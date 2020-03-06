Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/06 04:35:54 am
222 GBp   -3.48%
04:18aHOLLYWOOD BOWL : Holding(s) in Company
PU
02/06HOLLYWOOD BOWL : Grant of Options under SAYE Scheme
PU
2019HOLLYWOOD BOWL : Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM
PU
Hollywood Bowl : Holding(s) in Company

03/06/2020 | 04:18am EST

In reference to section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.

This disclosure reflects the fact that the voting rights effectively held indirectly by the underlying intermediate holding company Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited ('SLIHL') and held by the underlying investment management entity Standard Life Investments Limited ('SLIL') increased above the 10% notifiable threshold due to trading on 4 March 2020. SLIHL now effectively holds and SLIL holds the delegated voting rights to 10.27% of the shares in Hollywood Bowl Group plc. Prior to this crossing, SLIHL effectively held and SLIL held 9.89% of the delegated voting rights.

Disclaimer

Hollywood Bowl Group plc published this content on 06 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2020 09:17:06 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 137 M
EBIT 2020 29,2 M
Net income 2020 22,8 M
Debt 2020 5,66 M
Yield 2020 3,37%
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,56x
EV / Sales2021 2,36x
Capitalization 345 M
Technical analysis trends HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 291,00  GBp
Last Close Price 230,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 34,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Burns Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Ashley Boddy Non-Executive Chairman
Darryl Lewis Operations Director
Laurence Brian Keen Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mathew Hart Chief Marketing & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC-19.30%446
TUI AG-45.12%4 122
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-44.55%2 154
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-1.72%1 391
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-17.65%1 134
CHINA TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT HONG KONG LIMITED0.82%876
