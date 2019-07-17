Grill Like an Iron Chef: 6 Essential Grilling Accessories

July 17, 2019

Summer is here, which means it's time to break out the grill. Iron Chef and cookbook author, Hans Rueffert, suggests throwing fresh veggies, like tomatoes and peppers, on the grill to pair with steaks, chicken and fish. 'A grill gives so much crazy flavor to tomatoes and other foods,' says Hans. To truly make the most of your grilling experience, Hans offers six of his favorite accessories:

1. Tongs

Look for lockable tongs that aren't too long to control, or too short to burn yourself on the grill. Also, tongs with silicone tips offer a more delicate grip.

2. Sharp knife

Grab a sharp knife that helps avoid having to push down too hard, which squeezes out all the delicious juices from your steak or chop.

3. Bistro apron

When searching for a good apron, get one that's long enough for you to pull up to use it if you can't find a towel.

4. Grill thermometer

If you don't have the magic touch of judging the doneness of a piece of meat with your finger, use a grill thermometer. You can get a thermometer and leave it in the food, or try a Bluetooth wireless one.

5. Immersion cooker

A great grilling tool is an immersion cooker which uses a vacuum-sealed bag immersed in temperature-controlled water. When you're ready to grill, remove the meat from the vacuum seal. Next, pat it dry and put it on the grill.

6. Grill brush

For a wire rack grill, use a grill brush. But to clean it right, make sure you keep the grill on. If you turn it off too soon, the residue can get caked on.

Read more about Chef Hans Rueffert and his love for cooking here.