560 $ — $ 10,290 EBITDA $ (44,403 ) $ 76,742 $ — $ 32,339 Three months ended March 31, 2019 Sales and other revenues $ 156,455 $ 444,342 $ (107,463 ) $ 493,334 Cost of products sold $ 145,818 $ 350,662 $ (107,463 ) $ 389,017 Operating expenses $ 29,560 $ 23,999 $ — $ 53,559 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 13,479 $ 26,240 $ — $ 39,719 Depreciation and amortization $ 10,526 $ 9,645 $ — $ 20,171 Income (loss) from operations $ (42,928 ) $ 33,796 $ — $ (9,132 ) Income (loss) before interest and income taxes $ (42,928 ) $ 33,933 $ — $ (8,995 ) EBITDA $ (32,402 ) $ 43,578 $ — $ 11,176 (1) Rack Back consists of the PCLI base oil production activities, by-product sales to third parties and intra-segment base oil sales to rack forward. (2) Rack Forward activities include the purchase of base oils from Rack Back and the blending, packaging, marketing and distribution and sales of finished lubricants and specialty products to third parties. (3) Intra-segment sales of Rack Back produced base oils to rack forward are eliminated under the “Eliminations” column. Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles Reconciliations of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and EBITDA excluding special items (“Adjusted EBITDA”) to amounts reported under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in financial statements. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, referred to as EBITDA, is calculated as net income (loss) attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income, (ii) income tax expense, and (iii) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA plus or minus (i) lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, (ii) acquisition integration and regulatory costs (iii) HollyFrontier's pro-rata share of HEP's loss on early extinguishment of debt and (iv) incremental cost of products sold attributable to our Sonneborn inventory value step-up. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not calculations provided for under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; however, the amounts included in these calculations are derived from amounts included in our consolidated financial statements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income or operating income as an indication of our operating performance or as an alternative to operating cash flow as a measure of liquidity. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These are presented here because they are widely used financial indicators used by investors and analysts to measure performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also used by our management for internal analysis and as a basis for financial covenants. Set forth below is our calculation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (In thousands) Net income (loss) attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders $ (304,623 ) $ 253,055 Add interest expense 22,639 36,647 Subtract interest income (4,073 ) (6,375 ) Add (subtract) income tax expense (benefit) (162,166 ) 87,505 Add depreciation and amortization 140,575 121,421 EBITDA $ (307,648 ) $ 492,253 Add (subtract) lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment 560,464 (232,346 ) Add HollyFrontier's pro-rata share of HEP's loss on early extinguishment of debt 14,656 — Add acquisition integration and regulatory costs 1,297 12,552 Add incremental cost of products sold attributable to Sonneborn inventory value step-up — 9,338 Adjusted EBITDA $ 268,769 $ 281,797 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to our Refining segment is presented below: Three Months Ended March 31, Refining Segment 2020 2019 (In thousands) Income (loss) from operations (1) $ (474,702 ) $ 351,327 Add depreciation and amortization 90,179 74,415 EBITDA (384,523 ) 425,742 Add (subtract) lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment 560,464 (232,346 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 175,941 $ 193,396 (1) Income from operations of our Refining segment represents income plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income and (ii) income tax provision. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to our Lubricants and Specialty Products segment is set forth below. Lubricants and Specialty Products Segment Rack Back Rack Forward Total Lubricants and Specialty Products (In thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2020 Income (loss) before interest and income taxes (1) $ (55,270 ) $ 65,560 $ 10,290 Add depreciation and amortization 10,867 11,182 22,049 EBITDA $ (44,403 ) $ 76,742 $ 32,339 Three months ended March 31, 2019 Income (loss) before interest and income taxes (1) $ (42,928 ) $ 33,933 $ (8,995 ) Add depreciation and amortization 10,526 9,645 20,171 EBITDA (32,402 ) 43,578 11,176 Add incremental cost of products sold attributable to Sonneborn inventory value step-up — 9,338 9,338 Adjusted EBITDA $ (32,402 ) $ 52,916 $ 20,514 (1) Income (loss) before interest and income taxes of our Lubricants and Specialty Products segment represents income (loss) plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income and (ii) income tax provision. Reconciliations of refinery operating information (non-GAAP performance measures) to amounts reported under generally accepted accounting principles in financial statements. Refinery gross margin and net operating margin are non-GAAP performance measures that are used by our management and others to compare our refining performance to that of other companies in our industry. We believe these margin measures are helpful to investors in evaluating our refining performance on a relative and absolute basis. Refinery gross margin per produced barrel sold is total refining segment revenues less total refining segment cost of products sold, exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, divided by sales volumes of produced refined products sold. Net operating margin per barrel sold is the difference between refinery gross margin and refinery operating expenses per produced barrel sold. These two margins do not include the non-cash effects of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments or depreciation and amortization. Each of these component performance measures can be reconciled directly to our consolidated statements of income. Other companies in our industry may not calculate these performance measures in the same manner. Below are reconciliations to our consolidated statements of income for refinery net operating and gross margin and operating expenses, in each case averaged per produced barrel sold. Due to rounding of reported numbers, some amounts may not calculate exactly. Reconciliation of average refining segment net operating margin per produced barrel sold to refinery gross margin to total sales and other revenues Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per barrel amounts) Consolidated Net operating margin per produced barrel sold $ 5.02 $ 5.79 Add average refinery operating expenses per produced barrel sold 6.30 6.95 Refinery gross margin per produced barrel sold $ 11.32 $ 12.74 Times produced barrels sold (BPD) 452,290 423,030 Times number of days in period 91 90 Refining segment gross margin $ 465,913 $ 485,046 Add (subtract) rounding 202 (176 ) Total refining segment gross margin 466,115 484,870 Add refining segment cost of products sold 2,468,751 2,962,540 Refining segment sales and other revenues 2,934,866 3,447,410 Add lubricants and specialty products segment sales and other revenues 526,603 493,334 Add HEP segment sales and other revenues 127,854 134,497 Subtract corporate, other and eliminations (188,778 ) (177,994 ) Sales and other revenues $ 3,400,545 $ 3,897,247 Reconciliation of average refining segment operating expenses per produced barrel sold to total operating expenses Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per barrel amounts) Consolidated Average operating expenses per produced barrel sold $ 6.30 $ 6.95 Times produced barrels sold (BPD) 452,290 423,030 Times number of days in period 91 90 Refining segment operating expenses $ 259,298 $ 264,605 Add (subtract) rounding (124 ) (108 ) Total refining segment operating expenses 259,174 264,497 Add lubricants and specialty products segment operating expenses 54,131 53,559 Add HEP segment operating expenses 34,981 37,513 Subtract corporate, other and eliminations (19,941 ) (23,977 ) Operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 328,345 $ 331,592 Reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders to adjusted net income attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders Adjusted net income attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes non-cash lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, acquisition integration and regulatory costs, HEP's loss on early extinguishment of debt and incremental cost of products sold due to Sonneborn inventory value step-up. We believe this measure is helpful to investors and others in evaluating our financial performance and to compare our results to that of other companies in our industry. Similarly titled performance measures of other companies may not be calculated in the same manner. Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Consolidated GAAP: Income (loss) before income taxes $ (455,452 ) $ 363,991 Income tax expense (benefit) (162,166 ) 87,505 Net income (loss) (293,286 ) 276,486 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 11,337 23,431 Net income (loss) attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders (304,623 ) 253,055 Non-GAAP adjustments to arrive at adjusted results: Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment 560,464 (232,346 ) HEP's loss on early extinguishment of debt 25,915 — Acquisition integration and regulatory costs 1,297 12,552 Incremental cost of products sold attributable to Sonneborn inventory value step-up — 9,338 Total adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes 587,676 (210,456 ) Adjustment to income tax expense (1) 185,340 (50,595 ) Adjustment to net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 11,259 — Total adjustments, net of tax 391,077 (159,861 ) Adjusted results - Non-GAAP: Adjusted income before income taxes 132,224 153,535 Adjusted income tax expense (2) 23,174 36,910 Adjusted net income 109,050 116,625 Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 22,596 23,431 Adjusted net income attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders $ 86,454 $ 93,194 Adjusted earnings per share attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders - diluted (3) $ 0.53 $ 0.54 Average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 161,873 172,239 (1) Represents adjustment to GAAP income tax expense to arrive at adjusted income tax expense, which is computed as follows: Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (In thousands) Non-GAAP income tax expense (2) $ 23,174 $ 36,910 Subtract GAAP income tax expense (benefit) (162,166 ) 87,505 Non-GAAP adjustment to income tax expense $ 185,340 $ (50,595 ) (2) Non-GAAP income tax expense is computed by a) adjusting HFC's consolidated estimated Annual Effective Tax Rate (“AETR”) for GAAP purposes for the effects of the above Non-GAAP adjustments b) applying the resulting Adjusted Non-GAAP AETR to Non-GAAP adjusted income before income taxes and c) adjusting for discrete tax items applicable to the period. (3) Adjusted earnings per share attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders - diluted is calculated as adjusted net income attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders divided by the average number of shares of common stock outstanding assuming dilution. Reconciliation of effective tax rate to adjusted effective tax rate Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) GAAP: Income (loss) before income taxes $ (455,452 ) $ 363,991 Income tax expense (benefit) $ (162,166 ) $ 87,505 Effective tax rate for GAAP financial statements 35.6 % 24.0 % Adjusted - Non-GAAP: Effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (18.1 )% 0.1 % Effective tax rate for adjusted results 17.5 % 24.1 % View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200507005175/en/

