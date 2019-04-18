Home BancShares, Inc. Remains Steady and Solid in First Quarter, Margin Remains Unchanged 0 04/18/2019 | 08:16am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CONWAY, Ark., April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, released first quarter earnings today that included a net interest margin that remained flat from the fourth quarter of 2018 at 4.30%.

Highlights of the First Quarter of 2019: Centennial Community Banking Centennial CFG Performance Metric Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Performance Metric Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Net Income $58.1 million $57.7 million Net Income $12.0 million $12.2 million Total Revenue $166.9 million $165.9 million Total Revenue $31.1 million $30.6 million ROA 1.80% 1.77% ROA 3.08% 3.33% Net Interest Margin 4.20% 4.18% Net Interest Margin 5.34% 5.50% Purchase Accounting Accretion $8.3 million $8.6 million Purchase Accounting Accretion $33,000 $33,000

Shore Premier Finance Consolidated Performance Metric Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Performance Metric Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Net Income $1.3 million $1.1 million Net Income $71.4 million $71.0 million Total Revenue $5.2 million $4.8 million Total Revenue $203.2 million $201.3 million ROA 1.15% 1.06% ROA 1.92% 1.90% Net Interest Margin 3.04% 3.29% Net Interest Margin 4.30% 4.30% Purchase Accounting Accretion $741,000 $812,000 Purchase Accounting Accretion $9.1 million $9.4 million ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1) 21.53% 21.08% Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.42 $0.41 (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

“Considering all the noise in the market the last two quarters, we are proud to maintain our net interest margin at 4.30% and to meet the earnings per share target of $0.42,” said John Allison, Chairman. “We think stability and good asset quality are important and outweigh the need for fast growth,” Allison continued. “Centennial Community Banking saw improvement in its net interest margin for the 1st quarter with 4.20%, up from 4.18% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Our core banking footprint remained steady during the recent chaos in the economy,” said Tracy French, Centennial Bank President and Chief Executive Officer.

“With an increase in return on average assets, return on tangible common equity and meeting our EPS target, Home BancShares delivered another good solid quarter for our shareholders,” said Randy Sims, Home BancShares, Inc. Chief Executive Officer. Operating Highlights Our net interest margin was 4.30% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018. The yield on loans was 6.03% and 5.96% for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, as average loans increased from $10.88 billion to $11.04 billion. The rate on subordinated debentures increased from 5.61% as of December 31, 2018 to 5.78% as of March 31, 2019. Since the interest expense on our subordinated debentures is on the 30/360 accrual method, the increase was primarily due to having two less days in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, plus the increase in the floating rates on our trust preferred securities. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits increased to 1.34% as of March 31, 2019 from 1.22% as of December 31, 2018, with average balances of $8.50 billion and $8.20 billion, respectively. The net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 remained flat when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018 as the result of an increase in average interest earning assets and yield on interest earning assets, which was offset by an increase in interest bearing liabilities and yield on interest bearing liabilities.

For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, we recognized $9.1 million and $9.4 million, respectively, in total net accretion for acquired loans and deposits. Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $9.0 million and $9.4 million and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $131.6 million and $141.2 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Net accretion of time deposit premiums was $30,198 and $48,777 and net average remaining CD premiums were $357,000 and $396,000 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased $857,000, or 0.60%, to $140.8 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019, from $141.7 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018. This decrease in net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019 was the result of a $2.5 million increase in interest expense on interest bearing liabilities, which was partially offset by a $1.7 million increase in interest income. The $2.5 million increase in interest expense was primarily the result of a $2.8 million increase in interest expense on interest bearing deposits repricing in a higher interest rate environment, combined with a 3.7% increase in average interest-bearing deposits. The repricing of our interest-bearing liabilities in a higher interest rate environment resulted in an approximately $2.6 million increase in interest expense. The higher level of our interest-bearing liabilities resulted in an increase in interest expense of approximately $578,000. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of approximately $648,000 in interest expense due to there being two less days in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The $1.7 million increase in interest income was primarily the result of a 1.6% increase in interest earning assets. The higher level of earning assets resulted in an increase in interest income of approximately $2.6 million and a $2.7 million increase in earning asset yields. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of approximately $3.6 million in interest income due to there being two less days in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Centennial CFG net interest margin was 5.34% for the quarter just ended compared to 5.50% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Centennial CFG net interest margin for the first quarter of 2019 includes average interest earning assets of $1.55 billion and net interest income of $20.4 million, compared to average interest earning assets of $1.46 billion and net interest income of $20.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. During 2018, Centennial CFG recognized $7.2 million of interest income from payoff events including minimum interest, default interest, acceleration of deferred origination fees and acceleration of other discounts. Centennial CFG interest income events of approximately $1.0 million, $2.1 million, $4.0 million and $100,000 were recognized during the first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. These interest income events impacted the Company’s net interest margin by 3, 6, 12 and 0 basis points for the first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. During the first quarter of 2019, Centennial CFG had no interest income events as a result of payoffs. Centennial Community Banking (excluding Centennial CFG and Shore Premier Finance) net interest margin was 4.20% for the quarter just ended compared to 4.18% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2019 includes average interest earning assets of $11.31 billion and net interest income of $117.2 million, compared to average interest earning assets of $11.23 billion and net interest income of $118.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

The acquisition of Shore Premier Finance is dilutive to our consolidated net interest margin by 3 basis points.

During the first quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company did not record a provision for loan loss. The Company continues to see strong asset quality. Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.58% as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, and non-performing assets to total assets was 0.52% as of March 31, 2019 compared to 0.51% as of December 31, 2018. For the first quarter of 2019, net charge-offs were $2.4 million compared to net charge-offs of $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

The Company reported $23.7 million of non-interest income for the first quarter of 2019, compared to $23.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The most important components of the first quarter non-interest income were $6.6 million from other service charges and fees, $6.4 million from service charges on deposits accounts, $2.4 million from mortgage lending income, $2.5 million from other income and $3.5 million from dividends from the FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other equity investments. During the first quarter of 2019, the Company received a $2.1 million special dividend from an equity investment. This special dividend was related to a significant income realization event generated in the first quarter of 2019 from one of the underlying assets in the equity investment. The Company exceeded $10 billion in assets during the first quarter of 2017 and became subject to the Durbin Amendment to the Dodd-Frank Act interchange fee restrictions beginning in the third quarter of 2018. The Durbin Amendment negatively impacted debit card and ATM fees beginning in the second half of 2018. The Company estimates quarterly interchange fees are approximately $3.0 million dollars lower as a result of the Durbin Amendment. Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2019 was $69.1 million compared to $71.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. During the first quarter of 2019, the company incurred $900,000 in expense related to an outsourced special project. The Company also incurred $897,000 in hurricane expense associated with Hurricane Michael which made landfall in Mexico Beach, Florida on October 10, 2018. For the first quarter of 2019, our efficiency ratio was 41.01% compared to 42.18% reported for the fourth quarter of 2018. Financial Condition Total loans receivable were $10.98 billion at March 31, 2019 compared to $11.07 billion at December 31, 2018. Total deposits were $11.07 billion at March 31, 2019 compared to $10.90 billion at December 31, 2018. Total assets were $15.18 billion at March 31, 2019 compared to $15.30 billion at December 31, 2018.

During the first quarter 2019, the Company experienced approximately $92.9 million in organic loan decline. Centennial Community Banking experienced approximately $76.3 million in organic loan decline. Centennial CFG experienced $25.1 million of organic loan decline and had loans of $1.52 billion at March 31, 2019. Additionally, Shore Premier Finance experienced $8.5 million of loan growth and had loans of $436.2 million at March 31, 2019.

Non-performing loans at March 31, 2019 were $17.7 million, $40.0 million, $3.0 million, $3.5 million and zero in the Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $64.2 million. Non-performing assets at March 31, 2019 were $24.9 million, $48.2 million, $3.0 million, $3.5 million and zero in the Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $79.6 million.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was $106.4 million at March 31, 2019, or 0.97% of total loans, compared to $108.8 million, or 0.98% of total loans, at December 31, 2018. As of March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, the Company’s allowance for loan losses was 165.7% and 169.4% of its total non-performing loans, respectively. Stockholders’ equity was $2.36 billion at March 31, 2019 compared to $2.35 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $11.6 million. The increase in stockholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $51.0 million increase in retained earnings, $9.5 million decrease in comprehensive loss and the repurchase of $51.7 million of our common stock during the first quarter of 2019. Book value per common share was $14.04 at March 31, 2019 compared to $13.76 at December 31, 2018. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $8.10 at March 31, 2019 compared to $7.90 at December 31, 2018, an annualized increase of 10.3%. Branches The Company currently has 77 branches in Arkansas, 76 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City. Conference Call Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 ET) on Thursday, April 18, 2019. We encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: http://dpregister.com/10129659. Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be automatically scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-877-508-9586 and asking for the Home BancShares conference call. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529, Passcode: 10129659, which will be available until April 25, 2019 at 10:59 p.m. CT (11:59 ET). Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com under “Investor Relations” for 12 months. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; efficiency ratio, as adjusted and tangible book value per common share--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release. General This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, the ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions, increased regulatory requirements as a result of our exceeding $10 billion in total assets, legislative and regulatory changes, technological changes and cybersecurity risks, competition from other financial institutions, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2019.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “HOMB.”



FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Donna Townsell

Director of Investor Relations

Home BancShares, Inc.

(501) 328-4625

Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, (In thousands) 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 141,027 $ 175,024 $ 208,681 $ 197,658 $ 185,479 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 421,443 482,915 323,376 298,085 325,122 Cash and cash equivalents 562,470 657,939 532,057 495,743 510,601 Federal funds sold 1,700 325 500 500 1,825 Investment securities - available-for-sale 2,013,123 1,785,862 1,744,430 1,718,704 1,693,018 Investment securities - held-to-maturity - 192,776 199,266 204,401 213,731 Loans receivable 10,978,935 11,071,879 10,832,815 10,897,970 10,325,736 Allowance for loan losses (106,357 ) (108,791 ) (110,191 ) (111,516 ) (110,212 ) Loans receivable, net 10,872,578 10,963,088 10,722,624 10,786,454 10,215,524 Bank premises and equipment, net 279,012 233,261 233,652 234,634 235,607 Foreclosed assets held for sale 14,466 13,236 13,507 17,853 20,134 Cash value of life insurance 149,353 148,621 148,014 147,281 147,424 Accrued interest receivable 50,288 48,945 48,909 45,682 45,361 Deferred tax asset, net 64,061 73,275 79,548 78,435 78,328 Goodwill 958,408 958,408 958,408 956,418 927,949 Core deposit and other intangibles 41,310 42,896 44,484 46,101 47,726 Other assets 172,732 183,806 187,339 191,914 186,001 Total assets $ 15,179,501 $ 15,302,438 $ 14,912,738 $ 14,924,120 $ 14,323,229 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Demand and non-interest-bearing $ 2,519,175 $ 2,401,232 $ 2,482,857 $ 2,523,553 $ 2,473,602 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 6,650,181 6,624,407 6,420,951 6,573,902 6,437,408 Time deposits 1,898,096 1,874,139 1,720,930 1,638,578 1,485,605 Total deposits 11,067,452 10,899,778 10,624,738 10,736,033 10,396,615 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 152,239 143,679 142,146 139,750 150,315 FHLB and other borrowed funds 1,105,175 1,472,393 1,363,851 1,309,950 1,115,061 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 124,172 67,912 72,381 55,971 54,845 Subordinated debentures 368,979 368,790 368,596 368,403 368,212 Total liabilities 12,818,017 12,952,552 12,571,712 12,610,107 12,085,048 Stockholders' equity Common stock 1,682 1,707 1,741 1,745 1,736 Capital surplus 1,560,904 1,609,810 1,668,106 1,693,337 1,671,141 Retained earnings 803,170 752,184 701,900 642,540 585,586 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (4,272 ) (13,815 ) (30,721 ) (23,609 ) (20,282 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,361,484 2,349,886 2,341,026 2,314,013 2,238,181 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,179,501 $ 15,302,438 $ 14,912,738 $ 14,924,120 $ 14,323,229 Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Three Months Ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Mar. 31, Mar. 31, (In thousands) 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 Interest income Loans $ 163,848 $ 163,201 $ 166,334 $ 152,996 $ 148,065 $ 163,848 $ 148,065 Investment securities Taxable 10,706 9,873 9,011 8,979 8,970 10,706 8,970 Tax-exempt 3,379 3,456 3,427 3,368 3,006 3,379 3,006 Deposits - other banks 1,543 1,241 1,273 1,206 929 1,543 929 Federal funds sold 11 9 6 12 6 11 6 Total interest income 179,487 177,780 180,051 166,561 160,976 179,487 160,976 Interest expense Interest on deposits 28,006 25,207 21,412 18,164 14,806 28,006 14,806 Federal funds purchased - - - - 1 - 1 FHLB borrowed funds 6,118 6,474 7,055 4,245 4,580 6,118 4,580 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 634 602 472 372 376 634 376 Subordinated debentures 5,259 5,215 5,202 5,168 5,004 5,259 5,004 Total interest expense 40,017 37,498 34,141 27,949 24,767 40,017 24,767 Net interest income 139,470 140,282 145,910 138,612 136,209 139,470 136,209 Provision for loan losses - - - 2,722 1,600 - 1,600 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 139,470 140,282 145,910 135,890 134,609 139,470 134,609 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 6,401 7,004 6,992 6,780 6,075 6,401 6,075 Other service charges and fees 6,563 7,598 9,041 9,797 10,155 6,563 10,155 Trust fees 403 290 437 379 446 403 446 Mortgage lending income 2,435 2,554 3,691 3,477 2,657 2,435 2,657 Insurance commissions 609 442 463 526 679 609 679 Increase in cash value of life insurance 736 737 735 730 654 736 654 Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other 3,505 1,992 1,288 1,600 877 3,505 877 Gain (loss) on SBA loans 241 75 47 262 182 241 182 Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net 79 (25 ) (102 ) - 7 79 7 Gain (loss) on OREO, net 206 114 836 1,046 405 206 405 Other income 2,494 2,726 2,419 3,076 3,668 2,494 3,668 Total non-interest income 23,672 23,507 25,847 27,673 25,805 23,672 25,805 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 37,836 36,230 37,825 34,476 35,014 37,836 35,014 Occupancy and equipment 8,823 8,310 8,148 8,519 8,983 8,823 8,983 Data processing expense 3,970 3,642 3,461 3,339 3,986 3,970 3,986 Other operating expenses 18,428 23,090 16,689 16,894 15,397 18,428 15,397 Total non-interest expense 69,057 71,272 66,123 63,228 63,380 69,057 63,380 Income before income taxes 94,085 92,517 105,634 100,335 97,034 94,085 97,034 Income tax expense 22,735 21,487 25,350 24,310 23,970 22,735 23,970 Net income $ 71,350 $ 71,030 $ 80,284 $ 76,025 $ 73,064 $ 71,350 $ 73,064 Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Three Months Ended (Dollars and shares in thousands, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Mar. 31, Mar. 31, except per share data) 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 PER SHARE DATA Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.42 $ 0.41 $ 0.46 $ 0.44 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted, excluding special dividend from equity investment, merger expenses, hurricane expenses & outsourced special project expense (non-GAAP)(1) 0.42 0.44 0.46 0.44 0.42 0.42 0.42 Basic earnings per common share 0.42 0.41 0.46 0.44 0.42 0.42 0.42 Dividends per share - common 0.1200 0.1200 0.1200 0.1100 0.1100 0.1200 0.1100 Book value per common share 14.04 13.76 13.44 13.26 12.89 14.04 12.89 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 8.10 7.90 7.68 7.52 7.27 8.10 7.27 STOCK INFORMATION Average common shares outstanding 169,592 173,023 174,440 173,403 173,761 169,592 173,761 Average diluted shares outstanding 169,592 173,311 174,867 173,936 174,383 169,592 174,383 End of period common shares outstanding 168,173 170,720 174,135 174,511 173,603 168,173 173,603 ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS Return on average assets 1.92 % 1.90 % 2.14 % 2.13 % 2.08 % 1.92 % 2.08 % Return on average assets excluding special dividend from equity investment, merger expenses, hurricane expenses & outsourced special project expense (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 1.91 % 2.03 % 2.14 % 2.13 % 2.08 % 1.91 % 2.08 % Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 2.09 % 2.07 % 2.33 % 2.32 % 2.27 % 2.09 % 2.27 % Return on average common equity 12.34 % 12.05 % 13.74 % 13.54 % 13.38 % 12.34 % 13.38 % Return on average common equity excluding special dividend from equity investment, merger expenses, hurricane expenses & outsourced special project expense: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 12.30 % 12.86 % 13.74 % 13.54 % 13.38 % 12.30 % 13.38 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 21.53 % 21.08 % 24.20 % 23.90 % 23.94 % 21.53 % 23.94 % Return on average tangible common equity excluding special dividend from equity investment, merger expenses, hurricane expenses & outsourced special project expense: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 21.45 % 22.50 % 24.20 % 23.90 % 23.94 % 21.45 % 23.94 % Efficiency ratio 41.01 % 42.18 % 37.23 % 36.74 % 37.83 % 41.01 % 37.83 % Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 40.58 % 38.30 % 37.40 % 37.03 % 37.97 % 40.58 % 37.97 % Net interest margin - FTE 4.30 % 4.30 % 4.46 % 4.47 % 4.46 % 4.30 % 4.46 % Fully taxable equivalent adjustment $ 1,367 $ 1,412 $ 1,489 $ 1,403 $ 1,209 $ 1,367 $ 1,209 Total revenue 203,159 201,287 205,898 194,234 186,781 203,159 186,781 Total purchase accounting accretion 9,055 9,432 10,744 10,669 10,608 9,055 10,608 Average purchase accounting loan discounts 131,596 141,244 151,377 153,624 164,122 131,596 164,122 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Advertising $ 1,051 $ 1,214 $ 1,154 $ 1,142 $ 962 $ 1,051 $ 962 Merger and acquisition expenses - 6,013 - - - - - Amortization of intangibles 1,587 1,587 1,617 1,624 1,626 1,587 1,626 Electronic banking expense 1,903 1,969 1,947 1,828 1,878 1,903 1,878 Directors' fees 434 319 314 318 330 434 330 Due from bank service charges 238 289 253 242 219 238 219 FDIC and state assessment 1,710 1,869 2,293 2,788 1,608 1,710 1,608 Hurricane expense 897 470 - - - 897 - Insurance 697 737 762 714 887 697 887 Legal and accounting 981 1,151 761 858 778 981 778 Other professional fees 2,812 1,465 1,748 1,601 1,639 2,812 1,639 Operating supplies 536 510 510 602 600 536 600 Postage 326 325 311 323 344 326 344 Telephone 303 324 337 371 373 303 373 Other expense 4,953 4,848 4,682 4,483 4,153 4,953 4,153 Total other operating expenses $ 18,428 $ 23,090 $ 16,689 $ 16,894 $ 15,397 $ 18,428 $ 15,397 (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, June. 30, Mar. 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 BALANCE SHEET RATIOS Total loans to total deposits 99.20 % 101.58 % 101.96 % 101.51 % 99.32 % Common equity to assets 15.56 % 15.36 % 15.70 % 15.51 % 15.63 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 9.60 % 9.43 % 9.62 % 9.42 % 9.46 % LOANS RECEIVABLE Real estate Commercial real estate loans Non-farm/non-residential $ 4,623,174 $ 4,806,684 $ 4,685,827 $ 4,734,315 $ 4,658,209 Construction/land development 1,649,303 1,546,035 1,550,910 1,662,199 1,641,834 Agricultural 76,092 76,433 72,930 77,053 81,151 Residential real estate loans Residential 1-4 family 1,947,119 1,975,586 1,982,666 1,960,841 1,915,346 Multifamily residential 538,098 560,475 608,608 540,526 464,194 Total real estate 8,833,786 8,965,213 8,900,941 8,974,934 8,760,734 Consumer 448,093 443,105 428,192 417,499 40,842 Commercial and industrial 1,505,773 1,476,331 1,303,841 1,287,637 1,324,173 Agricultural 58,966 48,562 58,644 55,768 50,770 Other 132,317 138,668 141,197 162,132 149,217 Loans receivable $ 10,978,935 $ 11,071,879 $ 10,832,815 $ 10,897,970 $ 10,325,736 Discount for credit losses on purchased loans $ 106,617 $ 113,648 $ 120,849 $ 129,903 $ 137,404 Purchased loans, net of discount for credit losses on purchased loans 2,712,315 2,900,284 3,081,695 3,522,753 3,232,004 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Balance, beginning of period $ 108,791 $ 110,191 $ 111,516 $ 110,212 $ 110,266 Loans charged off 3,391 1,814 2,501 2,132 2,540 Recoveries of loans previously charged off 957 414 1,176 714 886 Net loans (recovered)/charged off 2,434 1,400 1,325 1,418 1,654 Provision for loan losses - - - 2,722 1,600 Balance, end of period $ 106,357 $ 108,791 $ 110,191 $ 111,516 $ 110,212 Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average total loans 0.09 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.06 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.97 % 0.98 % 1.02 % 1.02 % 1.07 % NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-performing loans Non-accrual loans $ 49,616 $ 47,083 $ 36,198 $ 37,082 $ 36,266 Loans past due 90 days or more 14,577 17,159 20,267 19,696 13,223 Total non-performing loans 64,193 64,242 56,465 56,778 49,489 Other non-performing assets Foreclosed assets held for sale, net 14,466 13,236 13,507 17,853 20,134 Other non-performing assets 947 497 405 3 3 Total other non-performing assets 15,413 13,733 13,912 17,856 20,137 Total non-performing assets $ 79,606 $ 77,975 $ 70,377 $ 74,634 $ 69,626 Allowance for loan losses for loans to non-performing loans 165.68 % 169.35 % 195.15 % 196.41 % 222.70 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.58 % 0.58 % 0.52 % 0.52 % 0.48 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.52 % 0.51 % 0.47 % 0.50 % 0.49 % (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP is included in the schedules accompanying this release. Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate ASSETS Earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 272,410 $ 1,543 2.30% $ 244,551 $ 1,241 2.01% Federal funds sold 1,491 11 2.99% 741 9 4.82% Investment securities - taxable 1,595,605 10,706 2.72% 1,553,467 9,873 2.52% Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE 390,754 4,424 4.59% 400,742 4,453 4.41% Loans receivable - FTE 11,036,503 164,170 6.03% 10,884,911 163,616 5.96% Total interest-earning assets 13,296,763 180,854 5.52% 13,084,412 179,192 5.43% Non-earning assets 1,782,909 1,754,567 Total assets $ 15,079,672 $ 14,838,979 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 6,596,895 $ 19,537 1.20% $ 6,405,419 $ 17,873 1.11% Time deposits 1,903,373 8,469 1.80% 1,794,358 7,334 1.62% Total interest-bearing deposits 8,500,268 28,006 1.34% 8,199,777 25,207 1.22% Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 150,803 634 1.71% 147,895 602 1.61% FHLB borrowed funds 1,159,629 6,118 2.14% 1,242,985 6,474 2.07% Subordinated debentures 368,884 5,259 5.78% 368,695 5,215 5.61% Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,179,584 40,017 1.59% 9,959,352 37,498 1.49% Non-interest bearing liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 2,439,520 2,464,003 Other liabilities 115,911 76,822 Total liabilities 12,735,015 12,500,177 Shareholders' equity 2,344,657 2,338,802 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,079,672 $ 14,838,979 Net interest spread 3.93% 3.94% Net interest income and margin - FTE $ 140,837 4.30% $ 141,694 4.30% Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018

Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate ASSETS Earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 272,410 $ 1,543 2.30% $ 245,815 $ 929 1.53% Federal funds sold 1,491 11 2.99% 9,682 6 0.25% Investment securities - taxable 1,595,605 10,706 2.72% 1,560,464 8,970 2.33% Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE 390,754 4,424 4.59% 345,217 3,997 4.70% Loans receivable - FTE 11,036,503 164,170 6.03% 10,325,439 148,283 5.82% Total interest-earning assets 13,296,763 180,854 5.52% 12,486,617 162,185 5.27% Non-earning assets 1,782,909 1,747,752 Total assets $ 15,079,672 $ 14,234,369 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 6,596,895 $ 19,537 1.20% $ 6,409,585 $ 11,242 0.71% Time deposits 1,903,373 8,469 1.80% 1,513,854 3,564 0.95% Total interest-bearing deposits 8,500,268 28,006 1.34% 7,923,439 14,806 0.76% Federal funds purchased - - 0.00% 78 1 5.20% Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 150,803 634 1.71% 152,716 376 1.00% FHLB borrowed funds 1,159,629 6,118 2.14% 1,150,091 4,580 1.62% Subordinated debentures 368,884 5,259 5.78% 368,124 5,004 5.51% Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,179,584 40,017 1.59% 9,594,448 24,767 1.05% Non-interest bearing liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 2,439,520 2,381,259 Other liabilities 115,911 44,360 Total liabilities 12,735,015 12,020,067 Shareholders' equity 2,344,657 2,214,302 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,079,672 $ 14,234,369 Net interest spread 3.93% 4.22% Net interest income and margin - FTE $ 140,837 4.30% $ 137,418 4.46% Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Three Months Ended

(Dollars and shares in thousands, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Mar. 31, Mar. 31, except per share data) 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 71,350 $ 71,030 $ 80,284 $ 76,025 $ 73,064 $ 71,350 $ 73,064 Adjustments Special dividend from equity investment (2,134 ) - - - - (2,134 ) - Merger and acquisition expenses - 6,013 - - - - - Hurricane expenses 897 470 - - - 897 - Outsourced special project expense 900 - - - - 900 - Total adjustments (337 ) 6,483 - - - (337 ) - Tax-effect of adjustments (88 ) 1,694 - - - (88 ) - Adjustments after-tax (B) (249 ) 4,789 - - - (249 ) - Earnings, as adjusted (C) $ 71,101 $ 75,819 $ 80,284 $ 76,025 $ 73,064 $ 71,101 $ 73,064 Average diluted shares outstanding (D) 169,592 173,311 174,867 173,936 174,383 169,592 174,383 GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D) $ 0.42 $ 0.41 $ 0.46 $ 0.44 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 Adjustments after-tax: (B/D) - 0.03 - - - - - Diluted earnings per common share excluding special dividend from equity investment, merger expenses, hurricane expenses & outsourced special project expense: (C/D) $ 0.42 $ 0.44 $ 0.46 $ 0.44 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Return on average assets: (A/F) 1.92 % 1.90 % 2.14 % 2.13 % 2.08 % 1.92 % 2.08 % Return on average assets excluding special dividend from equity investment, merger expenses, hurricane expenses & outsourced special project expense: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+E)/F) 1.91 % 2.03 % 2.14 % 2.13 % 2.08 % 1.91 % 2.08 % Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C)/(F-G)) 2.09 % 2.07 % 2.33 % 2.32 % 2.27 % 2.09 % 2.27 % GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 71,350 $ 71,030 $ 80,284 $ 76,025 $ 73,064 $ 71,350 $ 73,064 Amortization of intangibles (B) 1,587 1,587 1,617 1,624 1,626 1,587 1,626 Amortization of intangibles after-tax (C) 1,172 1,172 1,194 1,200 1,201 1,172 1,201 Total adjustments (D) (337 ) 6,483 - - - (337 ) - Adjustments after-tax (E) (249 ) 4,789 - - - (249 ) - Average assets (F) 15,079,672 14,838,979 14,880,931 14,304,483 14,234,369 15,079,672 14,234,369 Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (G) 1,000,494 1,002,070 1,001,843 975,345 976,451 1,000,494 976,451 Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Three Months Ended

(Dollars and shares in thousands, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Mar. 31, Mar. 31, except per share data) 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY Return on average common equity: (A/C) 12.34 % 12.05 % 13.74 % 13.54 % 13.38 % 12.34 % 13.38 % Return on average common equity excluding special dividend from equity investment, merger expenses, hurricane expenses & outsourced special project expense: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+B)/C) 12.30 % 12.86 % 13.74 % 13.54 % 13.38 % 12.30 % 13.38 % Return on average tangible common equity: (A/(C-D)) 21.53 % 21.08 % 24.20 % 23.90 % 23.94 % 21.53 % 23.94 % Return on average tangible common equity excluding special dividend from equity investment, merger expenses, hurricane expenses & outsourced special project expense: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+B)/(C-D)) 21.45 % 22.50 % 24.20 % 23.90 % 23.94 % 21.45 % 23.94 % GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 71,350 $ 71,030 $ 80,284 $ 76,025 $ 73,064 $ 71,350 $ 73,064 Adjustments after-tax (B) (249 ) 4,789 - - - (249 ) - Average common equity (C) 2,344,657 2,338,802 2,317,930 2,251,412 2,214,302 2,344,657 2,214,302 Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (D) 1,000,494 1,002,070 1,001,843 975,345 976,451 1,000,494 976,451 EFFICIENCY RATIO Efficiency ratio: ((C-E)/(A+B+D)) 41.01 % 42.18 % 37.23 % 36.74 % 37.83 % 41.01 % 37.83 % Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((C-E-G)/(A+B+D-F)) 40.58 % 38.30 % 37.40 % 37.03 % 37.97 % 40.58 % 37.97 % Net interest income (A) $ 139,470 $ 140,282 $ 145,910 $ 138,612 $ 136,209 $ 139,470 $ 136,209 Non-interest income (B) 23,672 23,507 25,847 27,673 25,805 23,672 25,805 Non-interest expense (C) 69,057 71,272 66,123 63,228 63,380 69,057 63,380 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (D) 1,367 1,412 1,489 1,403 1,209 1,367 1,209 Amortization of intangibles (E) 1,587 1,587 1,617 1,624 1,626 1,587 1,626 Adjustments: Non-interest income: Special dividend from equity investment $ 2,134 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 2,134 $ - Gain (loss) on OREO 206 114 836 1,046 405 206 405 Gain (loss) on SBA loans 241 75 47 262 182 241 182 Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net 79 (25 ) (102 ) - 7 79 7 Total non-interest income adjustments (F) $ 2,660 $ 164 $ 781 $ 1,308 $ 594 $ 2,660 $ 594 Non-interest expense: Merger Expenses $ - $ 6,013 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Hurricane damage expense 897 470 - - - 897 - Outsourced special project expense 900 - - - - 900 - Total non-interest expense adjustments (G) $ 1,797 $ 6,483 $ - $ - $ - $ 1,797 $ - Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE Book value per common share: (A/B) $ 14.04 $ 13.76 $ 13.44 $ 13.26 $ 12.89 Tangible book value per common share: ((A-C-D)/B) 8.10 7.90 7.68 7.52 7.27 Total stockholders' equity (A) $ 2,361,484 $ 2,349,886 $ 2,341,026 $ 2,314,013 $ 2,238,181 End of period common shares outstanding (B) 168,173 170,720 174,135 174,511 173,603 Goodwill (C) $ 958,408 $ 958,408 $ 958,408 $ 956,418 $ 927,949 Core deposit and other intangibles (D) 41,310 42,896 44,484 46,101 47,726 TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Equity to assets: (B/A) 15.56 % 15.36 % 15.70 % 15.51 % 15.63 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets: ((B-C-D)/(A-C-D)) 9.60 % 9.43 % 9.62 % 9.42 % 9.46 % Total assets (A) $ 15,179,501 $ 15,302,438 $ 14,912,738 $ 14,924,120 $ 14,323,229 Total stockholders' equity (B) 2,361,484 2,349,886 2,341,026 2,314,013 2,238,181 Goodwill (C) 958,408 958,408 958,408 956,418 927,949 Core deposit and other intangibles (D) 41,310 42,896 44,484 46,101 47,726



© GlobeNewswire 2019 0 Latest news on HOME BANCSHARES INC 08:36a HOME BANCSHARES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 08:17a HOME BANCSHARES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S.. AQ 08:16a Home BancShares, Inc. Remains Steady and Solid in First Quarter, Margin Remai.. GL 03/18 Home BancShares, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Confe.. GL 03/06 HOME BANCSHARES : to Present at the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Financial Instituti.. AQ 03/05 HOME BANCSHARES : to Present at the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Financial Instituti.. PU 03/05 Home BancShares, Inc. to Present at the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Financial I.. GL 03/04 Centennial Bank Announces New Digital Channel Product Manager GL 02/27 Home BancShares, Inc. to Present at the Raymond James 40th Annual Institution.. GL 02/26 HOME BANCSHARES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN.. AQ