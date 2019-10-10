Hologic : to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2019 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 PDF Format (opens in new window)

October 10, 2019

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, management will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested participants may listen to the call by dialing 888-204-4368 (in the United States) or +1 323-994-2093 (for international callers) and referencing access code 1855427. Participants should dial in 5-10 minutes before the call begins. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends through Friday, November 29, 2019. The replay numbers are 888-203-1112 (U.S.) or +1 719-457-0820 (international), access code 1855427, PIN 2953.

Hologic will provide a live webcast of the call on the Company's website at www.investors.hologic.com.

The call will be archived there for 30 days.

