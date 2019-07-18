Hologic : Partners with MagView to Develop Unifi™ EQUIP Solution PDF Format (opens in new window)

Log in
Hologic : Partners with MagView to Develop Unifi™ EQUIP Solution

07/18/2019 | 10:05pm EDT
July 18, 2019
Hologic Partners with MagView to Develop Unifi™ EQUIP Solution

--New automated solution will allow mammography facilities to more efficiently manage FDA inspection process--

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 18, 2019- Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today a partnership with MagView, a leading mammography information solutions provider, to develop Unifi™ EQUIP, an automated solution that will facilitate compliance with the FDA's Enhancing Quality Using the Inspection Program (EQUIP) guidance. The Unifi EQUIP solution will be available to customers as part of Hologic's integrated Unifi product portfolio.

The Unifi EQUIP solution will support compliance through fully integrated tools, such as automated EQUIP worklist generation that will enable technologists and interpreting physicians to manage, track and document quality reviews of clinical images. The new solution is designed to provide on-demand compliance tracking and reporting so administrators can feel confident that their facility is sufficiently prepared for upcoming inspections. These tools, among others, are designed to help facilities more efficiently and confidently manage the FDA inspection process.

'Unifi EQUIP marksanother significant step toward Hologic's goal of superior and integrated solutions across the entire breast care continuum, delivering disease state solutions that align with how our customers approach patient care,' said Pete Valenti, Hologic's Division President, Breast and Skeletal Health Solutions. 'This new offering allows us to further strengthen Hologic's position as the partner of choice, as it delivers on a critical need for our customers' quality assurance efforts. We're looking forward to partnering with MagView and bringing Unifi EQUIP to market in the coming months.'

MagView is a leading mammography information system with solutions for breast imaging reporting, tracking, workflow and compliance. MagView is utilized by more than 2,500 facilities across the U.S., including many of the nation's top cancer centers.

The Unifi EQUIP solution will be sold exclusively by Hologic and is expected to be commercially available in October 2019.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about the use of Hologic products. There can be no assurance these products will achieve the benefits described herein or that such benefits will be replicated in any particular manner with respect to an individual patient, as the actual effect of the use of the products can only be determined on a case-by-case basis. In addition, there can be no assurance that these products will be commercially successful or achieve any expected level of sales. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such data or statements are based.

Hologic, Unifi and The Science of Sure are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Hologic, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Media Contact:

Jane Mazur
508.263.8764 (direct)
585.355.5978 (mobile)
jane.mazur@hologic.com

Investor Contact:

Michael Watts
858.410.8588
michael.watts@hologic.com
Disclaimer

Hologic Inc. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 02:04:04 UTC
