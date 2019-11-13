Hollysys Automation Technologies : Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 0 11/13/2019 | 05:01am EST Send by mail :

was , an increase of 6.1% compared to the comparable prior year period. Total revenues were $123.2 million , a decrease of 11.2% compared to the comparable prior year period.

were , a decrease of 11.2% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was at 37.7%, compared to 37.2% for the comparable prior year period.

was at 37.7%, compared to 37.2% for the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.49 , an increase of 6.5% compared to the comparable prior year period.

was , an increase of 6.5% compared to the comparable prior year period. Net cash provided by operating activities was $39.0 million for the current quarter.

was for the current quarter. DSO of 204 days, compared to 170 days for the comparable prior year period.

BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) ("Hollysys" or the "Company"), a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended September 30, 2019 (see attached tables). The management of Hollysys, stated: IA business finished the quarter with revenue and contract at $64.6 million and $84.0 million, achieving 12.0% and 4.6% YOY growth respectively. Under the guidance of our "3+1+N" strategy, we continued our effort in market penetration in different industries. In our power business, we signed a contract to provide control solution to urban heat supply network, which is the first project of this kind for Hollysys. In chemical business, we have officially completed the milestone Zhong'an coal-chemical project and will continue to provide maintenance and other services afterwards. The project is one of the largest MAV-DCS projects for Hollysys and we provided total solution covering the integration of up to ten systems including control system, asset management system, alarm system, gas detection system, etc. In the petrochemical industry, with our DCS and SIS being certified by CCS (China Classification Society) earlier this year, we are better qualified in providing control solution in offshore oil related business. Our strategic relationship with CNOOC (China National Offshore Oil Corporation) proceeded further as we signed several contracts with them in providing control solution to their offshore oil platform this quarter. Besides market penetration through newly-built projects, we have kept leveraging on our nation-wide network to respond to the aftersales demand of different industries, especially as the control products are approaching the end of life cycle. We maintained close relationship with our existing customers through various types of aftersales service, while also exploited the opportunities in obtaining new clients through replacement and upgrade project, especially in the chemical and petrochemical industries. We are also building up our capability in providing more comprehensive solution covering full life cycle of the project. With the recent completion of the acquisition of a small pharmaceutical and chemical design institute, we are able to get involved in potential projects at earlier stage in the future for better opportunities. In our smart factory solution, following our previous breakthrough contract in the power industry, we have signed several contracts this quarter with both existing and new customers from the chemical industry. Such will be long term cooperation so as to turn their production smart comprehensively step by step. We have also broadened our industrial software solution matrix, as we launched a new solution that help to optimize emission control and signed the first contract with a client from the power industry. Rail business finished the quarter with revenue and contract at $44.6 million and $21.0 million, recording 11.5% and 70.6% YOY decrease respectively. In the high-speed rail business, the bidding pace of CRC has not met the expectation of the market. We continued to provide aftersales service on our high-speed rail signaling products covering software upgrade, spare parts sales, maintenance and replacement. Meanwhile, we are also actively preparing ourselves for new products and services in the aftersales high-speed rail market. In the inter-city high-speed rail business, we signed contracts to provide ATP with automatic train operation function to the Pearl River Delta region. In subway business, the subway line for the new Beijing Daxing Airport commenced business operation in September, with Hollysys being the provider of SCADA solution that supports driverless operation. Going forward, our rail business will continue to adhere to the diversity strategy for stable and healthy growth and to improve our local service network for more value-adding and differentiated services. With urbanization as an ongoing process, we will keep leveraging our strong R&D capacity and prepare for the application of various types of railway transportation systems in the future. M&E business finished the quarter with revenue and contract at $14.0 million and $33.6 million, recording 54.2% YOY decrease and 128.0% YOY increase respectively. Given the macro economy in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, risk control remains to be the key focus of our M&E business. In IA overseas business, progress is constantly made in terms of establishment of new cooperation with new key EPC players as well as ongoing cooperation with existing partners. Going forward, we will continue our effort in developing partnership with key EPC players, and strengthening localization in manufacture, marketing and services in overseas business. Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 Unaudited Financial Results Summary To facilitate a clear understanding of Hollysys' operational results, a summary of unaudited non-GAAP financial results is shown as below: (In USD thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)



Three months ended



Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 %

Change









Revenues $ 123,230 138,719 (11.2)% Integrated contract revenue $ 104,466 116,650 (10.4)% Products sales $ 6,123 8,040 (23.8)% Service rendered $ 12,641 14,029 (9.9)% Cost of revenues $ 76,771 87,178 (11.9)% Gross profit $ 46,459 51,541 (9.9)% Total operating expenses $ 23,291 21,501 8.3% Selling $ 7,277 7,709 (5.6)% General and administrative $ 10,592 8,570 23.6% Research and development $ 8,942 8,769 2.0% VAT refunds and government subsidies $ (3,520) (3,547) (0.8)% Income from operations $ 23,168 30,040 (22.9)% Other income, net $ 2,025 558 262.9% Foreign exchange gain (loss) $ 604 (123) (591.1)% Gains on disposal of investments in equity investees $ 5,763 - - Share of net income of equity investees $ 1,541 98 1472.4% Interest income $ 3,029 3,099 (2.2)% Interest expenses $ (113) (106) 6.6% Income tax expenses $ 6,209 5,455 13.8%









Net income attributable to non-controlling interests $ 26 46 (43.5)%









Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation

Technologies Ltd. $ 29,782 28,065 6.1% Non-GAAP basic EPS $ 0.49 0.46 6.5% Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.49 0.46 6.5%

$





Share-based compensation expenses

26 84 (69.0)% Amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 75 80 (6.3)% GAAP Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies

Ltd. $ 29,681 27,901 6.4% GAAP basic EPS $ 0.49 0.46 6.5% GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.49 0.46 6.5%

$





Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

60,470,611 60,448,111 0.0%









Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

60,483,884 61,263,566 (1.3)% Operational Results Analysis for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 Comparing to the first quarter of the prior fiscal year, the total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2019 decreased from $138.7 million to $123.2 million, representing a decrease of 11.2%. Broken down by the revenue types, integrated contracts revenue decreased by 10.4% to $104.5 million, products sales revenue decreased by 23.8% to $6.1 million, and services revenue decreased by 9.9% to $12.6 million. The Company's total revenues can also be presented in segments as shown in the following chart: (In USD thousands)





Three months ended Sep 30,





2019

2018





$ % to Total

Revenue

$ % to Total

Revenue

Industrial Automation

64,637 52.4%

57,720 41.6%

Rail Transportation Automation

44,576 36.2%

50,368 36.3%

Mechanical and Electrical Solution

14,017 11.4%

30,631 22.1%

Total

123,230 100.0%

138,719 100.0%

Overall gross margin excluding non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles (non-GAAP gross margin) was 37.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to 37.2% for the same period of the prior year. The non-GAAP gross margin for integrated contracts, product sales, and services rendered were 32.6%, 79.9% and 59.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to 30.8%, 75.0% and 67.9% for the same period of the prior year, respectively. The gross margin fluctuation was mainly due to the different revenue mix with different margins. The GAAP overall gross margin which includes non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles was 37.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to 37.1% for the same period of the prior year. The GAAP gross margin for integrated contracts, product sales, and service rendered was 32.5%, 79.9% and 59.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to 30.8%, 75.0% and 67.9% for the same period of the prior year, respectively. Selling expenses were $7.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, representing a decrease of $0.4 million or 5.6% compared to $7.7 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, selling expenses were 5.9% and 5.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, and 2018, respectively. General and administrative expenses, excluding non-cash share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP G&A expenses), were $10.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, representing an increase of $2.0 million or 23.6% compared to $8.6 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, non-GAAP G&A expenses were 8.6% and 6.2% for quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The GAAP G&A expenses which include the non-cash share-based compensation expenses were $10.6 million and $8.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Research and development expenses were $8.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, representing an increase of $0.1 million or 2.0% compared to $8.8 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, R&D expenses were 7.3% and 6.3% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The VAT refunds and government subsidies were $3.5 million and $3.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The income tax expenses and the effective tax rate were $6.2 million and 17.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $5.5 million and 16.3% for comparable prior year period. The effective tax rate fluctuation was mainly due to the different pre-tax income mix with different tax rates, as the Company's subsidiaries are subject to different tax rates in various jurisdictions. The non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys, which excludes the non-cash share-based compensation expenses calculated based on the grant-date fair value of shares or options granted, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative, was $29.8 million or $0.49 per diluted share based on 60.5 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2019. This represents a 6.1% increase over $28.1 million or $0.46 per share based on 61.3 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding reported in the comparable prior year period. On a GAAP basis, net income attributable to Hollysys was $29.7 million or $0.49 per diluted share representing an increase of 6.4% over $27.9 million or $0.46 per diluted share reported in the comparable prior year period. Contracts and Backlog Highlights Hollysys achieved $138.6 million of new contracts for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The backlog as of September 30, 2019 was $578.9 million. The detailed breakdown of new contracts and backlog by segments is shown below: (In USD thousands) New contracts achieved

Backlog

for the three months ended Sep 30, 2019

as of Sep 30, 2019



$ % to Total

Contract

$ % to Total

Backlog Industrial Automation

83,960 60.5%

195,341 33.7% Rail Transportation

21,008 15.2%

288,972 49.9% Mechanical and Electrical Solutions

33,640 24.3%

94,578 16.3% Total

138,608 100.0%

578,891 100.0%



Ca sh Flow Highlights For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, the total net cash inflow was $15.3 million. The net cash provided by operating activities was $39.0 million. The net cash provided by investing activities was $8.1 million and mainly consisted of $31.9 million of matured time deposits, and $4.5 million of proceeds received for the disposal of an equity investment, which were partially offset by $27.8 million of time deposits placed with banks. The net cash used in financing activities was $20.3 million and mainly consisted of $20.0 million repayments of bonds payable. Balance Sheet Highlights The total amount of cash and cash equivalents were $340.0 million, $332.5 million, and $276.9 million as of September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, DSO was 204 days, as compared to 170 days for the comparable prior year period and 160 days for the last quarter; and inventory turnover was 56 days, as compared to 51 days for the comparable prior year period and 42 days for the last quarter. Conference Call The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 pm November 13, 2019 U.S. Eastern Time / 9:00 am November 14, 2019 Beijing Time, to discuss the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended September 30, 2019 and business outlook. To participate, please call the following numbers ten minutes before the scheduled start of the call. The conference call identification number is 6174508. Standard International Dial-In Number: +65 67135090

Participant Local Dial-In Numbers:

Australia, Sydney +61 290833212 China, Domestic 4006208038 China, Domestic Landline only 8008190121 China, Hong Kong +852 30186771 China, Taiwan +886 255723895 Japan, Tokyo +81 345036012 Korea (South), Seoul +82 27395177 United Kingdom, London +44 2036214779 United States, New York +1 8456750437 Participant ITFS Dial-In Numbers:

Australia 1800411623 Australia 1300717205 Belgium 080071900 Canada 18663861016 France 0800912761 Germany 08001820671 China, Hong Kong 800906601 China, Taiwan 0809091568 India 18002666846 Indonesia, PT Indosat access 0018030179156 Indonesia, PT Telkom access 0078030179156 Italy 800874737 Japan 0120925376 Korea (South), Domestic 0808500474 Malaysia 1800820152 Netherlands 08000221931 New Zealand 0800880084 Norway 80010719 Philippines 180016120306 Switzerland 0800561006 Thailand 001800656772 United Kingdom 08082346646 United States 18665194004 In addition, a recording of the conference call will be accessible within 48 hours via Hollysys' website at: http://hollysys.investorroom.com About Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) Hollysys is a leading automation control system solutions provider in China, with overseas operations in eight other countries and regions throughout Asia. Leveraging its proprietary technology and deep industry know-how, Hollysys empowers its customers with enhanced operational safety, reliability, efficiency, and intelligence which are critical to their businesses. Hollysys derives its revenues mainly from providing integrated solutions for industrial automation and rail transportation. In industrial automation, Hollysys delivers the full spectrum of automation hardware, software, and services spanning field devices, control systems, enterprise manufacturing management and cloud-based applications. In rail transportation, Hollysys provides advanced signaling control and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems for high-speed rail and urban rail (including subways). Founded in 1993, with technical expertise and innovation, Hollysys has grown from a research team specializing in automation control in the power industry into a group providing integrated automation control system solutions for customers in diverse industry verticals. As of March 2019, Hollysys had cumulatively carried out more than 25,000 projects for approximately 15,000 customers in various sectors including power, petrochemical, high-speed rail, and urban rail, in which Hollysys has established leading market positions. SAFE HARBOUR: This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding: the ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements, based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Hollysys' management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements. For further information, please contact: Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

Three months ended

Sep 30,



2019

2018



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net revenues







Integrated contract revenue $ 104,466 $ 116,650 Products sales

6,123

8,040 Revenue from services

12,641

14,029 Total net revenues

123,230

138,719









Cost of integrated contracts

70,500

80,748 Cost of products sold

1,231

2,008 Costs of services rendered

5,115

4,502 Gross profit

46,384

51,461









Operating expenses







Selling

7,277

7,709 General and administrative

10,618

8,654 Research and development

8,942

8,769 VAT refunds and government subsidies

(3,520)

(3,547) Total operating expenses

23,317

21,585









Income from operations

23,067

29,876









Other income, net

2,025

558 Foreign exchange gain (loss)

604

(123) Gains on disposal of investments in equity investees

5,763

- Share of net income of equity investees

1,541

98 Interest income

3,029

3,099 Interest expenses

(113)

(106) Income before income taxes

35,916

33,402









Income taxes expenses

6,209

5,455 Net income

29,707

27,947 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 26

46 Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 29,681 $ 27,901









Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of nil





Translation adjustments

(34,174)

(29,137) Comprehensive loss

(4,467)

(1,190)









Less: comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests (25)

46







Comprehensive loss attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. $ (4,442) $ (1,236)









Net income per ordinary share:







Basic

0.49

0.46 Diluted

0.49

0.46









Shares used in income per ordinary share computation:







Weighted average number of ordinary shares 60,470,611

60,448,111 Weighted average number of diluted ordinary shares 60,483,884

61,263,566

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)





















Sep 30,

Jun 30,







2019

2019







(Unaudited)

(audited) ASSETS









Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 339,932 $ 332,509



Time deposits with maturities over three months

136,200

145,139



Restricted cash

30,288

22,260



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $44,875 and

$47,162 as of September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively

245,696

282,594



Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings, net of allowance for doubtful

accounts of $7,807 and $6,981 as of September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019,

respectively

192,201

197,955



Accounts receivable retention

11,660

5,468



Other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,840 and $4,879 as

of September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively

25,274

27,109



Advances to suppliers

22,825

12,901



Amounts due from related parties

29,832

36,295



Inventories

46,319

42,983



Prepaid expenses

391

644



Income tax recoverable

1,832

3,621

Total current assets

1,082,450

1,109,478













Non-current assets











Restricted cash

3,485

3,618



Non-current costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

4,828

-



Accounts receivable retention

7,785

6,390



Prepaid expenses

8

2



Property, plant and equipment, net

72,718

76,006



Prepaid land leases

15,977

16,599



Intangible assets, net

1,258

1,383



Investments in equity investees

37,319

40,386



Investments securities

4,600

4,776



Goodwill

36,298

37,054



Deferred tax assets

9,313

13,725



Non-current right-of-use assets

5,262

-

Total non-current assets

198,851

199,939

Total assets

1,281,301

1,309,417













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities











Derivative financial liability

-

758



Short-term bank loans

1,585

1,909



Current portion of long-term loans

307

20,310



Dividends payable

12,672

-



Accounts payable

109,519

110,384



Construction cost payable

86

94



Deferred revenue

135,519

141,385



Accrued payroll and related expenses

15,577

14,512



Income tax payable

2,669

2,541



Warranty liabilities

8,212

8,039



Other tax payables

1,245

665



Accrued liabilities

28,139

35,507



Amounts due to related parties

3,714

5,395

Total current liabilities

319,244

341,499













Non-current liabilities











Accrued liabilities

5,084

3,530



Long-term loans

890

978



Non-current accounts payable

4,473

-



Deferred tax liabilities

13,251

12,173



Warranty liabilities

3,245

4,077



Non-current lease liability

5,072

-

Total non-current liabilities

32,015

20,758

Total liabilities

351,259

362,257















Commitments and contingencies

-

-















Stockholders' equity:











Ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized;

60,342,099 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and June

30, 2019

60

60



Additional paid-in capital

223,660

223,634



Statutory reserves

48,698

48,698



Retained earnings

725,521

708,515



Accumulated other comprehensive income

(69,645)

(35,521)

Total Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stockholder's equity

928,294

945,386



Non-controlling interests

1,748

1,774

Total equity

930,042

947,160















Total liabilities and equity $ 1,281,301 $ 1,309,417 HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In USD thousands).





Three months ended Sep 30, 2019





(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 29,707 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

2,417

Amortization of prepaid land leases

99

Amortization of intangible assets

75

Allowance for doubtful accounts

716

loss on disposal of long-lived assets

7

Share of net gain from equity investees

(1,541)

Share-based compensation expenses

26

Deferred income tax expenses

5,312

Accretion of convertible bond

57

Gains on disposal of investments in equity investees

(5,763) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable

17,090

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

(6,081)

Inventories

(4,993)

Advances to suppliers

(10,567)

Other receivables

1,004

Deposits and other assets

239

Due from related parties

5,223

Accounts payable

7,147

Deferred revenue

3,679

Accruals and other payables

(5,720)

Due to related parties

(1,682)

Income tax payable

1,893

Other tax payables

614

Net cash provided by operating activities

38,958







Cash flows from investing activities:





Time deposits placed with banks

(27,842)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(491)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

58

Maturity of time deposits

31,879

Proceeds received for the disposal of an equity investment

4,458

Net cash provided by investing activities

8,062







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from short-term bank loans

1,343

Repayments of short-term bank loans

(1,632)

Proceeds from long-term bank loans

41

Repayments of long-term bank loans

(103)

Repayments of bonds payable

(19,995)

Net cash used in financing activities

(20,346)









Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

(11,356)

Net decrease increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 15,318









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 358,387

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

373,705 Non-GAAP Measures In evaluating our results, the non-GAAP measures of "Non-GAAP cost of integrated contracts", "Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses", "Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stockholders", "Non-GAAP basic earnings per share", and "Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share" serve as additional indicators of our operating performance and not as a replacement for other measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as they exclude the non-cash share-based compensation expenses, which is calculated based on the number of shares or options granted and the fair value as of the grant date, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative. They will not result in any cash inflows or outflows. We believe that using non-GAAP measures help our shareholders to have a better understanding of our operating results and growth prospects. In addition, given the business nature of the Company, it has been a common practice for investors to use such non-GAAP measures to evaluate the Company. The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for the periods indicated:





Three months ended





Sep 30,





2019

2018





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)











Cost of integrated contracts $ 70,500 $ 80,748 Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

75

80 Non-GAAP cost of integrated contracts $ 70,425 $ 80,668











General and administrative expenses $ 10,618 $ 8,654 Less: Share-based compensation expenses

26

84 Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 10,592 $ 8,570









Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 29,681 $ 27,901 Add:







Share-based compensation expenses

26

84 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

75

80 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation

Technologies Ltd. $ 29,782 $ 28,065











Weighted average number of basic ordinary shares 60,470,611

60,448,111 Weighted average number of diluted ordinary shares 60,483,884

61,263,566 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.46 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.46













