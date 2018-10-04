Log in
HOME BANCORP, INC. (HBCP)
Home Bancorp : Celebrates Its 10th Year As A Public Company By Ringing The Nasdaq Closing Bell

10/04/2018 | 01:09am CEST

LAFAYETTE, La., Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (www.home24bank.com), celebrated its 10th anniversary as a public company earlier today by ringing the Nasdaq closing bell.  The Company's Board of Directors and executive team joined President and Chief Executive Officer John Bordelon for the market close ceremony. 

Home Bancorp Celebrates Its 10th Year As A Public Company By Ringing The Nasdaq Closing Bell

"Our Board made a bold decision back in October 2008 to go public at a time the U.S. financial system seemed to be unraveling," stated Mr. Bordelon.  "Many experts believed our timing could not have been worse. Ultimately, our customers defied those experts and made an $89 million investment in our Company."

"We pledged to use their capital to grow Home Bank by deploying state-of-the-art digital banking solutions and broadening our geographic footprint," continued Bordelon. "We promised to produce solid investment returns and be good stewards of their resources.  We are incredibly blessed to have been able to deliver on those commitments over the past 10 years.  Our passion for continuing to improve our Company burns even stronger today than it did when we completed our IPO."  

Since going public in October 2008, the Company's market capitalization has increased from $89 million to $409 million.  Despite challenging economic conditions in several of its markets over the past few years, the Company has posted record earnings for the past four years and record quarterly earnings in the first and second quarters of 2018.   

"We're not only celebrating our 10th anniversary as a public company this year, we're also celebrating Home Bank's 110th anniversary," said Mr. Bordelon. "Over the many decades and economic cycles, our commitment to always doing what's best for our customers has been the driving force behind our success.  To our shareholders, thank you for providing the fuel for our growth.  To our customers, thank you for your trust and the opportunity to serve and grow with you.  To our employees, thank you for your dedication to serving our customers and one another."

As of June 30, 2018, the Company had total assets of $2.2 billion, loans of $1.6 billion, deposits of $1.8 billion and shareholders' equity of $289.4 million

 

SOURCE Home Bancorp, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
