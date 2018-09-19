Log in
HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC

HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC (BOWL)
09/19 05:30:00 pm
217.5 GBp   +0.69%
OFFRE

Hollywood Bowl : Poole Branksome Rebrand - September 2018

0
09/19/2018 | 06:38pm CEST

POOLE POST VIP TRADE RELEASE

HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP'S INVESTMENT PROGRAMME SEES £250K REBRAND OF BOWLPLEX IN BRANKSOME, POOLE

Hollywood Bowl Group, one of the UK's leading leisure operators, has completed its seventh investment project of 2018 with the £250,000 rebrand and redevelopment of the former Bowlplex on Poole Road, Branksome.

Steve Burns, CEO, Hollywood Bowl Group, said: "Our Branksome centre is the seventh investment project of 2018, and is a great example of the latest generation of Hollywood Bowls.

"The centre has undergone a huge transformation and we are extremely happy with the excellent customer reaction we've received so far. As the UK's leading bowling operator, we're committed to creating great value entertainment havens for all to enjoy."

The 24-lane centre in Branksome, Poole has been full re-designed and now features plush new furnishings, contemporary American décor and upgraded music and lighting technology.

With a brand-new Hollywood Diner, the company is upgrading its food and drink offering. Gourmet burgers, hotdogs, freshly made thick shakes served in retro milk bottles and signature desserts now feature on the newly-developed menu, as well as speciality house cocktails served from a new American-style bar.

In addition, the centre's amusement area has been completely revamped and now boasts industry-leading games such as Jurassic Park, Cruisin Blast, Pacman Smash, Cranes, MOTO GP Bikes, Injustice and Time Crisis 5.

- ENDS -

For more information, or for media enquiries, please contact:

Dale Maycock at Richmond & Towers on 020 7388 7421 / dale@rtc.london

Notes to Editors

About Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood Bowl is part of The Hollywood Bowl Group, the UK's leading ten-pin bowling business with 58 centres operating under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling brands.

Specialising in modern, high quality bowling centres, Hollywood Bowl has built a reputation for delivering outstanding family entertainment in venues that, due to their unique nature, are also aspirational leisure destinations for young adults and perfect for corporate parties and events.

Hollywood Bowl has modernised the customer bowling experience. Centres offer state-of-the-art booking systems, premium American diners, licensed bars, Costa Coffee outlets and exclusive pre-bookable VIP lanes.

The company employs 2,000 team members, 100 of whom are based at its central support centre in Hemel Hempstead.Customers can save money by booking early and online at hollywoodbowl.co.uk

Disclaimer

Hollywood Bowl Group plc published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 16:37:01 UTC
