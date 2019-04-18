Home BancShares, Inc. Remains Steady and Solid in First Quarter, Margin Remains Unchanged
04/18/2019 | 08:16am EDT
CONWAY, Ark., April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, released first quarter earnings today that included a net interest margin that remained flat from the fourth quarter of 2018 at 4.30%.
Highlights of the First Quarter of 2019:
Centennial Community Banking
Centennial CFG
Performance Metric
Q1 2019
Q4 2018
Performance Metric
Q1 2019
Q4 2018
Net Income
$58.1 million
$57.7 million
Net Income
$12.0 million
$12.2 million
Total Revenue
$166.9 million
$165.9 million
Total Revenue
$31.1 million
$30.6 million
ROA
1.80%
1.77%
ROA
3.08%
3.33%
Net Interest Margin
4.20%
4.18%
Net Interest Margin
5.34%
5.50%
Purchase Accounting Accretion
$8.3 million
$8.6 million
Purchase Accounting Accretion
$33,000
$33,000
Shore Premier Finance
Consolidated
Performance Metric
Q1 2019
Q4 2018
Performance Metric
Q1 2019
Q4 2018
Net Income
$1.3 million
$1.1 million
Net Income
$71.4 million
$71.0 million
Total Revenue
$5.2 million
$4.8 million
Total Revenue
$203.2 million
$201.3 million
ROA
1.15%
1.06%
ROA
1.92%
1.90%
Net Interest Margin
3.04%
3.29%
Net Interest Margin
4.30%
4.30%
Purchase Accounting Accretion
$741,000
$812,000
Purchase Accounting Accretion
$9.1 million
$9.4 million
ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1)
21.53%
21.08%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$0.42
$0.41
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
“Considering all the noise in the market the last two quarters, we are proud to maintain our net interest margin at 4.30% and to meet the earnings per share target of $0.42,” said John Allison, Chairman. “We think stability and good asset quality are important and outweigh the need for fast growth,” Allison continued.
“Centennial Community Banking saw improvement in its net interest margin for the 1st quarter with 4.20%, up from 4.18% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Our core banking footprint remained steady during the recent chaos in the economy,” said Tracy French, Centennial Bank President and Chief Executive Officer.
“With an increase in return on average assets, return on tangible common equity and meeting our EPS target, Home BancShares delivered another good solid quarter for our shareholders,” said Randy Sims, Home BancShares, Inc. Chief Executive Officer.
Operating Highlights
Our net interest margin was 4.30% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018. The yield on loans was 6.03% and 5.96% for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, as average loans increased from $10.88 billion to $11.04 billion. The rate on subordinated debentures increased from 5.61% as of December 31, 2018 to 5.78% as of March 31, 2019. Since the interest expense on our subordinated debentures is on the 30/360 accrual method, the increase was primarily due to having two less days in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, plus the increase in the floating rates on our trust preferred securities. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits increased to 1.34% as of March 31, 2019 from 1.22% as of December 31, 2018, with average balances of $8.50 billion and $8.20 billion, respectively. The net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 remained flat when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018 as the result of an increase in average interest earning assets and yield on interest earning assets, which was offset by an increase in interest bearing liabilities and yield on interest bearing liabilities.
For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, we recognized $9.1 million and $9.4 million, respectively, in total net accretion for acquired loans and deposits. Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $9.0 million and $9.4 million and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $131.6 million and $141.2 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Net accretion of time deposit premiums was $30,198 and $48,777 and net average remaining CD premiums were $357,000 and $396,000 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased $857,000, or 0.60%, to $140.8 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019, from $141.7 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018. This decrease in net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019 was the result of a $2.5 million increase in interest expense on interest bearing liabilities, which was partially offset by a $1.7 million increase in interest income. The $2.5 million increase in interest expense was primarily the result of a $2.8 million increase in interest expense on interest bearing deposits repricing in a higher interest rate environment, combined with a 3.7% increase in average interest-bearing deposits. The repricing of our interest-bearing liabilities in a higher interest rate environment resulted in an approximately $2.6 million increase in interest expense. The higher level of our interest-bearing liabilities resulted in an increase in interest expense of approximately $578,000. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of approximately $648,000 in interest expense due to there being two less days in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The $1.7 million increase in interest income was primarily the result of a 1.6% increase in interest earning assets. The higher level of earning assets resulted in an increase in interest income of approximately $2.6 million and a $2.7 million increase in earning asset yields. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of approximately $3.6 million in interest income due to there being two less days in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.
Centennial CFG net interest margin was 5.34% for the quarter just ended compared to 5.50% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Centennial CFG net interest margin for the first quarter of 2019 includes average interest earning assets of $1.55 billion and net interest income of $20.4 million, compared to average interest earning assets of $1.46 billion and net interest income of $20.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. During 2018, Centennial CFG recognized $7.2 million of interest income from payoff events including minimum interest, default interest, acceleration of deferred origination fees and acceleration of other discounts. Centennial CFG interest income events of approximately $1.0 million, $2.1 million, $4.0 million and $100,000 were recognized during the first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. These interest income events impacted the Company’s net interest margin by 3, 6, 12 and 0 basis points for the first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. During the first quarter of 2019, Centennial CFG had no interest income events as a result of payoffs.
Centennial Community Banking (excluding Centennial CFG and Shore Premier Finance) net interest margin was 4.20% for the quarter just ended compared to 4.18% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2019 includes average interest earning assets of $11.31 billion and net interest income of $117.2 million, compared to average interest earning assets of $11.23 billion and net interest income of $118.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.
The acquisition of Shore Premier Finance is dilutive to our consolidated net interest margin by 3 basis points.
During the first quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company did not record a provision for loan loss. The Company continues to see strong asset quality. Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.58% as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, and non-performing assets to total assets was 0.52% as of March 31, 2019 compared to 0.51% as of December 31, 2018. For the first quarter of 2019, net charge-offs were $2.4 million compared to net charge-offs of $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.
The Company reported $23.7 million of non-interest income for the first quarter of 2019, compared to $23.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The most important components of the first quarter non-interest income were $6.6 million from other service charges and fees, $6.4 million from service charges on deposits accounts, $2.4 million from mortgage lending income, $2.5 million from other income and $3.5 million from dividends from the FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other equity investments. During the first quarter of 2019, the Company received a $2.1 million special dividend from an equity investment. This special dividend was related to a significant income realization event generated in the first quarter of 2019 from one of the underlying assets in the equity investment. The Company exceeded $10 billion in assets during the first quarter of 2017 and became subject to the Durbin Amendment to the Dodd-Frank Act interchange fee restrictions beginning in the third quarter of 2018. The Durbin Amendment negatively impacted debit card and ATM fees beginning in the second half of 2018. The Company estimates quarterly interchange fees are approximately $3.0 million dollars lower as a result of the Durbin Amendment.
Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2019 was $69.1 million compared to $71.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. During the first quarter of 2019, the company incurred $900,000 in expense related to an outsourced special project. The Company also incurred $897,000 in hurricane expense associated with Hurricane Michael which made landfall in Mexico Beach, Florida on October 10, 2018. For the first quarter of 2019, our efficiency ratio was 41.01% compared to 42.18% reported for the fourth quarter of 2018.
Financial Condition
Total loans receivable were $10.98 billion at March 31, 2019 compared to $11.07 billion at December 31, 2018. Total deposits were $11.07 billion at March 31, 2019 compared to $10.90 billion at December 31, 2018. Total assets were $15.18 billion at March 31, 2019 compared to $15.30 billion at December 31, 2018.
During the first quarter 2019, the Company experienced approximately $92.9 million in organic loan decline. Centennial Community Banking experienced approximately $76.3 million in organic loan decline. Centennial CFG experienced $25.1 million of organic loan decline and had loans of $1.52 billion at March 31, 2019. Additionally, Shore Premier Finance experienced $8.5 million of loan growth and had loans of $436.2 million at March 31, 2019.
Non-performing loans at March 31, 2019 were $17.7 million, $40.0 million, $3.0 million, $3.5 million and zero in the Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $64.2 million. Non-performing assets at March 31, 2019 were $24.9 million, $48.2 million, $3.0 million, $3.5 million and zero in the Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $79.6 million.
The Company’s allowance for loan losses was $106.4 million at March 31, 2019, or 0.97% of total loans, compared to $108.8 million, or 0.98% of total loans, at December 31, 2018. As of March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, the Company’s allowance for loan losses was 165.7% and 169.4% of its total non-performing loans, respectively.
Stockholders’ equity was $2.36 billion at March 31, 2019 compared to $2.35 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $11.6 million. The increase in stockholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $51.0 million increase in retained earnings, $9.5 million decrease in comprehensive loss and the repurchase of $51.7 million of our common stock during the first quarter of 2019. Book value per common share was $14.04 at March 31, 2019 compared to $13.76 at December 31, 2018. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $8.10 at March 31, 2019 compared to $7.90 at December 31, 2018, an annualized increase of 10.3%.
Branches
The Company currently has 77 branches in Arkansas, 76 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; efficiency ratio, as adjusted and tangible book value per common share--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.
General
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, the ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions, increased regulatory requirements as a result of our exceeding $10 billion in total assets, legislative and regulatory changes, technological changes and cybersecurity risks, competition from other financial institutions, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2019.
Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “HOMB.”
Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
(In thousands)
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
141,027
$
175,024
$
208,681
$
197,658
$
185,479
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
421,443
482,915
323,376
298,085
325,122
Cash and cash equivalents
562,470
657,939
532,057
495,743
510,601
Federal funds sold
1,700
325
500
500
1,825
Investment securities - available-for-sale
2,013,123
1,785,862
1,744,430
1,718,704
1,693,018
Investment securities - held-to-maturity
-
192,776
199,266
204,401
213,731
Loans receivable
10,978,935
11,071,879
10,832,815
10,897,970
10,325,736
Allowance for loan losses
(106,357
)
(108,791
)
(110,191
)
(111,516
)
(110,212
)
Loans receivable, net
10,872,578
10,963,088
10,722,624
10,786,454
10,215,524
Bank premises and equipment, net
279,012
233,261
233,652
234,634
235,607
Foreclosed assets held for sale
14,466
13,236
13,507
17,853
20,134
Cash value of life insurance
149,353
148,621
148,014
147,281
147,424
Accrued interest receivable
50,288
48,945
48,909
45,682
45,361
Deferred tax asset, net
64,061
73,275
79,548
78,435
78,328
Goodwill
958,408
958,408
958,408
956,418
927,949
Core deposit and other intangibles
41,310
42,896
44,484
46,101
47,726
Other assets
172,732
183,806
187,339
191,914
186,001
Total assets
$
15,179,501
$
15,302,438
$
14,912,738
$
14,924,120
$
14,323,229
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits:
Demand and non-interest-bearing
$
2,519,175
$
2,401,232
$
2,482,857
$
2,523,553
$
2,473,602
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts
6,650,181
6,624,407
6,420,951
6,573,902
6,437,408
Time deposits
1,898,096
1,874,139
1,720,930
1,638,578
1,485,605
Total deposits
11,067,452
10,899,778
10,624,738
10,736,033
10,396,615
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
152,239
143,679
142,146
139,750
150,315
FHLB and other borrowed funds
1,105,175
1,472,393
1,363,851
1,309,950
1,115,061
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
124,172
67,912
72,381
55,971
54,845
Subordinated debentures
368,979
368,790
368,596
368,403
368,212
Total liabilities
12,818,017
12,952,552
12,571,712
12,610,107
12,085,048
Stockholders' equity
Common stock
1,682
1,707
1,741
1,745
1,736
Capital surplus
1,560,904
1,609,810
1,668,106
1,693,337
1,671,141
Retained earnings
803,170
752,184
701,900
642,540
585,586
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(4,272
)
(13,815
)
(30,721
)
(23,609
)
(20,282
)
Total stockholders' equity
2,361,484
2,349,886
2,341,026
2,314,013
2,238,181
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
15,179,501
$
15,302,438
$
14,912,738
$
14,924,120
$
14,323,229
Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Three Months Ended
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Mar. 31,
Mar. 31,
(In thousands)
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2018
Interest income
Loans
$
163,848
$
163,201
$
166,334
$
152,996
$
148,065
$
163,848
$
148,065
Investment securities
Taxable
10,706
9,873
9,011
8,979
8,970
10,706
8,970
Tax-exempt
3,379
3,456
3,427
3,368
3,006
3,379
3,006
Deposits - other banks
1,543
1,241
1,273
1,206
929
1,543
929
Federal funds sold
11
9
6
12
6
11
6
Total interest income
179,487
177,780
180,051
166,561
160,976
179,487
160,976
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
28,006
25,207
21,412
18,164
14,806
28,006
14,806
Federal funds purchased
-
-
-
-
1
-
1
FHLB borrowed funds
6,118
6,474
7,055
4,245
4,580
6,118
4,580
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
634
602
472
372
376
634
376
Subordinated debentures
5,259
5,215
5,202
5,168
5,004
5,259
5,004
Total interest expense
40,017
37,498
34,141
27,949
24,767
40,017
24,767
Net interest income
139,470
140,282
145,910
138,612
136,209
139,470
136,209
Provision for loan losses
-
-
-
2,722
1,600
-
1,600
Net interest income afterprovision for loan losses
139,470
140,282
145,910
135,890
134,609
139,470
134,609
Non-interest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
6,401
7,004
6,992
6,780
6,075
6,401
6,075
Other service charges and fees
6,563
7,598
9,041
9,797
10,155
6,563
10,155
Trust fees
403
290
437
379
446
403
446
Mortgage lending income
2,435
2,554
3,691
3,477
2,657
2,435
2,657
Insurance commissions
609
442
463
526
679
609
679
Increase in cash value of life insurance
736
737
735
730
654
736
654
Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other
3,505
1,992
1,288
1,600
877
3,505
877
Gain (loss) on SBA loans
241
75
47
262
182
241
182
Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net
79
(25
)
(102
)
-
7
79
7
Gain (loss) on OREO, net
206
114
836
1,046
405
206
405
Other income
2,494
2,726
2,419
3,076
3,668
2,494
3,668
Total non-interest income
23,672
23,507
25,847
27,673
25,805
23,672
25,805
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
37,836
36,230
37,825
34,476
35,014
37,836
35,014
Occupancy and equipment
8,823
8,310
8,148
8,519
8,983
8,823
8,983
Data processing expense
3,970
3,642
3,461
3,339
3,986
3,970
3,986
Other operating expenses
18,428
23,090
16,689
16,894
15,397
18,428
15,397
Total non-interest expense
69,057
71,272
66,123
63,228
63,380
69,057
63,380
Income before income taxes
94,085
92,517
105,634
100,335
97,034
94,085
97,034
Income tax expense
22,735
21,487
25,350
24,310
23,970
22,735
23,970
Net income
$
71,350
$
71,030
$
80,284
$
76,025
$
73,064
$
71,350
$
73,064
Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Three Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Mar. 31,
Mar. 31,
except per share data)
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2018
PER SHARE DATA
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.42
$
0.41
$
0.46
$
0.44
$
0.42
$
0.42
$
0.42
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted, excluding special dividend from equity investment, merger expenses, hurricane expenses & outsourced special project expense (non-GAAP)(1)
0.42
0.44
0.46
0.44
0.42
0.42
0.42
Basic earnings per common share
0.42
0.41
0.46
0.44
0.42
0.42
0.42
Dividends per share - common
0.1200
0.1200
0.1200
0.1100
0.1100
0.1200
0.1100
Book value per common share
14.04
13.76
13.44
13.26
12.89
14.04
12.89
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
8.10
7.90
7.68
7.52
7.27
8.10
7.27
STOCK INFORMATION
Average common shares outstanding
169,592
173,023
174,440
173,403
173,761
169,592
173,761
Average diluted shares outstanding
169,592
173,311
174,867
173,936
174,383
169,592
174,383
End of period common shares outstanding
168,173
170,720
174,135
174,511
173,603
168,173
173,603
ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS
Return on average assets
1.92
%
1.90
%
2.14
%
2.13
%
2.08
%
1.92
%
2.08
%
Return on average assets excluding special dividend from equity investment, merger expenses, hurricane expenses & outsourced special project expense (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)
1.91
%
2.03
%
2.14
%
2.13
%
2.08
%
1.91
%
2.08
%
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)
2.09
%
2.07
%
2.33
%
2.32
%
2.27
%
2.09
%
2.27
%
Return on average common equity
12.34
%
12.05
%
13.74
%
13.54
%
13.38
%
12.34
%
13.38
%
Return on average common equity excluding special dividend from equity investment, merger expenses, hurricane expenses & outsourced special project expense: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)
12.30
%
12.86
%
13.74
%
13.54
%
13.38
%
12.30
%
13.38
%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)
21.53
%
21.08
%
24.20
%
23.90
%
23.94
%
21.53
%
23.94
%
Return on average tangible common equity excluding special dividend from equity investment, merger expenses, hurricane expenses & outsourced special project expense: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)
21.45
%
22.50
%
24.20
%
23.90
%
23.94
%
21.45
%
23.94
%
Efficiency ratio
41.01
%
42.18
%
37.23
%
36.74
%
37.83
%
41.01
%
37.83
%
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
40.58
%
38.30
%
37.40
%
37.03
%
37.97
%
40.58
%
37.97
%
Net interest margin - FTE
4.30
%
4.30
%
4.46
%
4.47
%
4.46
%
4.30
%
4.46
%
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment
$
1,367
$
1,412
$
1,489
$
1,403
$
1,209
$
1,367
$
1,209
Total revenue
203,159
201,287
205,898
194,234
186,781
203,159
186,781
Total purchase accounting accretion
9,055
9,432
10,744
10,669
10,608
9,055
10,608
Average purchase accounting loan discounts
131,596
141,244
151,377
153,624
164,122
131,596
164,122
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES
Advertising
$
1,051
$
1,214
$
1,154
$
1,142
$
962
$
1,051
$
962
Merger and acquisition expenses
-
6,013
-
-
-
-
-
Amortization of intangibles
1,587
1,587
1,617
1,624
1,626
1,587
1,626
Electronic banking expense
1,903
1,969
1,947
1,828
1,878
1,903
1,878
Directors' fees
434
319
314
318
330
434
330
Due from bank service charges
238
289
253
242
219
238
219
FDIC and state assessment
1,710
1,869
2,293
2,788
1,608
1,710
1,608
Hurricane expense
897
470
-
-
-
897
-
Insurance
697
737
762
714
887
697
887
Legal and accounting
981
1,151
761
858
778
981
778
Other professional fees
2,812
1,465
1,748
1,601
1,639
2,812
1,639
Operating supplies
536
510
510
602
600
536
600
Postage
326
325
311
323
344
326
344
Telephone
303
324
337
371
373
303
373
Other expense
4,953
4,848
4,682
4,483
4,153
4,953
4,153
Total other operating expenses
$
18,428
$
23,090
$
16,689
$
16,894
$
15,397
$
18,428
$
15,397
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June. 30,
Mar. 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
BALANCE SHEET RATIOS
Total loans to total deposits
99.20
%
101.58
%
101.96
%
101.51
%
99.32
%
Common equity to assets
15.56
%
15.36
%
15.70
%
15.51
%
15.63
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)
9.60
%
9.43
%
9.62
%
9.42
%
9.46
%
LOANS RECEIVABLE
Real estate
Commercial real estate loans
Non-farm/non-residential
$
4,623,174
$
4,806,684
$
4,685,827
$
4,734,315
$
4,658,209
Construction/land development
1,649,303
1,546,035
1,550,910
1,662,199
1,641,834
Agricultural
76,092
76,433
72,930
77,053
81,151
Residential real estate loans
Residential 1-4 family
1,947,119
1,975,586
1,982,666
1,960,841
1,915,346
Multifamily residential
538,098
560,475
608,608
540,526
464,194
Total real estate
8,833,786
8,965,213
8,900,941
8,974,934
8,760,734
Consumer
448,093
443,105
428,192
417,499
40,842
Commercial and industrial
1,505,773
1,476,331
1,303,841
1,287,637
1,324,173
Agricultural
58,966
48,562
58,644
55,768
50,770
Other
132,317
138,668
141,197
162,132
149,217
Loans receivable
$
10,978,935
$
11,071,879
$
10,832,815
$
10,897,970
$
10,325,736
Discount for credit losses on purchased loans
$
106,617
$
113,648
$
120,849
$
129,903
$
137,404
Purchased loans, net of discount for credit losses on purchased loans
2,712,315
2,900,284
3,081,695
3,522,753
3,232,004
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
Balance, beginning of period
$
108,791
$
110,191
$
111,516
$
110,212
$
110,266
Loans charged off
3,391
1,814
2,501
2,132
2,540
Recoveries of loans previously charged off
957
414
1,176
714
886
Net loans (recovered)/charged off
2,434
1,400
1,325
1,418
1,654
Provision for loan losses
-
-
-
2,722
1,600
Balance, end of period
$
106,357
$
108,791
$
110,191
$
111,516
$
110,212
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average total loans
0.09
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.06
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.97
%
0.98
%
1.02
%
1.02
%
1.07
%
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Non-performing loans
Non-accrual loans
$
49,616
$
47,083
$
36,198
$
37,082
$
36,266
Loans past due 90 days or more
14,577
17,159
20,267
19,696
13,223
Total non-performing loans
64,193
64,242
56,465
56,778
49,489
Other non-performing assets
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net
14,466
13,236
13,507
17,853
20,134
Other non-performing assets
947
497
405
3
3
Total other non-performing assets
15,413
13,733
13,912
17,856
20,137
Total non-performing assets
$
79,606
$
77,975
$
70,377
$
74,634
$
69,626
Allowance for loan losses for loans to non-performing loans
165.68
%
169.35
%
195.15
%
196.41
%
222.70
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.58
%
0.58
%
0.52
%
0.52
%
0.48
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.52
%
0.51
%
0.47
%
0.50
%
0.49
%
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP is included in the schedules accompanying this release.
Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
Earning assets
Interest-bearing balances due from banks
$
272,410
$
1,543
2.30%
$
244,551
$
1,241
2.01%
Federal funds sold
1,491
11
2.99%
741
9
4.82%
Investment securities - taxable
1,595,605
10,706
2.72%
1,553,467
9,873
2.52%
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE
390,754
4,424
4.59%
400,742
4,453
4.41%
Loans receivable - FTE
11,036,503
164,170
6.03%
10,884,911
163,616
5.96%
Total interest-earning assets
13,296,763
180,854
5.52%
13,084,412
179,192
5.43%
Non-earning assets
1,782,909
1,754,567
Total assets
$
15,079,672
$
14,838,979
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
6,596,895
$
19,537
1.20%
$
6,405,419
$
17,873
1.11%
Time deposits
1,903,373
8,469
1.80%
1,794,358
7,334
1.62%
Total interest-bearing deposits
8,500,268
28,006
1.34%
8,199,777
25,207
1.22%
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
150,803
634
1.71%
147,895
602
1.61%
FHLB borrowed funds
1,159,629
6,118
2.14%
1,242,985
6,474
2.07%
Subordinated debentures
368,884
5,259
5.78%
368,695
5,215
5.61%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
10,179,584
40,017
1.59%
9,959,352
37,498
1.49%
Non-interest bearing liabilities
Non-interest bearing deposits
2,439,520
2,464,003
Other liabilities
115,911
76,822
Total liabilities
12,735,015
12,500,177
Shareholders' equity
2,344,657
2,338,802
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
15,079,672
$
14,838,979
Net interest spread
3.93%
3.94%
Net interest income and margin - FTE
$
140,837
4.30%
$
141,694
4.30%
Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2018
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
Earning assets
Interest-bearing balances due from banks
$
272,410
$
1,543
2.30%
$
245,815
$
929
1.53%
Federal funds sold
1,491
11
2.99%
9,682
6
0.25%
Investment securities - taxable
1,595,605
10,706
2.72%
1,560,464
8,970
2.33%
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE
390,754
4,424
4.59%
345,217
3,997
4.70%
Loans receivable - FTE
11,036,503
164,170
6.03%
10,325,439
148,283
5.82%
Total interest-earning assets
13,296,763
180,854
5.52%
12,486,617
162,185
5.27%
Non-earning assets
1,782,909
1,747,752
Total assets
$
15,079,672
$
14,234,369
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
6,596,895
$
19,537
1.20%
$
6,409,585
$
11,242
0.71%
Time deposits
1,903,373
8,469
1.80%
1,513,854
3,564
0.95%
Total interest-bearing deposits
8,500,268
28,006
1.34%
7,923,439
14,806
0.76%
Federal funds purchased
-
-
0.00%
78
1
5.20%
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
150,803
634
1.71%
152,716
376
1.00%
FHLB borrowed funds
1,159,629
6,118
2.14%
1,150,091
4,580
1.62%
Subordinated debentures
368,884
5,259
5.78%
368,124
5,004
5.51%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
10,179,584
40,017
1.59%
9,594,448
24,767
1.05%
Non-interest bearing liabilities
Non-interest bearing deposits
2,439,520
2,381,259
Other liabilities
115,911
44,360
Total liabilities
12,735,015
12,020,067
Shareholders' equity
2,344,657
2,214,302
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
15,079,672
$
14,234,369
Net interest spread
3.93%
4.22%
Net interest income and margin - FTE
$
140,837
4.30%
$
137,418
4.46%
Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Three Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Mar. 31,
Mar. 31,
except per share data)
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2018
EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)
$
71,350
$
71,030
$
80,284
$
76,025
$
73,064
$
71,350
$
73,064
Adjustments
Special dividend from equity investment
(2,134
)
-
-
-
-
(2,134
)
-
Merger and acquisition expenses
-
6,013
-
-
-
-
-
Hurricane expenses
897
470
-
-
-
897
-
Outsourced special project expense
900
-
-
-
-
900
-
Total adjustments
(337
)
6,483
-
-
-
(337
)
-
Tax-effect of adjustments
(88
)
1,694
-
-
-
(88
)
-
Adjustments after-tax (B)
(249
)
4,789
-
-
-
(249
)
-
Earnings, as adjusted (C)
$
71,101
$
75,819
$
80,284
$
76,025
$
73,064
$
71,101
$
73,064
Average diluted shares outstanding (D)
169,592
173,311
174,867
173,936
174,383
169,592
174,383
GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D)
$
0.42
$
0.41
$
0.46
$
0.44
$
0.42
$
0.42
$
0.42
Adjustments after-tax: (B/D)
-
0.03
-
-
-
-
-
Diluted earnings per common share excluding special dividend from equity investment, merger expenses, hurricane expenses & outsourced special project expense: (C/D)
$
0.42
$
0.44
$
0.46
$
0.44
$
0.42
$
0.42
$
0.42
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS
Return on average assets: (A/F)
1.92
%
1.90
%
2.14
%
2.13
%
2.08
%
1.92
%
2.08
%
Return on average assets excluding special dividend from equity investment, merger expenses, hurricane expenses & outsourced special project expense: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+E)/F)
1.91
%
2.03
%
2.14
%
2.13
%
2.08
%
1.91
%
2.08
%
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C)/(F-G))
2.09
%
2.07
%
2.33
%
2.32
%
2.27
%
2.09
%
2.27
%
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)
$
71,350
$
71,030
$
80,284
$
76,025
$
73,064
$
71,350
$
73,064
Amortization of intangibles (B)
1,587
1,587
1,617
1,624
1,626
1,587
1,626
Amortization of intangibles after-tax (C)
1,172
1,172
1,194
1,200
1,201
1,172
1,201
Total adjustments (D)
(337
)
6,483
-
-
-
(337
)
-
Adjustments after-tax (E)
(249
)
4,789
-
-
-
(249
)
-
Average assets (F)
15,079,672
14,838,979
14,880,931
14,304,483
14,234,369
15,079,672
14,234,369
Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (G)
1,000,494
1,002,070
1,001,843
975,345
976,451
1,000,494
976,451
Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Three Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Mar. 31,
Mar. 31,
except per share data)
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2018
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY
Return on average common equity: (A/C)
12.34
%
12.05
%
13.74
%
13.54
%
13.38
%
12.34
%
13.38
%
Return on average common equity excluding special dividend from equity investment, merger expenses, hurricane expenses & outsourced special project expense: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+B)/C)
12.30
%
12.86
%
13.74
%
13.54
%
13.38
%
12.30
%
13.38
%
Return on average tangible common equity: (A/(C-D))
21.53
%
21.08
%
24.20
%
23.90
%
23.94
%
21.53
%
23.94
%
Return on average tangible common equity excluding special dividend from equity investment, merger expenses, hurricane expenses & outsourced special project expense: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+B)/(C-D))
21.45
%
22.50
%
24.20
%
23.90
%
23.94
%
21.45
%
23.94
%
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)
$
71,350
$
71,030
$
80,284
$
76,025
$
73,064
$
71,350
$
73,064
Adjustments after-tax (B)
(249
)
4,789
-
-
-
(249
)
-
Average common equity (C)
2,344,657
2,338,802
2,317,930
2,251,412
2,214,302
2,344,657
2,214,302
Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (D)
1,000,494
1,002,070
1,001,843
975,345
976,451
1,000,494
976,451
EFFICIENCY RATIO
Efficiency ratio: ((C-E)/(A+B+D))
41.01
%
42.18
%
37.23
%
36.74
%
37.83
%
41.01
%
37.83
%
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((C-E-G)/(A+B+D-F))
40.58
%
38.30
%
37.40
%
37.03
%
37.97
%
40.58
%
37.97
%
Net interest income (A)
$
139,470
$
140,282
$
145,910
$
138,612
$
136,209
$
139,470
$
136,209
Non-interest income (B)
23,672
23,507
25,847
27,673
25,805
23,672
25,805
Non-interest expense (C)
69,057
71,272
66,123
63,228
63,380
69,057
63,380
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (D)
1,367
1,412
1,489
1,403
1,209
1,367
1,209
Amortization of intangibles (E)
1,587
1,587
1,617
1,624
1,626
1,587
1,626
Adjustments:
Non-interest income:
Special dividend from equity investment
$
2,134
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
2,134
$
-
Gain (loss) on OREO
206
114
836
1,046
405
206
405
Gain (loss) on SBA loans
241
75
47
262
182
241
182
Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net
79
(25
)
(102
)
-
7
79
7
Total non-interest income adjustments (F)
$
2,660
$
164
$
781
$
1,308
$
594
$
2,660
$
594
Non-interest expense:
Merger Expenses
$
-
$
6,013
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Hurricane damage expense
897
470
-
-
-
897
-
Outsourced special project expense
900
-
-
-
-
900
-
Total non-interest expense adjustments (G)
$
1,797
$
6,483
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1,797
$
-
Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE
Book value per common share: (A/B)
$
14.04
$
13.76
$
13.44
$
13.26
$
12.89
Tangible book value per common share: ((A-C-D)/B)
8.10
7.90
7.68
7.52
7.27
Total stockholders' equity (A)
$
2,361,484
$
2,349,886
$
2,341,026
$
2,314,013
$
2,238,181
End of period common shares outstanding (B)
168,173
170,720
174,135
174,511
173,603
Goodwill (C)
$
958,408
$
958,408
$
958,408
$
956,418
$
927,949
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)
41,310
42,896
44,484
46,101
47,726
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS
Equity to assets: (B/A)
15.56
%
15.36
%
15.70
%
15.51
%
15.63
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets: ((B-C-D)/(A-C-D))