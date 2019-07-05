Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Homag Group AG    HG1   DE0005297204

HOMAG GROUP AG

(HG1)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TOP 100 Award: HOMAG Group is one of the most innovative companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 04:48am EDT

Frankfurt/Schopfloch, July 5, 2019. HOMAG Group AG is among the best at the 26th edition of the TOP 100 innovation competition. The TOP 100 was independently selected by innovation researcher Prof. Dr. Nikolaus Franke on the basis of a scientific system. This is the third time the HOMAG Group has been among the innovation elite.

The award was handed over by Ranga Yogeshwar (middle) to Christian Schulten, Director Marketing & Communication (left) and Jens Fahlbusch, Communication.

The award was presented in Frankfurt's Jahrhunderthalle by science journalist and mentor of the competition Ranga Yogeshwar. The award went to companies that demonstrate exemplary innovation management and above-average innovation success. Yogeshwar sums up the qualities of the TOP 100 as follows: 'Openness to new things, an open culture of errors, the constant effort to do things new and different - these are the characteristics of a good culture of innovation'. Franke adds: 'Innovation means restlessness. The TOP 100 companies are therefore constantly creating new products, new services, new business models and new processes'.

'We are proud to belong to this select group of top innovators,' says Pekka Paasivaara, CEO of the HOMAG Group. 'The pursuit of innovation is a permanent process which never ends. The award is an incentive for us not to let up and to constantly increase the customer benefit of our products with innovations. The prize belongs to all employees of the HOMAG Group who work every day for our innovative solutions'.

The TOP 100 jury was impressed by, among other things, the HOMAG Group's new 'Digital Factory', in which new digital products are defined and developed. These include, for example, the digital user interface 'intelliGuide'. It indicates the next work step to the machine operator by means of arrows and LED lights. In the global manufacturing industry, this is an important support for less qualified employees.

The virtual commissioning of the TOP innovator HOMAG was also highlighted. This allows more and more systems to be simulated in a virtual system before they are even built. With this digital twin, the functionality of the entire system can be tested before the actual installation, which considerably accelerates the setup. On the other hand, the customers can also be trained on the machine so that they can operate it from the first day.

Back to List

Disclaimer

Homag Group AG published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 08:47:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOMAG GROUP AG
04:48aTOP 100 AWARD : HOMAG Group is one of the most innovative companies
PU
07/01HOMAG : smartPrefab - highest degree of prefabrication in timber construction
PU
06/11GERMAN BRAND AWARD 2019 : HOMAG Group again honoured for new brand image
PU
06/065,000 M² FULL OF INNOVATIONS : HOMAG relies on the right solutions
PU
06/03HOMAG NEWSFLASH : Solutions for woodworking shops at LIGNA 2019!
PU
05/28HOMAG : Newsflash - Live from the LIGNA 2019!
PU
05/23HOMAG : Leading companies initiate the digital printing association „DIPA&..
PU
05/201ST QUARTER 2019 : HOMAG Group increased sales
PU
05/16HOMAG GROUP AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/24HOMAG : Customer Magazine inspiration | Issue May 2019
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2015 -
EBIT 2015 -
Net income 2015 -
Debt 2015 -
Yield 2015 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
Capi. / Sales2015 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capitalization 703 M
Chart HOMAG GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Homag Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOMAG GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price 0,00  
Last Close Price 44,8  €
Spread / Highest target -100%
Spread / Average Target -100%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pekka Paasivaara Chief Executive Officer & Director-Human Resources
Ralf W. Dieter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franz Peter Matheis Chief Financial Officer
Carmen Hettich-Günther Member-Supervisory Board
Ernst Esslinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOMAG GROUP AG-1.11%793
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES41.86%39 260
ATLAS COPCO42.47%37 769
ATLAS COPCO AB (ADR)--.--%37 769
FANUC CORP23.92%35 785
INGERSOLL-RAND37.62%30 277
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About