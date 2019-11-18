Hollysys Automation Technologies : HOLI Presentation FY2020Q1
0
11/18/2019 | 03:50am EST
Automation for Better Life
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.
Investors Presentation
FY2020Q1
Safe Harbor
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the private securities litigation reform act of 1995. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Hollysys' management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: business conditions in China; continued compliance with government regulations; legislation or regulatory environments, requirements or changes adversely affecting the businesses in which Hollysys is engaged; cessation or changes in government incentive programs: potential trade barriers affecting international expansion; fluctuations in customer demand; management of transitions to new markets; intensity of competition from or introduction of new and superior products by other providers of automation and control system technology; timing, approval and market acceptance of new product introductions; as well as other relevant risks detailed in Hollysys' filings with the securities and exchange commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Hollysys does not assume any obligation to update the information contained in this presentation or filings.
* All $ amounts in this presentation are in USD unless otherwise noted.
Corporation Overview
Market Data
History
Operation
Offerings
Headcounts
NASDAQ: HOLI
Approximately 60MM shares outstanding
Founded in 1993
The leading provider of automation & control technologies in China
Headquartered in Beijing
Nationwide presence in 60 cities
Worldwide subsidiaries and offices in Singapore, Dubai, Malaysia, India, etc.
Proprietary technologies and products tailored to Industrial, Rail, Subway and Nuclear Industries
3,300 employees worldwide
1,900+ in R&D & Engineering
Agenda
Business Overview
Industrial Automation
Rail Transportation
Overseas
Management & Market Leadership Position
Financials
Business Overview
Revenue Contribution For FY2020Q1
11.40%
52.50%
36.20%
Industrial Automation
Rail Transportation
M&E Solution
Industrial Automation:
Intelligent plant automation solution;
DCS, PLC, MC, SCADA, MES and etc.
Rail Transportation:
High-speedrail signaling system: ATP, TCC, and etc.
Subway SCADA and CBTC
Mechanical & Electrical Solution and others:
Design, electrification and engineering service
Other businesses
Industrial Automation Growth Drivers
Production
Efficiency
Safety
Accelerated Automation and
Environment
Concern
Control Technologies Demand
Protection
Energy
Conservation
Industrial Automation - Process Control
Plant Automation Solution
Offering:
Proprietary technologies in solution, design, manufacture, Integration and installation.
Products:
DCS, Batch, MES (Manufacturing Execution System), AMS (Asset Management System), SIS (Safety Instrumentation System), etc.
Track record:
More than 25,000 projects completed.
Clients:
15,000+ customers, including SOEs, Multinationals, and SMEs.
Competitors:
ABB, Siemens, Emerson, Honeywell, Supcon
Distributed Control System
Page 8
Industrial Total Solution
Page 9
Industrial Automation - Discrete Control
PLC, MC and SCADA
City Transportation and
Coal Mining
Machine Control
Sewage Treatment
Supply intergrate solution of city transportation and sewage treatment, including SCADA, LE PLC, LK PLC etc.
Major player
Plenty of successful completed projects
Provide control application in coal mining industry, as well as intrinsic safety device
JV with Shenhua Group
MC1000 motion coordinator and LK/LE PLC control servo or stepper motors, up to 32 Axes.
Note: CAPEX compiled from items in cash flow statement including purchase of and proceeds from disposal of PP&E, and prepaid land leases. Cash refers to cash and cash equivalents + current and non current restricted cash.
Backlog Performance
700
600
76.6
95.0
500
135.4
112.4
129.7
400
198.6
326.5
329.7
300
272.0
299
235.6
200
216.5
100
134.1
158.7
184.6
191.0
165.3
112.1
0
FY2015Q4
FY2016Q4
FY2017Q4
FY2018Q4
FY2019Q4
FY2020Q1
2015/06/30
2016/06/30
2017/06/30
2018/06/30
2019/06/30
2019/09/30
IA
RT
M&E
Total
Automation for Better Work , Life and Environment
Striving to be a world leading automation and control system provider
Macro Enviroment
Demographic Change, shortage of labor
Environmental protection
Urbanization Process of China
Customer's buying behavior change
ated custom
mized control lternative ene ater process
Strategy
Automation solutions to offset labor cost increase
Dedicated customized solutions for energy conservation and efficiency improvment
Leading position in China's high- speed rail and subway automation control market
Customer- centric approach, enlarge service team and enhance service capabilities
