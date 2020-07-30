Log in
Home Bancshares Conway AR : Fireside Chat Retail July 2020

07/30/2020

HOMB

Retail Fireside Chat

30 July 2020

1

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

  • This presentation may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future. Statements in this presentation that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this presentation. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, disruptions and uncertainties in our business and operations as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions, legislative and regulatory changes and risks associated with current and future regulations, technological changes and cybersecurity risks, competition from other financial institutions, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward- looking statements, and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2020, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on May 8, 2020.

2

Centennial Bank Retail CRE Portfolio Geography

  • Largely located in community bank footprint

$ Outstanding as of 6/30/20

Others

$41MM (10%)

Texas

$55MM (13%)

Florida

$212MM (51%)

Arkansas

$110MM (26%)

  • 341 Loans with the Largest Loan at $30MM, and Only 6 Loans Over $10MM
  • Low Leverage with Significant Equity
    • Weighted Average Loan to Value: 54%
  • Seasoned Loans with Largest Balances Originated in 2015 and 2016
  • Florida Loans are Geographically Disbursed
  • 19% Broward County (Fort Lauderdale)
  • 10% Hillsborough County (Tampa)
  • 9% Lee County (Ft. Myers)
  • 9% Brevard County (Titusville)
  • 7% each Sarasota County, Pinellas County (St. Pete), and Palm Beach County

3

Centennial Bank Retail CRE Portfolio Type

Heavily weighted to convenience/neighborhood shopping, with strong rebound in collections

Type

# of

Outstanding

%

WA

Credits

($MM)

July

Coll %

Shopping Center

177

$313

75%

80%

Strip/Convenience

107

$93

22%

84%

Neighborhood Center

53

$86

21%

92%

Regional Mall

7

$83

20%

65%

Power Center

3

$36

9%

71%

Community Center

5

$10

2%

99%

Lifestyle Center

2

$5

1%

75%

Other

66

$56

13%

89%

Single Credit Tenant

32

$30

7%

99%

Single Tenant

66

$20

5%

83%

56% of Retail loans are secured by Convenience/Neighborhood/Other Centers, with an average loan balance of $1.0MM, with the most prominent anchor tenant being a grocery or convenience store.

  • Another 12% are Single Tenant Properties, with over half of that to Credit Tenants
  • Only 17 loans in larger facility types totaling $134MM, or 32% of the balance. Most of these are either related to an insider, or to a successful mall redeveloper

Overall WA July collection % of 83%

4

Retail CRE Deferrals…90 Days and Review…

  • Second deferral process showing significant decrease in July‐Sept deferrals

$ Outstanding as of 6/30/20

Full Deferral

No Deferral

$183MM (44%)

$170MM (40%)

Principal Deferral

$66MM (16%)

  • Liberal with first 90‐day deferral, but second 90‐day process involves robust information gathering, and approval process similar to new loan request
  • Second deferral process began in mid‐June, and as of July 26, we have worked through $2.2B of the overall $3.1B in first 90‐day deferrals. At this point, 69% of these loans are going back to P&I payments, and another 7% paying interest.
  • Specifically related to Retail loans, as of July 26, we have worked through 89% of the Retail balances, and 88% of those loans are going back to P&I payments now. Only $35MM are continuing for a second 90‐day deferral ($20MM‐Full Deferral and $15MM‐Principal Deferral)

5

Centennial Bank Other CRE Portfolio Geography

  • Even greater concentration in community bank footprint

$ Outstanding as of 6/30/20

600 Loans with the Largest Loan at $36MM, and 12 Loans Over

$10MM

Others

$91MM (13%)

Low Leverage with Significant Equity

Texas

Weighted Average Loan to Value: 57%

$30MM (4%)

Largest Balances Originated in 2016 and 2018

Florida

$385MM (53%)

Arkansas

$219MM (30%)

  • Florida Loans are Geographically Disbursed
    • 13% Palm Beach County
    • 13% Miami‐Dade County
    • 10% Broward County (Fort Lauderdale)
    • 10% Monroe County (Keys)
    • 7% each Lee County (Fort Myers) and Collier County (Naples)
    • 5% each Leon County (Tallahassee) and Hillsborough County (Tampa)

6

Centennial Bank Other CRE Portfolio Type

Heavily weighted to senior care facilities

Type

# of

Outstanding

%

Credits

($MM)

ALF/SNC/CCRC

41

$293

40%

Non‐Resi Mixed‐Use

109

$77

11%

MH and RV Parks

48

$62

9%

Restaurants

53

$46

6%

Gas Stations

40

$41

6%

All Others

309

$206

28%

  • Senior care split about 60/40 Florida vs Arkansas. Almost all of the Florida credits are ALF's with most still in the stabilization phase. A large percentage of these credits have a substantial institutional sponsor, and were underwritten with stressed stabilization budgets. Most of the Arkansas credits are nursing homes with a legacy operator in a state where Certificates of Need are required.
  • No other significant concentrations were noted outside those mentioned in the table.

7

Other CRE Deferrals…90 Days and Review…

  • Second deferral process showing significant decrease in July‐Sept deferrals

$ Outstanding as of 6/30/20

Full Deferral

No Deferral

$362MM (50%)

$357MM (49%)

Principal Deferral

$6MM (1%)

  • Liberal with first 90‐day deferral, but second 90‐day process involves robust information gathering, and approval process similar to new loan request
  • Second deferral process began in mid‐June, and as of July 26, we have worked through $2.2B of the overall $3.1B in first 90‐day deferrals. At this point, 69% of these loans are going back to P&I payments, and another 7% paying interest.
  • Specifically related to Other CRE loans, as of July 26, we have worked through 2/3 of the Other CRE balances, and 68% of these loans are going back to P&I payments. At this point, a total of $147MM are continuing for a second 90‐ day deferral ($141MM‐Full Deferral and $6MM‐Principal Deferral)

8

Centennial Bank WA LTV by CRE Property Type

1000M

900M

800M

700M

600M

500M

400M

300M

200M

100M

M

100%

90%

72%

80%

58%

59%

59%

70%

54%

57%

56%

54%

57%

54%

56%

57%

60%

40%

43%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

942M

766M

731M

612M

598M

539M

514M

513M

449M

407M

227M

163M

137M

121M

0%

$ Committed

Weighted Avg LTV

9

Centennial Bank WA LTV by Geography

700M

600M

500M

65%

64%

65%

400M

51%

54%

54%

55%

52%

55%

41%

300M

35%

200M

100M

M

586M

564M

449M

412M

341M

284M

253M

236M

198M

175M

161M

$ Committed

Weighted Avg LTV

100%

90%

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

10

CONTACT INFORMATION

Corporate Headquarters

Home BancShares, Inc.

719 Harkrider Street, Suite 100

P.O. Box 966

Conway, AR 72033

Financial Information

Donna Townsell

Director of Investor Relations

(501) 328-4625

Website

www.homebancshares.com

11

NASDAQ: HOMB | July 2020 www.homebancshares.com

Disclaimer

Home BancShares Inc. published this content on 30 July 2020
