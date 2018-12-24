Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Home Capital Group Inc    HCG   CA4369131079

HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC (HCG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Home Capital Group Inc. : Announces TSX Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 01:46pm CET

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX: HCG) (“Home Capital”) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has approved its previously announced Normal Course Issuer Bid, as approved by Home Capital’s board of directors, pursuant to which Home Capital may purchase for cancellation up to 4,753,517 of its common shares (the “Common Shares”), representing approximately 10% of its public float as of December 21, 2018, calculated in accordance with TSX rules. The average daily trading volume of Home Capital’s Common Shares from June 1, 2018 to November 30, 2018 was 252,555 Common Shares. Daily purchases under the new bid will be limited to 63,138 Common Shares, other than block purchase exceptions. As of December 21, 2018, Home Capital had 62,064,531 Common Shares issued and outstanding. The purchases may commence on January 2, 2019, and will terminate on January 1, 2020, or on such earlier date as Home Capital may complete its purchases pursuant to the Notice of Intention submitted to the TSX. The purchases made by Home Capital will be effected through the facilities of TSX and in accordance with the rules of TSX. The price that Home Capital will pay for any Common Shares will be the market price of such Common Shares at the time of acquisition. Home Capital will make no purchases of Common Shares other than open-market purchases.

Home Capital believes that, from time to time, the market price of its Common Shares does not fully reflect the value of its business and its future business prospects. As a result, Home Capital believes that the purchase of its outstanding Common Shares may represent an appropriate and desirable use of its available funds.

Home Capital has entered into an automatic purchase plan with a broker. From time to time, when Home Capital does not possess material non-public information about itself or its securities, it may direct its broker to allow for the purchase of Common Shares at times when Home Capital ordinarily would not be active in the market due to its own internal trading blackout periods, insider trading rules or otherwise. Any such plans entered into with Home Capital’s broker will be adopted in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including relating to the Company’s intention to commence a normal course issuer bid and the size, timing, and terms and conditions of the normal course issuer bid. Please refer to Home Capital’s 2017 Annual Report, available on Home Capital’s website at www.homecapital.com, and on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ website at www.sedar.com, for Home Capital’s Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements.

About Home Capital and Home Trust

Home Capital Group Inc. is a public company, traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (HCG), operating through its principal subsidiary, Home Trust Company (“Home Trust”). Home Trust is a federally regulated trust company offering residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of insured residential mortgage products, consumer lending and credit card services. In addition, Home Trust offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and through a direct to consumer deposit brand, Oaken Financial. Home Trust also conducts business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Home Bank. Licensed to conduct business across Canada, we have offices in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Quebec and Manitoba.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC
01:46pHOME CAPITAL GROUP INC. : Announces TSX Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid
BU
12/21TSX falls 1.46 percent
RE
12/19WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett profits as venture in Canadian mortgage business ends
RE
12/19BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Reduces Home Capital Investment-- Update
DJ
12/19HOME CAPITAL : Shares Falls as Warren Buffett Cashes Out
DJ
12/19HOME CAPITAL : Berkshire Hathaway Exits Home Capital Investment
DJ
12/19HOME CAPITAL : Berkshire Hathaway reducing Home Capital stake to less than 10 pe..
AQ
12/19HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC. : Update on Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s Ownership Interest
BU
12/19HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC. : Announces Preliminary Results of Substantial Issuer Bi..
BU
11/07HOME CAPITAL : shares soar in Toronto on third-quarter profit beat
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 353 M
EBIT 2018 193 M
Net income 2018 128 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 9,23
P/E ratio 2019 7,20
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,41x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,18x
Capitalization 1 205 M
Chart HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Home Capital Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 19,1  CAD
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yousry Bissada President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Willibrord Derksen Chairman
Dinah Henderson Executive Vice President-Operations
Bradley Kotush Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Victor DiRisio Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC-13.23%886
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD13.92%47 757
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%36 735
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-6.10%24 474
ABSA GROUP LTD-9.57%8 961
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.99%8 428
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.