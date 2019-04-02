Log in
Hollywood Bowl : New Hollywood Bowl Intu Lakeside Opens - March 2019

04/02/2019 | 06:07pm EDT

LAKESIDEPRE-VIPRELEASE - CONSUMER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

£3M DEVELOPMENT WILL SEE HOLLYWOOD BOWL ARRIVE IN STYLE AT INTU LAKESIDE

New24-lane Hollywood Bowl entertainment centre to open at intu, Lakeside late March

The centre will feature six VIP lanes for the ultimate bowling experience, anAmerican-style Hollywood Diner, a stylish bar, and fun-packed amusements area

The bright lights of Hollywood are on their way to Lakeside, with a brand-new Hollywood Bowl opening at the expanded intu centre at the end of March. Part of intu Lakeside's £72 million leisure development, the 34,000 sq. ft Hollywood Bowl will open its doors in late March, creating 40 new jobs in the process.

An impressive £3m project will see the development of the new-generation Hollywood Bowl entertainment centre in intu's new leisure extension - making it the go-to destination for families, friends and work colleagues alike, whatever the occasion. The centre will sit alongside other big-name brands joining the intu Lakeside extension, including Nickelodeon's first family entertainment venue within a UK shopping centre.

The new centre's 24 lanes of which include six are VIP lanes where visitors can experience the star treatment in a plush roped off area, will be set against a striking backdrop, complete with plush furniture and contemporary American décor. It will also be home to a Hollywood Diner with a full-size vintage pink Chevy car seating area, serving gourmet burgers, hot dogs, freshly made thick shakes served in retro milk bottles, and signature desserts.

Joining the Diner will be an American-style bar offering speciality cocktails, and five American pool tables for those wanting to sit back and relax before or after a game.

Visitors will also be able to play in Hollywood Bowl's famous amusements area, which will feature leading games such as Mario Kart, Crossy Road, Cruis'n Blast and retro games like Space Invaders and Pacman Hoops. There will also be the opportunity to 'Play for Prizes', where visitors can win tickets on their favourite games and exchange them for fun goodies.

Mark Johnson, Regional Manager for Hollywood Bowl intu Lakeside, said: "As one of the UK's leading family leisure companies, we're really excited to be opening a new centre at

intu Lakeside, and we can't wait to bring our bowling and all-round leisure experience to the people visiting intu Lakeside from late March.

"Whether it's for family fun, kids' or adults' birthday parties, work functions, nights with dates or mates or simply an excuse to celebrate the weekend - you name it, our team has got it covered!"

The new centre is currently recruiting for a number of exciting new roles. Visit

www.careers.hollywoodbowl.co.ukfor more information.

-Ends-

For more information, to send a photographer to take before/after shots, or to attend the centre's VIP launch night celebrations on Wednesday 1stMay 2019, please contact: Leonie

Gadsdenat Hollywood Bowl on 07388 220458 or leoniegadsden@hollywoodbowl.co.uk.

Notes to Editors

About Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood Bowl is part of The Hollywood Bowl Group, the UK's leading ten-pin bowling business with 60 centres operating under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF Bowling brands.

Specialising in modern, high-quality bowling centres, Hollywood Bowl has built a reputation for delivering outstanding family entertainment in venues that, due to their unique nature, are also aspirational leisure destinations for young adults and perfect for corporate parties and events.

Hollywood Bowl has modernised the customer bowling experience. Centres offer state-of-the-art booking systems, premium American diners, licensed bars, Costa Coffee outlets and exclusive pre-bookable VIP lanes.

The company employs 2,000 team members, 100 of whom are based at its central support centre in Hemel Hempstead. Customers can save money by booking early and online at hollywoodbowl.co.uk

About intu

intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain.

Its UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top 20, and in Spain it owns three of the country's top 10 centres.

It is passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make its customers smile and help its retailers flourish.

It attracts over 400 million customer visits and over 25 million website visits a year offering a multichannel approach that truly supports retail strategies. In 2017, it launched the UK's first tailor-

made promotional services model to help brands as they look to optimise their portfolio or expand their UK coverage.

Its strategic focus on prime, high-footfall flagship destinations, combined with the strength and popularity of its brand, means that intu offers enhanced footfall, dwell time and loyalty. This helps its retailers flourish, driving occupancy and income growth.

It is committed to their local communities, with its centres supporting over 120,000 jobs (representing about 3 per cent of the total UK retail workforce), and to operating with environmental responsibility. It has already met or exceeded a significant number of its 2020 environmental targets.

Disclaimer

Hollywood Bowl Group plc published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 22:06:09 UTC
