Hologic : Expands Costa Rican Operations with New Financial Shared Services Center PDF Format (opens in new window)

February 18, 2020

Located in the Coyol Free Trade Zone

Hologic Expands Costa Rican Operations with New Financial Shared Services Center



-- The center will provide support to the company's facilities in the U.S. and Canada--

--The company has more than 700 employees in Costa Rica, including 32 in the new Shared Services Center--

San José (Costa Rica), February 18, 2020.- Hologic, Inc. -an innovative medical technology company focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment - inaugurated today its Financial Shared Services Center in Costa Rica, from where it will be providing support for its U.S. and Canadian operations. The center currently has 32employees with solid experience in accounts receivable and payable and expects to growthis number over time.

The Financial Shared Services Center, which kicked off operations in June 2019, is located in the Coyol Free Trade Zone in Alajuela, in the same building where Hologic's medical device manufacturing plant has been located since 2008. This plant, which manufactures surgical devices for gynecological health and early breast cancer diagnosis, is Hologic's only plant in Latin America.

The center's facilities include open spaces for knowledge sharing among employees as well as ergonomic workstations and the latest in technology. It occupies 295 m2of the company's 17,187 m2in the industrial park.

With this expansion, Hologic is consolidating its presence on Costa Rican soil and growing its foreign direct investment (FDI) to attract more human talent.

Costa Rican Minister of Foreign Trade Dyalá Jiménez noted that 'the evolution of the medical device sector has gone hand in hand with the growth of the service sector. It is for this reason that today we celebrate the inauguration of a new financial shared services center in Costa Rica that belongs to Hologic. This company confirms its roots in the country, with our people and especially with women, who occupy 62% of the company's workforce. I take this opportunity to highlight that last year 50% of the 10,141 new jobs generated by FDI companies were filled by the female sector, which fills us with deep pride. We will continue working and hope to continue growing to generate better conditions for all citizens of our country'.

'Our new Financial Shared Services Center is the first one we've located in Costa Rica, building off of more than 15 years of successful performance of our medical device plant in this country. [Costa Rica's] strategic location, political and social stability, and human talent, with a strong capacity for learning and innovating, also carried weight in our decision,' Hologic CFO Karleen Oberton pointed out. 'We hope to be able to continue expanding within our facility to help us continue improving women's health around the world,' she added.

CINDE General Director Jorge Sequeira noted, for his part, that'Hologic ratifies the Costa Rican potential to generate greater added value and integrate operations of goods and services in the same place. This is possible thanks to the excellent conditions of competitiveness and the qualified human talent that we have here. Precisely, Costa Rica ranked first in Latin America in innovation efficiency, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization 2019. This investment will further strengthen the national ecosystem of high value-added services, whose exports totaled more than US $ 4,4 billion in 2018, more than three times of what was exported in 2009 .'

Working for Women's Health

'At Hologic, we are committed to providing innovative medical technology to benefit the health of millions of women the world over, based on a culture of continuous improvement and operational excellence. This commitment is understood by the more than 700 employees working for the company in Costa Rica in the manufacturing plant and Financial Services Center. It should be noted that 62%of our workforce is female, and halfof the local management positions are also held by women,' commented Nilo Caravaca, Senior Director of Manufacturing Operations of Hologic Costa Rica.

The company is steadily growing in Costa Rica in both the services center and the areas of manufacturing, support and research and development. As a result, it needs bilingual personnel (with a mastery of English) with experience in accounting, business administration, finance, electronic and electromechanical engineering, logistics and distribution, software development, quality control and production, among other disciplines.

Those wishing to apply for jobs in the company can do so through LinkedIn: Hologic Costa Rica (https://cr.linkedin.com/company/hologic-costa-rica)

A Fast-Growing Sector

The Life Sciences sector has grown and changed markedly over the past 10 years in Costa Rica, positioning this country as a hub for transnational firms that produce and export world-class medical devices.

According to data from the Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency (CINDE), Costa Rica is the second largest exporter of medical technologies in Latin America. In 2018 alone, exports reached US $3,308 million, representing a 17.7% growth over 2017.

At present, life sciences companies in Costa Rica number more than 70, including Hologic, and generate close to 27,000 direct jobs. Of note are the areas of cardiology, orthopedics, women's health, surgical devices, esthetics and dental care, among others.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment.

Hologic's 6,000 employees and their partners provide our life-saving technologies in 85 countries. The company has been operating in Costa Rica since 2002 and employs more than 700 people (which represent a 11,6 % of all its employees the world over) in its facilities in the Coyol Free Trade Zone in Alajuela. For more information, visit www.hologic.com.

