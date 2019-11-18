Hollysys Automation Technologies : HOLI Presentation FY2020Q1

Safe Harbor

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the private securities litigation reform act of 1995. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Hollysys' management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: business conditions in China; continued compliance with government regulations; legislation or regulatory environments, requirements or changes adversely affecting the businesses in which Hollysys is engaged; cessation or changes in government incentive programs: potential trade barriers affecting international expansion; fluctuations in customer demand; management of transitions to new markets; intensity of competition from or introduction of new and superior products by other providers of automation and control system technology; timing, approval and market acceptance of new product introductions; as well as other relevant risks detailed in Hollysys' filings with the securities and exchange commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Hollysys does not assume any obligation to update the information contained in this presentation or filings.

* All $ amounts in this presentation are in USD unless otherwise noted.

Page 2