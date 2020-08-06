Holy Stone : Monthly Report –July 2020

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of July as follows：

The monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$1,262 million, up 11.44% MoM yet down 0.46% YoY. Accumulated consolidated revenue for the last 7 months totaled NT$8,065 million, up 0.16% YoY.

Sales for passive components in July stays stable, sales revenue for distributed products have showed upturn. In this regard, Holy Stone will proactively provide diverse services for our clients, also continuing expand sales on niche products, to create positive energy for company's operation.

Please see details below:

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts July 2020* June 2020* Growth Rate (MoM) July 2019 Growth Rate (YoY) Revenue $1,261,953 $1,132,406 11.44% $1,267,815 -0.46% Accumulated Revenue (Jan. - July) $8,065,234 - - $8,052,608 0.16%

*Self-consolidated Revenue