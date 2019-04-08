Log in
HOMAG : and HUNDEGGER have agreed on strategic partnership

04/08/2019 | 04:08am EDT

World market leaders cooperate - a major win for the timber construction business. Schopfloch / Hawangen, April 4, 2019: HOMAG and HANS HUNDEGGER AG have agreed on a strategic partnership for the worldwide marketing of integrated total solutions for the timber building production. The aim is to map the complete process chain in timber and prefabrication house construction and to expand the solution competence of both companies. The focus of this partnership is on the customers, who will benefit from this cooperation.

Hans Hundegger, CEO of Hans Hundegger AG (left), and Pekka Paasivaara, CEO of HOMAG Group AG, have agreed on strategic partnership.

1 / 1

Within the HOMAG Group, WEINMANN is the specialist and market leader for machines and systems for the production of timber frame elements. HUNDEGGER is the world's leading supplier of machines and systems for timber log (beam) processing and portals for solid wood processing.

'This partnership along the entire production process chain is unique. In future, we will offer our customers end-to-end solutions with integrated software from a single source,' explains Dr. Markus Vöge, Executive Vice President Global Sales and Marketing at HOMAG. 'Intensive collaboration for development projects has also been agreed on.'

'The cooperation gives us the opportunity to open up new markets and make use of HOMAG's project expertise,' explains Walter Fahrenschon, HANS HUNDEGGER AG's Management Board member for Sales, Marketing and Service. 'In HOMAG we have found the ideal partner for this.'

'Carpenters and woodworkers have been looking forward to this cooperation for many years,' emphasizes Hansbert Ott, Managing Director Sales and Marketing at WEINMANN.

The Company's Background

HANS HUNDEGGER AG

Hans Hundegger AG, founded in 1978, manufactures innovative machines for woodworking. Within just a few years, the company has become the world market leader in CNC-controlled joinery technology with a market share of more than 90 percent. Over 5,300 Hundegger machines are in use worldwide - in timber construction industries such as carpentries, contract joinery centres or prefab house manufacturers. The company's strengths lie primarily in machine, control and software development. The approximately 470 employees and their customers form the pillars of the company. Customers are seen as long-term partners, which is why the owner's focus is very much on the service sector. Currently, HUNDEGGER in Hawangen generates annual sales of around 100 million euros and this with a very high vertical range of manufacture.

Back to List

Disclaimer

Homag Group AG published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 08:07:11 UTC
