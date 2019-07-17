Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Home Depot (The)    HD

HOME DEPOT (THE)

(HD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Grill Like an Iron Chef: 6 Essential Grilling Accessories

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 10:10am EDT

July 17, 2019

Summer is here, which means it's time to break out the grill. Iron Chef and cookbook author, Hans Rueffert, suggests throwing fresh veggies, like tomatoes and peppers, on the grill to pair with steaks, chicken and fish. 'A grill gives so much crazy flavor to tomatoes and other foods,' says Hans. To truly make the most of your grilling experience, Hans offers six of his favorite accessories: 

1. Tongs

Look for lockable tongs that aren't too long to control, or too short to burn yourself on the grill. Also, tongs with silicone tips offer a more delicate grip.  

2. Sharp knife 

Grab a sharp knife that helps avoid having to push down too hard, which squeezes out all the delicious juices from your steak or chop.  

3. Bistro apron  

When searching for a good apron, get one that's long enough for you to pull up to use it if you can't find a towel. 

4. Grill thermometer

If you don't have the magic touch of judging the doneness of a piece of meat with your finger, use a grill thermometer. You can get a thermometer and leave it in the food, or try a Bluetooth wireless one. 

5. Immersion cooker 

A great grilling tool is an immersion cooker which uses a vacuum-sealed bag immersed in temperature-controlled water. When you're ready to grill, remove the meat from the vacuum seal. Next, pat it dry and put it on the grill. 

6. Grill brush 

For a wire rack grill, use a grill brush. But to clean it right, make sure you keep the grill on. If you turn it off too soon, the residue can get caked on. 

Read more about Chef Hans Rueffert and his love for cooking here.

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 14:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOME DEPOT (THE)
10:10aGRILL LIKE AN IRON CHEF : 6 Essential Grilling Accessories
PU
07/16HOME DEPOT : Supply Chain Stands Out as “Shipper of Choice”
PU
07/11BEHIND THE SCENES : Home depot's hurricane headquarters
PU
07/11Paint Rivals Duel in Hardware Stores -- WSJ
DJ
07/10Berkshire Hathaway's Benjamin Moore to Become Main Paint Supplier for Ace Har..
DJ
07/10SUPPLIER SPOTLIGHT : A Powerful Partnership with Wood's Greenhouse
PU
07/10Berkshire Hathaway's Benjamin Moore to Become Main Paint Supplier for Ace Har..
DJ
07/10GrowGeneration Names Former Home Depot CEO Nardelli as Senior Strategic Advis..
DJ
07/08HOME DEPOT : Enhancing the Pro Experience with HOVER
PU
07/03PRICIER GRILLS BUT CHEAPER MEAT : how Trump's trade policy plays on July 4
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 111 B
EBIT 2020 16 015 M
Net income 2020 11 099 M
Debt 2020 28 084 M
Yield 2020 2,52%
P/E ratio 2020 21,5x
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,40x
EV / Sales2021 2,30x
Capitalization 239 B
Chart HOME DEPOT (THE)
Duration : Period :
Home Depot (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME DEPOT (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 208,52  $
Last Close Price 217,26  $
Spread / Highest target 11,4%
Spread / Average Target -4,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig A. Menear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carol B. Tomé Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Services
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregory D. Brenneman Lead Independent Director
Armando M. Codina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOME DEPOT (THE)26.45%235 505
LOWE'S COMPANIES15.31%82 104
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%7 537
KINGFISHER7.66%5 799
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORP LTD2.81%5 259
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 449
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About