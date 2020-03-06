Hollywood Bowl : Holding(s) in Company

In reference to section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.

This disclosure reflects the fact that the voting rights effectively held indirectly by the underlying intermediate holding company Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited ('SLIHL') and held by the underlying investment management entity Standard Life Investments Limited ('SLIL') increased above the 10% notifiable threshold due to trading on 4 March 2020. SLIHL now effectively holds and SLIL holds the delegated voting rights to 10.27% of the shares in Hollywood Bowl Group plc. Prior to this crossing, SLIHL effectively held and SLIL held 9.89% of the delegated voting rights.