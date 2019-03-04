Centennial Bank Announces New Digital Channel Product Manager

CONWAY, Ark., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Bank (“Centennial”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HOMB) (“Home” or “the Company”), today announced the appointment of Rebecca Lake Pool as Digital Channel Product Manager for Centennial.



The Digital Channel Product Manager is responsible for the development, implementation, enhancement and support of the Bank’s online and mobile electronic banking products, services and delivery channels. This includes conceptual stages through research, development, marketing, training, performance tracking and the entire digital product life cycle in support of the Bank’s strategic goals and objectives.

“The digital revolution is fundamentally impacting every industry and banking is no exception,” said Tracy French, President and CEO of Centennial Bank. “The effective digital distribution of finances for our customers is a priority at Centennial Bank. Having Mrs. Pool as our Digital Product Manager will keep us focused on customer needs and industry trends and affirms our commitment to investing in technology to assist our customers. We are excited to welcome her to the Centennial Bank team,” French added.

Pool spent three years at Verizon as a Product Manager. Prior to her time with Verizon, she served in numerous roles at Capital One over a period of six years, which included Branch Manager, Sales & Service Consultant and Digital Product Manager. Pool is a graduate of Florida Gulf Coast University and is currently obtaining a master’s certificate from Harvard Extension in Entrepreneurship and Innovation. Pool lives in the Orlando area with her husband and one-year old son.

“I love the way Centennial is embracing changes in the banking environment and preparing for the future of banking,” stated Pool. “I’m excited to help lead the digital effort that will keep Centennial in the forefront of banking technology,” added Pool.

General

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “HOMB.”



This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, the ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions, increased regulatory requirements as a result of our exceeding $10 billion in total assets, legislative and regulatory changes, technological changes and cybersecurity risks, competition from other financial institutions, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2019.