HOMAG : suspends its guidance for the current financial year; the previous targets for 2020 are likely out of reach due to the COVID-19 pandemic

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Homag Group AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

HOMAG Group AG suspends its guidance for the current financial year; the previous targets for 2020 are likely out of reach due to the COVID-19 pandemic



30-March-2020 / 19:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HOMAG Group AG - SIN: 529720 / ISIN: DE0005297204

Schopfloch, March 30, 2020. The HOMAG Group AG will probably not be able to achieve the results previously forecasted for the financial year 2020 due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Owing to the immense uncertainty with regard to the duration and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, at this time the Board of Management cannot provide a reliable sales and earnings forecast for the current year. For this reason, its guidance for 2020 has been suspended.

Company background

HOMAG Group is the world's leading provider of integrated production solutions in the wood processing industry and the trades. With 14 specialized production plants, 23 company-owned sales and service companies, and around 60 exclusive distributors worldwide, the company is a unique system provider and employs around 6,600 employees. HOMAG Group offers its customers solutions for digitized production with digital data continuity from the point of sale through the entire production process, and a comprehensive software suite. In addition, the tapio ecosystem (an open Internet of Things platform) maps the data flow along the entire value chain of the timber industry. HOMAG Group has been majority-owned by the Dürr Group since October 2014.



