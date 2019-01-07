Hologic : Preliminary Revenues Increase Approximately 5% to $831 Million in First Quarter of Fiscal 2019

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today preliminary revenue results
for its first fiscal quarter ended December 29, 2018.
The Company expects to report total revenues of approximately $831
million, an increase of 5% compared to the prior year period, or 5.7% in
constant currency. These preliminary results compare to the Company’s
prior guidance range of $800 to $815 million. Revenues by division are
expected to be:
|
$s in millions
|
|
|
|
Preliminary
Q1’19
|
|
|
|
Q1’18
|
Diagnostics
|
|
|
|
$297
|
|
|
|
$285
|
Diagnostics ex. Blood
|
|
|
|
$282
|
|
|
|
$272
|
Breast Health
|
|
|
|
$325
|
|
|
|
$288
|
Medical Aesthetics
|
|
|
|
$80
|
|
|
|
$91
|
GYN Surgical
|
|
|
|
$108
|
|
|
|
$108
|
Skeletal Health
|
|
|
|
$21
|
|
|
|
$20
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$831
|
|
|
|
$791
“We expect to post strong first quarter revenue well above our guidance
range, driven by acceleration in our largest businesses – U.S. breast
health, international, and molecular diagnostics – all of which posted
double-digit constant currency growth to start our year,” said Steve
MacMillan, Hologic’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Hologic is providing these updates in advance of the Company’s
participation in the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare
Conference, which begins today. The Company will post its conference
presentation to the investors section of its website at www.investors.hologic.com.
Live webcasts of the Company’s presentation and question and answer
session, which begin at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time on January 8, also may
be accessed there. The webcasts will be available for 30 days.
The preliminary revenue results described in this press release are
estimates only and are subject to revision until the Company completes
its close processes, including finalizing its adoption of ASC 606, Revenue
from Contracts with Customers, and reports its full financial
results for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 on January 30, 2019. Actual
results may differ materially from those estimated.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this
press release: constant currency percentage change in revenues. Constant
currency calculations show reported current period revenues as if the
foreign exchange rates remain the same as those in effect in the
comparable prior year period. This non-GAAP financial measure should be
considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial
information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company's definition
of non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by
others.
The non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release adjusts for
the impact of foreign currency exchange movements that can be highly
variable or difficult to predict. The Company generally uses non-GAAP
financial measures to facilitate management's financial and operational
decision-making, including evaluation of Hologic's historical operating
results and comparison to competitors' operating results. Non-GAAP
financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the
Company's operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the
reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures (when they
become available), may provide a more complete understanding of factors
and trends affecting Hologic's business.
Because non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of items that
increase or decrease the company's reported results of operations,
management strongly encourages investors to review, when they become
available, the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly
filed reports in their entirety.
About Hologic, Inc.
Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily
focused on improving women's health and well-being through early
detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.
Hologic and associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks
of Hologic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or
other countries.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information that involves
risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to the Company’s
anticipated revenue results for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. These
forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions made by the
Company as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks
and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially
from those anticipated.
Risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect the Company’s
business and prospects, and otherwise cause actual results to differ
materially from those anticipated, include without limitation: U.S.,
European and general worldwide economic conditions and related
uncertainties; the Company’s reliance on third-party reimbursement
policies to support the sales and market acceptance of its products,
including the possible adverse impact of government regulation and
changes in the availability and amount of reimbursement and
uncertainties for new products or product enhancements; uncertainties
regarding healthcare reform legislation, budget reduction or other cost
containment efforts; changes in guidelines, recommendations and studies
published by various organizations that could affect the use of the
Company’s products; risks associated with acquisitions, including,
without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate
acquired businesses, the risks that the acquired businesses may not
operate as effectively and efficiently as expected even if otherwise
successfully integrated; the risks of conducting business
internationally; the risk of adverse exchange rate fluctuations on the
Company’s international activities and businesses; the Company’s ability
to predict accurately the demand for its products and develop strategies
to address its markets successfully; and competition.
The risks included above are not exhaustive. Other factors that could
adversely affect the Company's revenue results are described in the
filings made by the Company with the SEC. The Company expressly
disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates
or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any
change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or
circumstances on which any such statements are based.
SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.
