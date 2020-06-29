Log in
Home Bancshares Conway AR : CCFG Fireside Chat June 2020

06/29/2020 | 02:54pm EDT

HOMB

CCFG Fireside Chat

30 June 2020

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

  • This presentation may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future. Statements in this presentation that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this presentation. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, disruptions and uncertainties in our business and operations as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions, legislative and regulatory changes and risks associated with current and future regulations, technological changes and cybersecurity risks, competition from other financial institutions, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2020

2

Centennial Commercial Finance Group

  • CCFG: A High-Touch, National, Specialty Commercial Lending Platform

CCFG Portfolio Outstandings ($ MM)

$2,000 $1,500 $1,000

$500

$0

Acquisition 3/31/15

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

5-31-20

$

289

$

720

$

1,114

$

1,449

$

1,562

$

1,605

$

1,668

  • Platform Acquired by Centennial Bank in Q1 2015

    • Established in 2008

    • Managed ~$3B of assets at peak (2014)

    • Centennial Bank Acquired Platform + $289MM CRE Portfolio

  • CCFG Represents ~10% of HOMB Assets

    • CCFG targeted at 10-15% of total portfolio

    • CCFG Provides HOMB access to Lower-Leverage, Higher-Return loans across selected markets and products

  • Since Acquisition, CCFG Has:

    • Originated Over $5B in New Loans (Commitments)

    • Collected ~$4B in Payoffs & Paydowns

    • Generated ~$275MM in Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income

CCFG Business Lines: 2 Platforms Focused on Specialty Commercial Lending

CCFG Portfolio Mix ($ MM)

  • High Touch Portfolio of Less Than 100 Credits Across C&I and CRE Commercial Lending Platforms

  • C&I: Centennial Commercial Asset Management

    • 45 participations in C&I credits & Structured Facilities

    • Highly diversified portfolio by industry and loan type

  • CRE: Centennial Property Finance

    • National CRE platform with 51 total credits

    • Low Leverage: Weighted Average Loan To Value - 42%

    • No Loan to Value greater than 60%

Centennial Commercial Asset Management: $429MM C&I Portfolio

  • Structured Facilities: Senior Structured Multi Asset Loans

    • 7 Positions

C&I Portfolio Outstandings

Structured Facilities $155MM (36%)

  • Average Position: $22MM Outstanding; $39MM Committed

  • Largest Facility: $75MM (Asset Backed, Commercial Finance Company)

  • Multi-Asset Structures and Super-Priority Structures

  • Broadly Syndicated: Participations in Larger, Leveraged Loans

    • 22 Positions

    • Average Position: $7MM; Largest Position: $15MM

    • Borrower EBITDA between $85MM - $2,636MM (Weighted Average: $673MM)

  • Middle Market: Participations in Bank Syndications

    • 16 Positions

    • Average Position: $7MM; Largest Position: $10MM

    • Borrower EBITDA between $18 - $108MM (Weighted Average: $55MM)

Disclaimer

Home BancShares Inc. published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
