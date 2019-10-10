Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hologic    HOLX

HOLOGIC

(HOLX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hologic : to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2019 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 PDF Format (opens in new window)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 04:16pm EDT
October 10, 2019
Download this Press Release PDF Format (opens in new window)

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, management will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested participants may listen to the call by dialing 888-204-4368 (in the United States) or +1 323-994-2093 (for international callers) and referencing access code 1855427. Participants should dial in 5-10 minutes before the call begins. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends through Friday, November 29, 2019. The replay numbers are 888-203-1112 (U.S.) or +1 719-457-0820 (international), access code 1855427, PIN 2953.

Hologic will provide a live webcast of the call on the Company's website at www.investors.hologic.com.

The call will be archived there for 30 days.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005775/en/

Paula Izidoro
Senior Investor Relations Specialist
(858) 410-8904
paula.izidoro@hologic.com

Source: Hologic, Inc.

Categories:Press Releases

Disclaimer

Hologic Inc. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 20:15:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOLOGIC
04:16pHOLOGIC : to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2019 on..
PU
04:08pHOLOGIC : to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2019 on..
BU
10/01HOLOGIC : CEO Steve MacMillan to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on October 2 PDF Forma..
PU
10/01HOLOGIC : CEO Steve MacMillan to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on October 2
BU
09/05HOLOGIC : Report
CO
09/04HOLOGIC : to Webcast Presentation at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healt..
PU
09/04HOLOGIC : to Webcast Presentation at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healt..
BU
08/30HOLOGIC INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/30HOLOGIC : SEC Filing 8K
CO
08/29Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Testing Market Analysis and Forecast 2018..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 349 M
EBIT 2019 975 M
Net income 2019 28,4 M
Debt 2019 2 225 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 494x
P/E ratio 2020 31,3x
EV / Sales2019 4,61x
EV / Sales2020 4,22x
Capitalization 13 221 M
Chart HOLOGIC
Duration : Period :
Hologic Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOLOGIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 53,35  $
Last Close Price 49,46  $
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen P. MacMillan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Karleen Marie Oberton Chief Financial Officer
Jay A. Stein Chairman-Emeritus, Chief Technology Officer & SVP
Sally W. Crawford Lead Independent Director
Christiana Stamoulis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOLOGIC20.34%13 221
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC23.56%110 736
DANAHER CORPORATION33.05%98 423
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.7.35%59 254
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION9.25%53 783
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION46.77%46 754
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group