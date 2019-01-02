Hollywood Bowl : Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

2 January 2019

Hollywood Bowl Group plc- Annual Financial Report and AGM Notice

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (the 'Company') has today published the following documents:

· Annual Report for the year ended 30 September 2018

· Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting

These documents are available on the Company's website at www.hollywoodbowlgroup.com, and printed copies will be posted to shareholders who have elected to receive documents in hard copy today.

In compliance with LR 9.6.1 copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism for submission to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/UK/NSM

The Annual General Meeting will be held at 9.30 am on Thursday 31 January 2019 at Investec Bank plc, 30 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7QP.

Enquiries: