HOMAG GROUP AG

(HG1)
HOMAG : suspends its guidance for the current financial year; the previous targets for 2020 are likely out of reach due to the COVID-19 pandemic

03/30/2020 | 01:20pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Homag Group AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
HOMAG Group AG suspends its guidance for the current financial year; the previous targets for 2020 are likely out of reach due to the COVID-19 pandemic

30-March-2020 / 19:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HOMAG Group AG suspends its guidance for the current financial year; the previous targets for 2020 are likely out of reach due to the COVID-19 pandemic

HOMAG Group AG - SIN: 529720 / ISIN: DE0005297204

Schopfloch, March 30, 2020. The HOMAG Group AG will probably not be able to achieve the results previously forecasted for the financial year 2020 due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Owing to the immense uncertainty with regard to the duration and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, at this time the Board of Management cannot provide a reliable sales and earnings forecast for the current year. For this reason, its guidance for 2020 has been suspended.

Contact:

HOMAG Group AG
Homagstrasse 3-5
72296 Schopfloch
Germany
www.homag.com

Jens Fahlbusch
Communications
Phone: +49 7443 13-2796img
jens.fahlbusch@homag.com

Company background
HOMAG Group is the world's leading provider of integrated production solutions in the wood processing industry and the trades. With 14 specialized production plants, 23 company-owned sales and service companies, and around 60 exclusive distributors worldwide, the company is a unique system provider and employs around 6,600 employees. HOMAG Group offers its customers solutions for digitized production with digital data continuity from the point of sale through the entire production process, and a comprehensive software suite. In addition, the tapio ecosystem (an open Internet of Things platform) maps the data flow along the entire value chain of the timber industry. HOMAG Group has been majority-owned by the Dürr Group since October 2014.


Disclaimer
This notification contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements not relating to historical facts or events, as well as forward-looking wording, such as "believes", estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "assumes", "projects", "intends", "might", "will", "should" or similar wording. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and are based on current assumptions of the company; and these events may not occur at all or not as anticipated. The company notes that such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee for future performance; the actual results, including the financial position and profitability of HOMAG Group, as well as the development of the economic and regulatory framework conditions, may be very different from (and, in particular, may not be as good as) those which are explicitly or implicitly assumed or described in these statements. Even if the actual results of HOMAG Group, including the financial position and profitability of HOMAG Group, as well as the development of the economic and regulatory framework conditions, match the forward-looking statements made in this notification, there is no guarantee that this will continue to apply in the future.

 

 

30-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Homag Group AG
Homagstr. 3-5
72296 Schopfloch
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7443 / 13 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)7443 / 13 - 2300
E-mail: info@homag-group.com
Internet: www.homag-group.com
ISIN: DE0005297204
WKN: 529720
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1010655

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1010655  30-March-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1010655&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
