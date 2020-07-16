HOMB's Second Quarter of 2020 is BEST in 20 Year History: Beats on Margin, EPS and PPNR; Dividend Remains Solid
0
07/16/2020 | 08:16am EDT
CONWAY, Ark., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, released second quarter earnings today, that reveal a solid foundation of earnings and asset quality during the first full quarter of the pandemic.
Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2020:
Metric
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Net Income
$62.8 million
$507,000
$73.3 million
$72.8 million
$72.2 million
Total Revenue (net)
$173.7 million
$162.7 million
$167.8 million
$167.7 million
$164.1 million
Income (loss) before income taxes
$82.1 million
($2.4 million)
$96.5 million
$100.0 million
$95.1 million
Pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1)
$102.7 million
$92.2 million
$96.5 million
$100.0 million
$96.4 million
ROA
1.55%
0.01%
1.94%
1.93%
1.92%
ROA (pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense) (non-GAAP)(1)
2.53%
2.45%
2.56%
2.65%
2.56%
ROA, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense (non-GAAP) (1)
1.92%
1.87%
1.94%
1.93%
1.94%
NIM
4.11%
4.22%
4.24%
4.32%
4.28%
NIM, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) (1)
4.16%
4.22%
4.24%
4.32%
4.28%
Purchase Accounting Accretion
$7.0 million
$7.6 million
$9.1 million
$8.5 million
$9.2 million
ROE
10.27%
0.08%
11.71%
11.84%
12.18%
ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1)
17.40%
0.14%
19.55%
20.04%
21.01%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$0.38
$0.00
$0.44
$0.44
$0.43
Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets
0.39%
0.44%
0.43%
0.45%
0.51%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
12.0%
11.5%
12.4%
12.2%
11.6%
Leverage
10.3%
10.8%
11.3%
10.9%
10.5%
Tier 1 Capital
12.6%
12.1%
13.0%
12.8%
12.2%
Total Risk-Based Capital
16.2%
15.7%
16.4%
16.2%
15.5%
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans
1.99%
2.01%
0.94%
0.97%
0.96%
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) (1)
2.15%
2.01%
0.94%
0.97%
0.96%
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
“To say that during a full quarter of a pandemic that HOMB was able to meet EPS targets, set a record for revenue and maintain a solid net interest margin brings about an enormous sense of pride that I have in this team of bankers,” said John Allison, Chairman. “Our outlook for future dividends remains strong, which is also an important component to our solid performance,” Allison continued.
“While we realize this is a marathon and not a sprint, to have best in class asset quality and loan reserves, excluding PPP loans, of 2.15% brings about a strong sense of comfort,” said Tracy French, Centennial Bank President and Chief Executive Officer.
Operating Highlights
During the second quarter of 2020, we recorded $11.4 million of total credit loss expense which was primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our CECL provisioning model is significantly tied to projected unemployment rates which have remained elevated during the second quarter of 2020.
Our net interest margin was 4.11% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 compared to 4.22% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020. The yield on loans was 5.43% and 5.79% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively, as average loans increased from $11.01 billion to $11.79 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits decreased to 0.64% as of June 30, 2020 from 1.08% as of March 31, 2020, with average balances of $9.51 billion and $8.99 billion, respectively.
The Company participated in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) during the second quarter of 2020. As of June 30, 2020, we had $848.6 million of PPP loans. These loans are at 1.00% plus the accretion of the origination fee. Excluding PPP loans, our net interest margin (non-GAAP) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 was 4.16%(1). The PPP loans had a 13-basis point dilutive impact to the yield on loans. The PPP loans were dilutive to the net interest margin by 5 basis points.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created a significant amount of excess liquidity in the market. As a result of this excess liquidity, we had an increase of $416.8 million of average interest-bearing cash balances in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2020. This excess liquidity diluted the net interest margin by 12 basis points.
During the second quarter of 2020, event interest income was $1.5 million compared to event interest income of $558,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The higher event income during Q2 increased the net interest margin by 3 basis points.
Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $7.0 million and $7.6 million and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $62.8 million and $69.4 million for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively. Net amortization of time deposit premiums was $30,000 per quarter and net average remaining time deposit premiums were $206,000 and $236,000 for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively. The $600,000 reduction in accretion income decreased the net interest margin by 2 basis points for the second quarter of 2020.
The net interest margin experienced 16 basis points of noise for the three-months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020 resulting from a 5 basis point decline for PPP loans, a 12 basis point decline for excess liquidity, a 2 basis point decline for less accretion income and an offsetting 3 basis point improvement from event interest income. When adjusting for these items, our net interest margin was actually 5 basis points higher for the second quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2020.
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was a record for the Company. Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased $9.1 million, or 6.5%, to $150.1 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020, from $141.0 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020. This increase in net interest income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 was the result of a $9.5 million decrease in interest expense, which was partially offset by a $370,000 decrease in interest income. The $9.5 million decrease in interest expense was primarily the result of a $9.1 million decrease in interest expense on deposits. This decrease was the result of an $8.0 million decrease in interest expense on savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts and a $1.1 million decrease in interest expense on time deposits. The $370,000 decrease in interest income was primarily the result of a $905,000 decrease in income on deposits with other banks and a $283,000 net decrease in investment income which were partially offset by an $839,000 increase in loan interest income.
Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.50% as of June 30, 2020 compared to 0.53% as of March 31, 2020. Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.44% as of March 31, 2020 to 0.39% as of June 30, 2020. For the second quarter of 2020, net charge-offs were $2.0 million compared to net charge-offs of $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2020.
The Company reported $25.0 million of non-interest income for the second quarter of 2020. The most important components of the second quarter non-interest income were $7.7 million from other service charges and fees, $6.2 million from mortgage lending income, $4.3 million from service charges on deposits accounts and $3.9 million from other income. Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2020 included a $919,000 adjustment for the increase in fair market value of marketable securities.
Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $80.2 million. The most important components of the second quarter non-interest expense were $40.1 million from salaries and employee benefits, $25.3 million in other expense and $10.2 million in occupancy and equipment expenses. For the second quarter of 2020, our efficiency ratio was 44.93% compared to 46.82% for the first quarter of 2020. Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2020 also included $9.2 million unfunded commitments expense. ____________________ (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release
Financial Condition
Total loans receivable were $11.96 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $11.38 billion at March 31, 2020. Total deposits were $13.18 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $11.51 billion at March 31, 2020. Total assets were $16.90 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $15.53 billion at March 31, 2020.
During the second quarter 2020, the Company experienced approximately $570.8 million in organic loan growth. Centennial CFG experienced $6.6 million of organic loan decline and had loans of $1.76 billion at June 30, 2020. Our legacy footprint experienced $577.2 million in organic loan growth during the quarter, driven by the origination of $848.6 million in PPP loans. Non-performing loans at June 30, 2020 were $16.3 million, $38.3 million, $499,000, $4.8 million and zero in the Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $59.9 million. Non-performing assets at June 30, 2020 were $18.9 million, $42.2 million, $533,000, $4.8 million and zero in the Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $66.4 million.
The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was $238.3 million at June 30, 2020, or 1.99% of total loans, compared to the allowance for loan losses of $228.9 million, or 2.01% of total loans, at March 31, 2020. The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP), was 2.15% at June 30, 2020(1). As of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans and allowance for loan losses was 397.9% and 382.2% of its total non-performing loans, respectively. The increase in the allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2020 is primarily attributable to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stockholders’ equity was $2.49 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $2.43 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of approximately $61.9 million. The increase in stockholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $41.4 million increase in retained earnings and the $18.0 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income. Book value per common share was $15.09 at June 30, 2020 compared to $14.72 at March 31, 2020. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $8.99(1) at June 30, 2020 compared to $8.61 at March 31, 2020, an increase of 17.75% on an annualized basis. ____________________ (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release
Branches
The Company currently has 77 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.
Conference Call
Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 ET) on Thursday, July 16, 2020. We encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: http://dpregister.com/10145186. Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be automatically scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.
Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-877-508-9586 and asking for the Home BancShares conference call. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529, Passcode: 10145186, which will be available until July 23, 2020 at 10:59 p.m. CT (11:59 ET). Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com under “Investor Relations” for 12 months.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax net income, as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets (pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense); return on average assets, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; net interest margin, excluding PPP loans; yield on loans, excluding PPP loans; allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions (including the effect of the PPP loans) that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.
General
This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, disruptions and uncertainties in our business and operations as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions, legislative and regulatory changes and risks associated with current and future regulations, technological changes and cybersecurity risks, competition from other financial institutions, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2020, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on May 8, 2020.
Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “HOMB.”
Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
(In thousands)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
185,047
$
147,200
$
168,914
$
171,492
$
183,745
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
1,030,609
424,235
321,687
270,804
373,557
Cash and cash equivalents
1,215,656
571,435
490,601
442,296
557,302
Federal funds sold
-
-
-
1,650
1,075
Investment securities - available-for-sale, net of allowance for credit losses
2,238,005
2,098,000
2,083,838
2,087,508
2,053,939
Loans receivable
11,955,743
11,384,982
10,869,710
10,771,946
11,053,129
Allowance for credit losses
(238,340
)
(228,923
)
(102,122
)
(104,304
)
(106,066
)
Loans receivable, net
11,717,403
11,156,059
10,767,588
10,667,642
10,947,063
Bank premises and equipment, net
279,498
281,795
280,103
277,966
278,821
Foreclosed assets held for sale
6,292
8,204
9,143
8,639
13,734
Cash value of life insurance
102,443
103,120
102,562
102,003
149,708
Accrued interest receivable
80,274
50,295
45,086
47,557
48,992
Deferred tax asset, net
74,333
77,110
44,301
53,436
58,517
Goodwill
973,025
973,025
958,408
958,408
958,408
Core deposit and other intangibles
33,569
35,055
36,572
38,136
39,723
Other assets
174,908
177,634
213,845
216,694
180,293
Total assets
$
16,895,406
$
15,531,732
$
15,032,047
$
14,901,935
$
15,287,575
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits:
Demand and non-interest-bearing
$
3,413,727
$
2,425,036
$
2,367,091
$
2,394,207
$
2,575,696
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts
7,970,979
7,149,644
6,933,964
6,620,616
6,774,162
Time deposits
1,793,230
1,940,234
1,977,328
2,032,547
1,997,458
Total deposits
13,177,936
11,514,914
11,278,383
11,047,370
11,347,316
Federal funds purchased
-
-
5,000
50,000
-
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
162,858
126,884
143,727
157,038
142,541
FHLB and other borrowed funds
531,432
951,436
621,439
691,443
899,447
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
161,095
138,479
102,410
117,332
107,695
Subordinated debentures
369,939
369,748
369,557
369,363
369,170
Total liabilities
14,403,260
13,101,461
12,520,516
12,432,546
12,866,169
Stockholders' equity
Common stock
1,652
1,651
1,664
1,669
1,675
Capital surplus
1,518,631
1,516,151
1,537,091
1,542,858
1,550,999
Retained earnings
932,856
891,498
956,555
904,980
853,964
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
39,007
20,971
16,221
19,882
14,768
Total stockholders' equity
2,492,146
2,430,271
2,511,531
2,469,389
2,421,406
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
16,895,406
$
15,531,732
$
15,032,047
$
14,901,935
$
15,287,575
Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Jun. 30,
Jun. 30,
(In thousands)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
Interest income
Loans
$
158,996
$
158,148
$
161,211
$
167,470
$
165,816
$
317,144
$
329,664
Investment securities
Taxable
8,693
9,776
9,707
10,343
10,650
18,469
21,356
Tax-exempt
3,698
3,114
3,260
3,193
3,183
6,812
6,562
Deposits - other banks
211
1,116
949
1,068
1,628
1,327
3,171
Federal funds sold
-
21
5
8
10
21
21
Total interest income
171,598
172,175
175,132
182,082
181,287
343,773
360,774
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
15,116
24,198
26,823
29,566
29,709
39,314
57,715
Federal funds purchased
-
13
33
21
-
13
-
FHLB borrowed funds
2,656
2,698
2,686
3,683
4,722
5,354
10,840
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
260
462
652
628
630
722
1,264
Subordinated debentures
4,899
5,079
5,155
5,207
5,239
9,978
10,498
Total interest expense
22,931
32,450
35,349
39,105
40,300
55,381
80,317
Net interest income
148,667
139,725
139,783
142,977
140,987
288,392
280,457
Provision for credit loss - loans
11,441
76,672
-
-
1,325
88,113
1,325
Provision for credit loss - acquired loans
-
9,309
-
-
-
9,309
-
Provision for credit loss - investment securities
-
842
-
-
-
842
-
Total credit loss expense
11,441
86,823
-
-
1,325
98,264
1,325
Net interest income after
provision for credit losses
137,226
52,902
139,783
142,977
139,662
190,128
279,132
Non-interest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
4,296
6,631
6,778
6,492
6,259
10,927
12,660
Other service charges and fees
7,666
6,056
10,636
8,710
8,177
13,722
14,740
Trust fees
397
438
390
382
391
835
794
Mortgage lending income
6,196
2,621
3,801
4,610
3,457
8,817
5,892
Insurance commissions
533
678
551
603
515
1,211
1,124
Increase in cash value of life insurance
558
560
562
714
740
1,118
1,476
Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other
230
7,842
1,952
1,101
1,149
8,072
4,654
Gain (loss) on SBA loans
-
341
686
291
355
341
596
Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net
54
82
35
12
(129
)
136
(50
)
Gain (loss) on OREO, net
235
277
159
334
58
512
264
Gain (loss) on securities, net
-
-
(2
)
-
-
-
-
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities
919
(5,818
)
-
-
-
(4,899
)
-
Other income
3,939
3,219
2,481
1,500
2,094
7,158
4,588
Total non-interest income
25,023
22,927
28,029
24,749
23,066
47,950
46,738
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
40,088
39,329
38,446
39,919
37,976
79,417
75,812
Occupancy and equipment
10,172
8,873
8,729
9,047
8,853
19,045
17,676
Data processing expense
4,614
4,326
4,294
4,059
3,838
8,940
7,808
Other operating expenses
25,298
25,721
19,873
14,739
16,957
51,019
35,385
Total non-interest expense
80,172
78,249
71,342
67,764
67,624
158,421
136,681
Income (loss) before income taxes
82,077
(2,420
)
96,470
99,962
95,104
79,657
189,189
Income tax expense (benefit)
19,250
(2,927
)
23,208
27,199
22,940
16,323
45,675
Net income
$
62,827
$
507
$
73,262
$
72,763
$
72,164
$
63,334
$
143,514
Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Jun. 30,
Jun. 30,
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
PER SHARE DATA
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.38
$
-
$
0.44
$
0.44
$
0.43
$
0.38
$
0.85
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted, excluding branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, provision for credit losses, fair value adjustment for marketable securities, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, special dividend from equity investment, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption tax (non-GAAP)(1)
0.47
0.43
0.44
0.44
0.44
0.90
0.86
Basic earnings per common share
0.38
-
0.44
0.44
0.43
0.38
0.85
Dividends per share - common
0.1300
0.1300
0.1300
0.1300
0.1300
0.2600
0.2500
Book value per common share
15.09
14.72
15.10
14.80
14.46
15.09
14.46
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
8.99
8.61
9.12
8.83
8.50
8.99
8.50
STOCK INFORMATION
Average common shares outstanding
165,163
166,014
166,696
167,178
167,791
165,588
168,686
Average diluted shares outstanding
165,163
166,014
166,696
167,178
167,791
165,588
168,686
End of period common shares outstanding
165,206
165,148
166,373
166,860
167,466
165,206
167,466
ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS
Return on average assets
1.55
%
0.01
%
1.94
%
1.93
%
1.92
%
0.81
%
1.92
%
Return on average assets excluding branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, provision for credit losses, fair value adjustment for marketable securities, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, special dividend from equity investment, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption tax: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)
1.93
%
1.88
%
1.94
%
1.96
%
1.95
%
1.90
%
1.93
%
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)
1.68
%
0.05
%
2.12
%
2.10
%
2.09
%
0.90
%
2.09
%
Return on average common equity
10.27
%
0.08
%
11.71
%
11.84
%
12.18
%
5.16
%
12.26
%
Return on average common equity excluding branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, provision for credit losses, fair value adjustment for marketable securities, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, special dividend from equity investment, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption tax: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)
12.77
%
11.48
%
11.68
%
12.08
%
12.39
%
12.13
%
12.36
%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)
17.40
%
0.14
%
19.55
%
20.04
%
21.01
%
8.68
%
21.26
%
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)
17.70
%
0.44
%
19.86
%
20.36
%
21.35
%
8.98
%
21.61
%
Return on average tangible common equity excluding branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, provision for credit losses, fair value adjustment for marketable securities, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, special dividend from equity investment, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption tax: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)
21.63
%
19.22
%
19.51
%
20.45
%
21.37
%
20.42
%
21.45
%
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Jun. 30,
Jun. 30,
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
Efficiency ratio
44.93
%
46.82
%
41.26
%
39.16
%
39.93
%
45.85
%
40.47
%
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
39.38
%
41.37
%
41.14
%
40.60
%
39.92
%
40.34
%
40.21
%
Net interest margin - FTE
4.11
%
4.22
%
4.24
%
4.32
%
4.28
%
4.17
%
4.29
%
Net interest margin - FTE, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1)
4.16
%
4.22
%
4.24
%
4.32
%
4.28
%
4.19
%
4.29
%
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment
1,434
$
1,227
$
1,322
$
1,247
$
1,319
$
2,661
$
2,686
Total revenue (net)
173,690
162,652
167,812
167,726
164,053
336,342
327,195
Pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense
102,732
92,178
96,470
99,962
96,429
194,910
190,514
Net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense
78,084
70,382
73,262
72,763
73,147
148,466
144,497
Return on average assets (pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense) (non-GAAP)(1)
2.53
%
2.45
%
2.56
%
2.65
%
2.56
%
2.49
%
2.55
%
Return on average assets, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense (non-GAAP)(1)
1.92
%
1.87
%
1.94
%
1.93
%
1.94
%
1.90
%
1.93
%
Total purchase accounting accretion
7,036
7,647
9,133
8,462
9,240
14,683
18,295
Average purchase accounting loan discounts
62,822
69,365
91,869
112,623
122,197
66,105
126,871
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES
Advertising
795
$
1,226
$
1,340
$
1,201
$
1,095
$
2,021
$
2,146
Merger and acquisition expenses
-
711
-
-
-
711
-
Amortization of intangibles
1,486
1,517
1,565
1,587
1,587
3,003
3,173
Electronic banking expense
2,054
1,715
1,870
1,901
1,851
3,769
3,754
Directors' fees
412
424
396
380
392
836
826
Due from bank service charges
239
223
289
272
282
462
520
FDIC and state assessment
1,846
1,548
1,635
(532
)
1,655
3,394
3,365
Hurricane expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
897
Insurance
711
746
790
698
661
1,457
1,358
Legal and accounting
1,278
919
1,633
1,414
989
2,197
1,970
Other professional fees
1,735
3,226
3,189
1,906
2,306
4,961
5,118
Operating supplies
553
535
469
511
505
1,088
1,041
Postage
313
327
327
320
293
640
619
Telephone
310
324
312
289
306
634
609
Unfunded commitments
9,214
7,775
-
-
-
16,989
-
Other expense
4,352
4,505
6,058
4,792
5,035
8,857
9,989
Total other operating expenses
$
25,298
$
25,721
$
19,873
$
14,739
$
16,957
$
51,019
$
35,385
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
BALANCE SHEET RATIOS
Total loans to total deposits
90.73
%
98.87
%
96.38
%
97.51
%
97.41
%
Common equity to assets
14.75
%
15.65
%
16.71
%
16.57
%
15.84
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)
9.35
%
9.79
%
10.80
%
10.59
%
9.96
%
LOANS RECEIVABLE
Real estate
Commercial real estate loans
Non-farm/non-residential
$
4,325,795
$
4,357,007
$
4,412,769
$
4,375,970
$
4,495,558
Construction/land development
1,818,151
1,892,394
1,776,689
1,827,454
1,930,838
Agricultural
105,554
89,630
88,400
87,087
85,045
Residential real estate loans
Residential 1-4 family
1,730,716
1,775,610
1,819,221
1,808,099
1,852,784
Multifamily residential
482,635
411,960
488,278
498,079
523,789
Total real estate
8,462,851
8,526,601
8,585,357
8,596,689
8,888,014
Consumer
851,344
852,174
511,909
469,741
455,554
Commercial and industrial
2,228,816
1,759,752
1,528,003
1,479,724
1,515,357
Agricultural
80,023
64,582
63,644
90,343
80,621
Other
332,709
181,873
180,797
135,449
113,583
Loans receivable
$
11,955,743
$
11,384,982
$
10,869,710
$
10,771,946
$
11,053,129
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans (included in total loans receivable)
848,628
-
-
-
-
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Balance, beginning of period
$
228,923
$
102,122
$
104,304
$
106,066
$
106,357
Impact of adopting ASC 326
-
43,988
-
-
-
Allowance for credit losses on acquired loans
-
357
-
-
-
Loans charged off
2,582
4,265
2,631
2,302
2,279
Recoveries of loans previously charged off
558
740
449
540
663
Net loans (recovered)/charged off
2,024
3,525
2,182
1,762
1,616
Provision for credit loss - loans
11,441
76,672
-
-
1,325
Provision for credit loss - acquired loans
-
9,309
-
-
-
Total credit loss expense excluding provision for credit loss - investment securities
11,441
85,981
-
-
1,325
Balance, end of period
$
238,340
$
228,923
$
102,122
$
104,304
$
106,066
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average total loans
0.07
%
0.13
%
0.08
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.99
%
2.01
%
0.94
%
0.97
%
0.96
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans
2.15
%
2.01
%
0.94
%
0.97
%
0.96
%
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Non-performing loans
Non-accrual loans
$
52,074
$
52,131
$
47,607
$
48,640
$
52,841
Loans past due 90 days or more
7,824
7,760
7,238
9,964
9,961
Total non-performing loans
59,898
59,891
54,845
58,604
62,802
Other non-performing assets
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net
6,292
8,204
9,143
8,639
13,734
Other non-performing assets
247
447
447
447
947
Total other non-performing assets
6,539
8,651
9,590
9,086
14,681
Total non-performing assets
$
66,437
$
68,542
$
64,435
$
67,690
$
77,483
Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans
397.91
%
382.23
%
186.20
%
177.98
%
168.89
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.50
%
0.53
%
0.50
%
0.54
%
0.57
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.39
%
0.44
%
0.43
%
0.45
%
0.51
%
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP is included in the schedules accompanying this release.
Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
Earning assets
Interest-bearing balances due from banks
$
753,093
$
211
0.11
%
$
331,038
$
1,116
1.36
%
Federal funds sold
-
-
0.00
%
5,218
21
1.62
%
Investment securities - taxable
1,673,334
8,693
2.09
%
1,710,288
9,776
2.30
%
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE
461,640
4,890
4.26
%
374,198
4,090
4.40
%
Loans receivable - FTE
11,790,398
159,238
5.43
%
11,007,958
158,399
5.79
%
Total interest-earning assets
14,678,465
173,032
4.74
%
13,428,700
173,402
5.19
%
Non-earning assets
1,640,741
1,704,775
Total assets
$
16,319,206
$
15,133,475
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
7,651,259
$
7,818
0.41
%
$
7,041,303
$
15,803
0.90
%
Time deposits
1,855,626
7,298
1.58
%
1,943,721
8,395
1.74
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
9,506,885
15,116
0.64
%
8,985,024
24,198
1.08
%
Federal funds purchased
-
-
0.00
%
6,264
13
0.83
%
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
154,628
260
0.68
%
138,180
462
1.34
%
FHLB borrowed funds
652,354
2,656
1.64
%
623,525
2,698
1.74
%
Subordinated debentures
369,846
4,899
5.33
%
369,652
5,079
5.53
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
10,683,713
22,931
0.86
%
10,122,645
32,450
1.29
%
Non-interest bearing liabilities
Non-interest bearing deposits
3,038,490
2,410,583
Other liabilities
137,062
119,143
Total liabilities
13,859,265
12,652,371
Shareholders' equity
2,459,941
2,481,104
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
16,319,206
$
15,133,475
Net interest spread
3.88
%
3.90
%
Net interest income and margin - FTE
$
150,101
4.11
%
$
140,952
4.22
%
Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
Earning assets
Interest-bearing balances due from banks
$
542,066
$
1,327
0.49
%
$
285,688
$
3,171
2.24
%
Federal funds sold
2,609
21
1.62
%
1,544
21
2.74
%
Investment securities - taxable
1,690,083
18,469
2.20
%
1,618,369
21,356
2.66
%
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE
417,919
8,981
4.32
%
385,064
8,602
4.50
%
Loans receivable - FTE
11,399,178
317,636
5.60
%
11,018,616
330,310
6.05
%
Total interest-earning assets
14,051,855
346,434
4.96
%
13,309,281
363,460
5.51
%
Non-earning assets
1,674,486
1,779,908
Total assets
$
15,726,341
$
15,089,189
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
7,346,281
$
23,621
0.65
%
$
6,637,512
$
40,174
1.22
%
Time deposits
1,899,673
15,693
1.66
%
1,923,457
17,541
1.84
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
9,245,954
39,314
0.86
%
8,560,969
57,715
1.36
%
Federal funds purchased
3,132
13
0.83
%
-
-
0.00
%
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
146,404
722
0.99
%
147,623
1,264
1.73
%
FHLB borrowed funds
637,940
5,354
1.69
%
1,045,370
10,840
2.09
%
Subordinated debentures
369,749
9,978
5.43
%
368,981
10,498
5.74
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
10,403,179
55,381
1.07
%
10,122,943
80,317
1.60
%
Non-interest bearing liabilities
Non-interest bearing deposits
2,724,537
2,496,604
Other liabilities
128,102
108,866
Total liabilities
13,255,818
12,728,413
Shareholders' equity
2,470,523
2,360,776
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
15,726,341
$
15,089,189
Net interest spread
3.89
%
3.91
%
Net interest income and margin - FTE
$
291,053
4.17
%
$
283,143
4.29
%
Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Jun. 30,
Jun. 30,
except per share data)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)
$
62,827
$
507
$
73,262
$
72,763
$
72,164
$
63,334
$
143,514
Pre-tax adjustments
Branch write-off expense
981
-
-
-
-
981
-
Unfunded commitment expense
9,214
7,775
-
-
-
16,989
-
Provision for credit losses
11,441
86,823
-
-
1,325
98,264
1,325
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities
(919
)
5,818
-
-
-
4,899
-
Outsourced special project expense
-
1,092
631
-
-
1,092
900
Merger and acquisition expenses
-
711
-
-
-
711
-
Special dividend from equity investment
-
(7,004
)
(861
)
-
-
(7,004
)
(2,134
)
FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit
-
-
-
(2,291
)
-
-
-
Hurricane expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
897
Total pre-tax adjustments
20,717
95,215
(230
)
(2,291
)
1,325
115,932
988
Tax-effect of adjustments
5,414
24,884
(59
)
(592
)
342
30,299
249
Adjustments after-tax
15,303
70,331
(171
)
(1,699
)
983
85,633
739
Florida tax savings
-
-
-
(497
)
252
-
497
BOLI redemption tax
-
-
-
3,667
-
-
-
Total adjustments after-tax (B)
15,303
70,331
(171
)
1,471
1,235
85,633
1,236
Earnings, as adjusted (C)
$
78,130
$
70,838
$
73,091
$
74,234
$
73,399
$
148,967
$
144,750
Average diluted shares outstanding (D)
165,163
166,014
166,696
167,178
167,791
165,588
168,686
GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D)
$
0.38
$
-
$
0.44
$
0.44
$
0.43
$
0.38
$
0.85
Adjustments after-tax: (B/D)
0.09
0.43
-
-
0.01
0.52
0.01
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted, excluding branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, provision for credit losses, fair value adjustment for marketable securities, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, special dividend from equity investment, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption tax: (C/D)
$
0.47
$
0.43
$
0.44
$
0.44
$
0.44
$
0.90
$
0.86
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS
Return on average assets: (A/G)
1.55
%
0.01
%
1.94
%
1.93
%
1.92
%
0.81
%
1.92
%
Return on average assets excluding branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, provision for credit losses, fair value adjustment for marketable securities, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, special dividend from equity investment, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption tax: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+F)/G)
1.93
%
1.88
%
1.94
%
1.96
%
1.95
%
1.90
%
1.93
%
Return on average assets (pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense): (B/G)
2.53
%
2.45
%
2.56
%
2.65
%
2.56
%
2.49
%
2.55
%
Return on average assets, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense: (C/G)
1.92
%
1.87
%
1.94
%
1.93
%
1.94
%
1.90
%
1.93
%
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization: ((A+E)/(G-H))
1.68
%
0.05
%
2.12
%
2.10
%
2.09
%
0.90
%
2.09
%
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)
$
62,827
$
507
$
73,262
$
72,763
$
72,164
$
63,334
$
143,514
Pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense (B)
$
102,732
$
92,178
$
96,470
$
99,962
$
96,429
$
194,910
$
190,514
Net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense (C)
$
78,084
$
70,382
$
73,262
$
72,763
$
73,147
$
148,466
$
144,497
Amortization of intangibles (D)
1,486
1,517
1,565
1,587
1,587
3,003
3,173
Amortization of intangibles after-tax (E)
1,098
1,121
1,161
1,177
1,177
2,218
2,354
Adjustments after-tax (F)
15,303
70,331
(171
)
1,471
1,235
85,633
1,236
Average assets (G)
16,319,206
15,133,475
14,944,368
14,993,232
15,098,600
15,726,341
15,089,189
Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (H)
1,007,307
999,004
995,721
997,309
998,898
1,003,156
999,692
Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Jun. 30,
Jun. 30,
except per share data)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY
Return on average common equity: (A/D)
10.27
%
0.08
%
11.71
%
11.84
%
12.18
%
5.16
%
12.26
%
Return on average common equity excluding branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, provision for credit losses, fair value adjustment for marketable securities, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, special dividend from equity investment, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption tax: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D)
12.77
%
11.48
%
11.68
%
12.08
%
12.39
%
12.13
%
12.36
%
Return on average tangible common equity: (A/(D-E))
17.40
%
0.14
%
19.55
%
20.04
%
21.01
%
8.68
%
21.26
%
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization: (B/(D-E))
17.70
%
0.44
%
19.86
%
20.36
%
21.35
%
8.98
%
21.61
%
Return on average tangible common equity excluding branch write-off expense, unfunded commitment expense, provision for credit losses, fair value adjustment for marketable securities, outsourced special project expense, merger and acquisition expenses, special dividend from equity investment, FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit, hurricane expense, Florida tax savings and BOLI redemption tax: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E))
21.63
%
19.22
%
19.51
%
20.45
%
21.37
%
20.42
%
21.45
%
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)
$
62,827
$
507
$
73,262
$
72,763
$
72,164
$
63,334
$
143,514
Earnings excluding intangible amortization (B)
63,925
1,628
74,423
73,940
73,341
65,553
145,868
Adjustments after-tax (C)
15,303
70,331
(171
)
1,471
1,235
85,633
1,236
Average common equity (D)
2,459,941
2,481,104
2,482,406
2,437,820
2,376,718
2,470,523
2,360,776
Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (E)
1,007,307
999,004
995,721
997,309
998,898
1,003,156
999,692
EFFICIENCY RATIO
Efficiency ratio: ((C-E)/(A+B+D))
44.93
%
46.82
%
41.26
%
39.16
%
39.93
%
45.85
%
40.47
%
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((C-E-G)/(A+B+D-F))
39.38
%
41.37
%
41.14
%
40.60
%
39.92
%
40.34
%
40.21
%
Net interest income (A)
$
148,667
$
139,725
$
139,783
$
142,977
$
140,987
$
288,392
$
280,457
Non-interest income (B)
25,023
22,927
28,029
24,749
23,066
47,950
46,738
Non-interest expense (C)
80,172
78,249
71,342
67,764
67,624
158,421
136,681
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (D)
1,434
1,227
1,322
1,247
1,319
2,661
2,686
Amortization of intangibles (E)
1,486
1,517
1,565
1,587
1,587
3,003
3,173
Adjustments:
Non-interest income:
Special dividend from equity investment
$
-
$
7,004
$
861
$
-
$
-
$
7,004
$
2,134
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities
919
(5,818
)
-
-
-
(4,899
)
-
Gain (loss) on OREO
235
277
159
334
58
512
264
Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net
54
82
35
12
(129
)
136
(50
)
Gain (loss) on securities
-
-
(2
)
-
-
-
-
Total non-interest income adjustments (F)
$
1,208
$
1,545
$
1,053
$
346
$
(71
)
$
2,753
$
2,348
Non-interest expense:
Branch write-off expense
$
981
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
981
$
-
Unfunded commitment expense
9,214
7,775
-
-
-
16,989
-
FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit
-
-
-
(2,291
)
-
-
-
Merger Expenses
-
711
-
-
-
711
-
Hurricane damage expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
897
Outsourced special project expense
-
1,092
631
-
-
1,092
900
Total non-interest expense adjustments (G)
$
10,195
$
9,578
$
631
$
(2,291
)
$
-
$
19,773
$
1,797
ANNUALIZED NET INTEREST MARGIN
Net interest margin: A/C
4.11
%
4.22
%
4.24
%
4.32
%
4.28
%
4.17
%
4.29
%
Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP): B/D
4.16
%
4.22
%
4.24
%
4.32
%
4.28
%
4.19
%
4.29
%
Net interest income - FTE (A)
$
150,101
$
140,952
$
141,105
$
144,224
$
142,306
$
291,053
$
283,143
PPP loan interest & discount accretion income
4,450
-
-
-
-
4,450
-
Net interest income - FTE, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) (B)
$
145,651
$
140,952
$
141,105
$
144,224
$
142,306
$
286,603
$
283,143
Average interest-earning assets (C)
$
14,678,465
$
13,428,700
$
13,188,508
$
13,235,774
$
13,321,663
$
14,051,855
$
13,309,281
Average PPP loans
585,946
-
-
-
-
292,973
-
Average interest-earning assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) (D)
$
14,092,519
$
13,428,700
$
13,188,508
$
13,235,774
$
13,321,663
$
13,758,882
$
13,309,281
Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Jun. 30,
Jun. 30,
except per share data)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2020
2019
Pre-tax net income
$
82,077
$
(2,420
)
$
96,470
$
99,962
$
95,104
$
79,657
$
189,189
Provision for credit losses
11,441
86,823
-
-
1,325
98,264
1,325
Unfunded commitment expense
9,214
7,775
-
-
-
16,989
-
Pre-tax net income, excluding provision for credit losses and unfunded commitment expense
$
102,732
$
92,178
$
96,470
$
99,962
$
96,429
$
194,910
$
190,514
Quarter Ended
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE
Book value per common share: (A/B)
$
15.09
$
14.72
$
15.10
$
14.80
$
14.46
Tangible book value per common share: ((A-C-D)/B)
8.99
8.61
9.12
8.83
8.50
Total stockholders' equity (A)
$
2,492,146
$
2,430,271
$
2,511,531
$
2,469,389
$
2,421,406
End of period common shares outstanding (B)
165,206
165,148
166,373
166,860
167,466
Goodwill (C)
973,025
973,025
958,408
958,408
958,408
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)
33,569
35,055
36,572
38,136
39,723
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS
Equity to assets: (B/A)
14.75
%
15.65
%
16.71
%
16.57
%
15.84
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets: ((B-C-D)/(A-C-D))