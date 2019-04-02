Hollywood Bowl : New Hollywood Bowl Intu Lakeside Opens - March 2019

LAKESIDEPRE-VIPRELEASE - CONSUMER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

£3M DEVELOPMENT WILL SEE HOLLYWOOD BOWL ARRIVE IN STYLE AT INTU LAKESIDE

•New24-lane Hollywood Bowl entertainment centre to open at intu, Lakeside late March

•The centre will feature six VIP lanes for the ultimate bowling experience, anAmerican-style Hollywood Diner, a stylish bar, and fun-packed amusements area

The bright lights of Hollywood are on their way to Lakeside, with a brand-new Hollywood Bowl opening at the expanded intu centre at the end of March. Part of intu Lakeside's £72 million leisure development, the 34,000 sq. ft Hollywood Bowl will open its doors in late March, creating 40 new jobs in the process.

An impressive £3m project will see the development of the new-generation Hollywood Bowl entertainment centre in intu's new leisure extension - making it the go-to destination for families, friends and work colleagues alike, whatever the occasion. The centre will sit alongside other big-name brands joining the intu Lakeside extension, including Nickelodeon's first family entertainment venue within a UK shopping centre.

The new centre's 24 lanes of which include six are VIP lanes where visitors can experience the star treatment in a plush roped off area, will be set against a striking backdrop, complete with plush furniture and contemporary American décor. It will also be home to a Hollywood Diner with a full-size vintage pink Chevy car seating area, serving gourmet burgers, hot dogs, freshly made thick shakes served in retro milk bottles, and signature desserts.

Joining the Diner will be an American-style bar offering speciality cocktails, and five American pool tables for those wanting to sit back and relax before or after a game.

Visitors will also be able to play in Hollywood Bowl's famous amusements area, which will feature leading games such as Mario Kart, Crossy Road, Cruis'n Blast and retro games like Space Invaders and Pacman Hoops. There will also be the opportunity to 'Play for Prizes', where visitors can win tickets on their favourite games and exchange them for fun goodies.

Mark Johnson, Regional Manager for Hollywood Bowl intu Lakeside, said: "As one of the UK's leading family leisure companies, we're really excited to be opening a new centre at