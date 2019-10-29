Hologic : Cynosure Extends Body Contouring Portfolio with Launch of StimSure® in Europe

State-of-the-art, non-invasive system builds and tones muscle in the abdomen, buttocks and thighs

Cynosure, a division of Hologic, has launched StimSure®, a non-invasive electromagnetic technology to build and tone muscle in the abdomen, buttocks and thighs, in Europe and the Middle East. This new addition to Cynosure’s body portfolio joins SculpSure® and TempSure® to enable customers to offer a full body solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005108/en/

StimSure (Photo: Business Wire)

StimSure is a state-of-the-art, non-invasive electromagnetic muscle building and toning treatment. CE marked for muscular atrophy, it can be used to strengthen and tighten the abdominal, gluteal and thigh muscles by contracting/stimulating the muscles, delivering up to 24,000 muscle contractions in just 20 to 30 minutes for natural-looking results.

“We are committed to offering our customers a range of innovative technologies that are not only effective, but also deliver on quality and durability,” said Jan Verstreken, Hologic’s Regional President, EMEA & Canada. “The addition of StimSure to our portfolio of body contouring products, which includes WarmSculpting™ by SculpSure for fat destruction and TempSure for skin tightening, will enable our customers to offer their patients a full body shaping package.”

The StimSure applicators generate an electromagnetic field that stimulates the motor neuron cells of the body’s muscles, causing the muscle to contract as it would during movement or exercise. A prolonged contraction, made by a series of individual twitch contractions back to back, creates a ‘maximal tetanic contraction’ that results in more efficient growth of muscle fibers. StimSure uses 1.0 Tesla per applicator, providing an electromagnetic field that can engage the entire target muscle group.

With four pre-set programs and the ability to create personalized programs on StimSure, customers can tailor treatments for the individual. StimSure is suitable for a wide range of people, but is not intended for weight loss, nor is it suitable for obese patients. StimSure is simple to operate, with a secure fixing belt, and can be used through light clothing. Either one or two applicators can be used, and an applicator arm is available. For optimum results, six to eight treatments (twice a week) are recommended.

StimSure is only available in selected countries within the EMEA and Australasia regions. It is not available in the USA.

