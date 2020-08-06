Log in
Holy Stone : Monthly Report –July 2020

08/06/2020 | 03:59am EDT

Holy Stone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Holy Stone) (TWSE: 3026), today announced its revenue of July as follows：

The monthly consolidated revenue totaled NT$1,262 million, up 11.44% MoM yet down 0.46% YoY. Accumulated consolidated revenue for the last 7 months totaled NT$8,065 million, up 0.16% YoY.

Sales for passive components in July stays stable, sales revenue for distributed products have showed upturn. In this regard, Holy Stone will proactively provide diverse services for our clients, also continuing expand sales on niche products, to create positive energy for company's operation.

Please see details below:

Unit: Thousand of NTD

Accounts

July

2020*

June

2020*

Growth

Rate

(MoM)

July

2019

Growth

Rate

(YoY)

Revenue

$1,261,953

$1,132,406

11.44%

$1,267,815

-0.46%

Accumulated Revenue

(Jan. - July)

$8,065,234

-

-

$8,052,608

0.16%

*Self-consolidated Revenue

Disclaimer

Holy Stone Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 07:58:03 UTC
