Hollywood Bowl : Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

2 January 2019
Hollywood Bowl Group plc- Annual Financial Report and AGM Notice
Hollywood Bowl Group plc (the 'Company') has today published the following documents:
· Annual Report for the year ended 30 September 2018
· Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting
These documents are available on the Company's website at www.hollywoodbowlgroup.com, and printed copies will be posted to shareholders who have elected to receive documents in hard copy today.
In compliance with LR 9.6.1 copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism for submission to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/UK/NSM
The Annual General Meeting will be held at 9.30 am on Thursday 31 January 2019 at Investec Bank plc, 30 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7QP.
Enquiries:
Hollywood Bowl Group
Steve Burns, Chief Executive Officer
Laurence Keen, Chief Financial Officer
Mat Hart, Chief Marketing and Technology Officer
via Tulchan Communications
Tulchan Communications
James Macey White
Elizabeth Snow
Amber Ahluwalia
+44 (0) 207 353 4200
