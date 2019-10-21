Hologic : Expands Hysteroscopy Portfolio with Launch of Omni™ Lok Cervical Seal in U.S. and Canada PDF Format (opens in new window)

Log in
Hologic : Expands Hysteroscopy Portfolio with Launch of Omni™ Lok Cervical Seal in U.S. and Canada

10/21/2019 | 01:11am EDT
October 21, 2019
Download this Press Release PDF Format (opens in new window)

Hologic Expands Hysteroscopy Portfolio with Launch of Omni™ Lok Cervical Seal in U.S. and Canada

New cervical seal reduces fluid leakage by an average of 94%1,4

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 21, 2019 -- Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) has launched the Omni™ Lok cervical seal, the latest offering in its growing portfolio of hysteroscopic devices, the Company announced today. The first-in-its-class product is designed to help maintain uterine distention and improve procedural efficiency in the operating room (OR) by minimizing fluid leakage during hysteroscopic procedures.1,2,3

'Managing fluid loss is a critical element of hysteroscopies that often extends procedure time and disrupts OR processes and readily calculated fluid deficit,' said Edward Evantash, M.D., Medical Director and Vice President of Global Medical Affairs, Hologic. 'The Omni Lok cervical seal is the first device that seals the cervix during the operation, so that mitigating fluid loss is one less issue for the surgical team to worry about.'

The Omni Lok cervical seal is designed to help maintain distention by minimizing cervical fluid leakage byan average of 94%.1,4 This also results in less fluid on floors and the operating table, and can consequently improve physician estimates of fluid loss.2 Additionally, reduced cleanup and OR turnover time may help physicians schedule more patients for increased productivity.1,2 The seal is compatible with the MyoSure® and Omni™ hysteroscopes.

'Our goal is to help physicians perform hysteroscopies with more confidence and fewer interruptions that can prolong procedures,' said Sean Daugherty, President of GYN Surgical Solutions, Hologic. 'We're excited to add the Omni Lok cervical seal to our portfolio of hysteroscopy innovations and provide doctors and patients a solution that improves their experience during hysteroscopic procedures.'

The Omni Lok cervical seal is commercially available in the U.S. and Canada. For more information on this product and Hologic's full hysteroscopic procedure portfolio, visit GYNSurgicalSolutions.com/OmniLok.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

Hologic, MyoSure, Omni, The Science of Sure and associated logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Hologic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

The OmniTM Lok cervical seal is used during a hysteroscopic procedure to minimize liquid distention media leakage from the cervix. The Omni Lok cervical seal should not be used in a patient with a contraindication to hysteroscopy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about the use of Hologic products. There can be no assurance these products will achieve the benefits described herein or that such benefits will be replicated in any particular manner with respect to an individual patient, as the actual effect of the use of the products can only be determined on a case-by-case basis. In addition, there can be no assurance that these products will be commercially successful or achieve any expected level of sales. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such data or statements are based.

This information is not intended as a product solicitation or promotion where such activities are prohibited. For specific information on what products are available for sale in a particular country, please contact a local Hologic sales representative or write to womenshealth@hologic.com.

Media Contact:

Jane Mazur

508.263.8764 (direct)

585.355.5978 (mobile)

jane.mazur@hologic.com

Investor Contact:

Michael Watts

858.410.8588

michael.watts@hologic.com

References:

1. As compared to procedures completed without the Omni Lok cervical seal.

2. Hologic Data on file. VAR-08420. Physician questionnaire after video introduction to device; N=15

3. Hologic Data on file, DHM-07810, bench test utilizing extirpated uteri; N=3

4. Hologic Data on file, VER-09159, bench test utilizing a uterine model; N=22

Categories:Press Releases

Disclaimer

Hologic Inc. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 05:10:07 UTC
