Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Home Depot (The)    HD

HOME DEPOT (THE)

(HD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Designing for THD: A Universal Language

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 02:00pm EDT

August 01, 2019

Sarmistha Boal is no stranger to inquiries about her job. 'Not everyone knows exactly what I do,' she says. Although you may not have heard of her, you've probably seen her team's work as The Home Depot continues to invest in store innovation.

Sarmistha has worked at The Home Depot for the past 25 years during which she and her team have touched nearly every single store format. She started in the Flooring department at a metro Atlanta store, planning Expo Design Centers in her spare time.  

Her in-store experience has helped shape her design strategy. She combines functionality, sustainability and cost-effectiveness to come up with the best layout for each store. Most recently, her team redesigned the checkout experience, and are currently focused on minimizing the cost of kitchen showrooms while maximizing their efficiency. 

'Because the company was so small when I started, I got to work with people who lived and breathed the products they sold. That experience was incredible,' says Sarmistha.

From there, she worked her way up until she was promoted to establish the first store Design and Fixture department. The job didn't seem too glamorous starting out. 'My first job was to figure out how to get the store bathrooms clean,' Sarmistha laughs.

Despite challenges and changes, Sarmistha continues to love her job. 'The company invested in me and gave me the chance to do what I love to do. This company made me. That means everything to me.' 

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 17:59:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOME DEPOT (THE)
02:00pDESIGNING FOR THD : A Universal Language
PU
07/25HOME DEPOT : General Counsel Reflects on Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens
PU
07/24HOME DEPOT : Go Behind the Scenes with “Give Me An H” - The Home Dep..
PU
07/24GIVE ME AN H : Jose Barra Shares How His Grandmother Shaped his Approach to Reta..
PU
07/23HOME DEPOT : AutoNation replaces new CEO with a new CEO
AQ
07/23THE HOME DEPOT : Reports on Companywide Sustainability Progress in Enhanced Resp..
PR
07/18HOME DEPOT : Feeding a Community One Pantry at a Time
PU
07/17GRILL LIKE AN IRON CHEF : 6 Essential Grilling Accessories
PU
07/16HOME DEPOT : Supply Chain Stands Out as “Shipper of Choice”
PU
07/11BEHIND THE SCENES : Home depot's hurricane headquarters
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 111 B
EBIT 2020 16 016 M
Net income 2020 11 100 M
Debt 2020 28 086 M
Yield 2020 2,56%
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,36x
EV / Sales2021 2,27x
Capitalization 235 B
Chart HOME DEPOT (THE)
Duration : Period :
Home Depot (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME DEPOT (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 209,38  $
Last Close Price 213,69  $
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target -2,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig A. Menear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carol B. Tomé Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Services
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregory D. Brenneman Lead Independent Director
Armando M. Codina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOME DEPOT (THE)24.37%235 120
LOWE'S COMPANIES9.79%79 388
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%7 368
KINGFISHER7.18%5 713
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 272
ACE HARDWARE INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%2 240
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group