Home Bancshares Conway AR : CCFG Fireside Chat June 2020

CCFG Fireside Chat
30 June 2020
Centennial Commercial Finance Group
CCFG: A High-Touch, National, Specialty Commercial Lending Platform
CCFG Portfolio Outstandings ($ MM)
$2,000 $1,500 $1,000
$500
$0
Acquisition3/31/15
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
5-31-20
$
289
$
720
$
1,114
$
1,449
$
1,562
$
1,605
$
1,668
Platform Acquired by Centennial Bank in Q1 2015
Established in 2008
Managed ~$3B of assets at peak (2014)
Centennial Bank Acquired Platform + $289MM CRE Portfolio
CCFG Represents ~10% of HOMB Assets
CCFG targeted at 10-15% of total portfolio
CCFG Provides HOMB access to Lower-Leverage, Higher-Return loans across selected markets and products
Since Acquisition, CCFG Has:
Originated Over $5B in New Loans (Commitments)
Collected ~$4B in Payoffs & Paydowns
Generated ~$275MM in Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income
CCFG Business Lines: 2 Platforms Focused on Specialty Commercial Lending
CCFG Portfolio Mix ($ MM)
High Touch Portfolio of Less Than 100 Credits Across C&I and CRE Commercial Lending Platforms
C&I:Centennial Commercial Asset Management
45 participations in C&I credits & Structured Facilities
Highly diversified portfolio by industry and loan type
CRE:Centennial Property Finance
National CRE platform with 51 total credits
Low Leverage: Weighted Average Loan To Value - 42%