Home Bancshares Conway AR : Fireside Chat Retail July 2020

Centennial Bank Retail CRE Portfolio Geography
Largely located in community bank footprint
$ Outstanding as of 6/30/20
Others
$41MM (10%)
Texas
$55MM (13%)
Florida
$212MM (51%)
Arkansas
$110MM (26%)
341 Loans with the Largest Loan at $30MM, and Only 6 Loans Over $10MM
Low Leverage with Significant Equity
Weighted Average Loan to Value: 54%
Seasoned Loans with Largest Balances Originated in 2015 and 2016
Florida Loans are Geographically Disbursed
19% Broward County (Fort Lauderdale)
10% Hillsborough County (Tampa)
9% Lee County (Ft. Myers)
9% Brevard County (Titusville)
7% each Sarasota County, Pinellas County (St. Pete), and Palm Beach County
Centennial Bank Retail CRE Portfolio Type
Heavily weighted to convenience/neighborhood shopping, with strong rebound in collections
Type
# of
Outstanding
%
WA
Credits
($MM)
July
Coll %
Shopping Center
177
$313
75%
80%
Strip/Convenience
107
$93
22%
84%
Neighborhood Center
53
$86
21%
92%
Regional Mall
7
$83
20%
65%
Power Center
3
$36
9%
71%
Community Center
5
$10
2%
99%
Lifestyle Center
2
$5
1%
75%
Other
66
$56
13%
89%
Single Credit Tenant
32
$30
7%
99%
Single Tenant
66
$20
5%
83%
56% of Retail loans are secured by Convenience/Neighborhood/Other Centers, with an average loan balance of $1.0MM, with the most prominent anchor tenant being a grocery or convenience store.
Another 12% are Single Tenant Properties, with over half of that to Credit Tenants
Only 17 loans in larger facility types totaling $134MM, or 32% of the balance. Most of these are either related to an insider, or to a successful mall redeveloper
Overall WA July collection % of 83%
Retail CRE Deferrals…90 Days and Review…
Second deferral process showing significant decrease in July‐Sept deferrals
$ Outstanding as of 6/30/20
Full Deferral
No Deferral
$183MM (44%)
$170MM (40%)
Principal Deferral
$66MM (16%)
Liberal with first 90‐day deferral, but second 90‐day process involves robust information gathering, and approval process similar to new loan request
Second deferral process began in mid‐June, and as of July 26, we have worked through $2.2B of the overall $3.1B in first 90‐day deferrals. At this point, 69% of these loans are going back to P&I payments, and another 7% paying interest.
Specifically related to Retail loans, as of July 26, we have worked through 89% of the Retail balances, and 88% of those loans are going back to P&I payments now. Only $35MM are continuing for a second 90‐day deferral ($20MM‐Full Deferral and $15MM‐Principal Deferral)
Centennial Bank Other CRE Portfolio Geography
Even greater concentration in community bank footprint
$ Outstanding as of 6/30/20
600 Loans with the Largest Loan at $36MM, and 12 Loans Over
$10MM
Others
$91MM (13%)
Low Leverage with Significant Equity
Texas
Weighted Average Loan to Value: 57%
$30MM (4%)
Largest Balances Originated in 2016 and 2018
Florida
$385MM (53%)
Arkansas
$219MM (30%)
Florida Loans are Geographically Disbursed
13% Palm Beach County
13% Miami‐Dade County
10% Broward County (Fort Lauderdale)
10% Monroe County (Keys)
7% each Lee County (Fort Myers) and Collier County (Naples)
5% each Leon County (Tallahassee) and Hillsborough County (Tampa)
Centennial Bank Other CRE Portfolio Type
Heavily weighted to senior care facilities
Type
# of
Outstanding
%
Credits
($MM)
ALF/SNC/CCRC
41
$293
40%
Non‐Resi Mixed‐Use
109
$77
11%
MH and RV Parks
48
$62
9%
Restaurants
53
$46
6%
Gas Stations
40
$41
6%
All Others
309
$206
28%
Senior care split about 60/40 Florida vs Arkansas. Almost all of the Florida credits are ALF's with most still in the stabilization phase. A large percentage of these credits have a substantial institutional sponsor, and were underwritten with stressed stabilization budgets. Most of the Arkansas credits are nursing homes with a legacy operator in a state where Certificates of Need are required.
No other significant concentrations were noted outside those mentioned in the table.
Other CRE Deferrals…90 Days and Review…
Second deferral process showing significant decrease in July‐Sept deferrals
$ Outstanding as of 6/30/20
Full Deferral
No Deferral
$362MM (50%)
$357MM (49%)
Principal Deferral
$6MM (1%)
Liberal with first 90‐day deferral, but second 90‐day process involves robust information gathering, and approval process similar to new loan request
Second deferral process began in mid‐June, and as of July 26, we have worked through $2.2B of the overall $3.1B in first 90‐day deferrals. At this point, 69% of these loans are going back to P&I payments, and another 7% paying interest.
Specifically related to Other CRE loans, as of July 26, we have worked through 2/3 of the Other CRE balances, and 68% of these loans are going back to P&I payments. At this point, a total of $147MM are continuing for a second 90‐ day deferral ($141MM‐Full Deferral and $6MM‐Principal Deferral)