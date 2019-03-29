Home Depot : 2018 FORM 10-K

xANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended February 3, 2019
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Commonly Used or Defined Terms
Cautionary Statement Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
PART I
Item 1.
Business.
Item 1A.
Risk Factors.
Item 1B.
Unresolved Staff Comments.
Item 2.
Properties.
Item 3.
Legal Proceedings.
Item 4.
Mine Safety Disclosures.
PART II
Item 5.
Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of
Equity Securities.
Item 6.
Selected Financial Data.
Item 7.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
Item 7A.
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk.
Item 8.
Financial Statements and Supplementary Data.
Item 9.
Changes in and Disagreements With Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure.
Item 9A.
Controls and Procedures.
Item 9B.
Other Information.
PART III
Item 10.
Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance.
Item 11.
Executive Compensation.
Item 12.
Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder
Matters.
Item 13.
Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence.
Item 14.
Principal Accounting Fees and Services.
PART IV
Item 15.
Exhibits, Financial Statement Schedules.
Item 16.
Form 10-K Summary.
SIGNATURES
COMMONLY USED OR DEFINED TERMS
Term
Definition
ASR
Accelerated share repurchase
ASU
Accounting Standards Update
BODFS
Buy Online, Deliver From Store
BOPIS
Buy Online, Pick-up In Store
BORIS
Buy Online, Return In Store
BOSS
Buy Online, Ship to Store
CDP
The not-for-profit organization formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project
CFL
Compact fluorescent light
Comparable sales
As defined in the Results of Operations - Sales section of MD&A
DIFM
Do-It-For-Me
DIY
Do-It-Yourself
EH&S
Environmental, Health, and Safety
EPA
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
ESPP
Employee Stock Purchase Plan
Exchange Act
Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended
FASB
Financial Accounting Standards Board
fiscal 2013
Fiscal year ended February 2, 2014 (includes 52 weeks)
fiscal 2014
Fiscal year ended February 1, 2015 (includes 52 weeks)
fiscal 2015
Fiscal year ended January 31, 2016 (includes 52 weeks)
fiscal 2016
Fiscal year ended January 29, 2017 (includes 52 weeks)
fiscal 2017
Fiscal year ended January 28, 2018 (includes 52 weeks)
fiscal 2018
Fiscal year ended February 3, 2019 (includes 53 weeks)
fiscal 2019
Fiscal year ended February 2, 2020 (includes 52 weeks)
FSC
Forest Stewardship Council
GAAP
U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
GRI
Global Reporting Initiative
Interline
Interline Brands, Inc.
IRS
Internal Revenue Service
LIBOR
London interbank offered rate
MD&A
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
MRO
Maintenance, repair, and operations
NOPAT
Net operating profit after tax
NYSE
New York Stock Exchange
PLCC
Private label credit card
Pro
Professional customer
Restoration Plan
Home Depot FutureBuilder Restoration Plan
ROIC
Return on invested capital
SEC
Securities and Exchange Commission
Securities Act
Securities Act of 1933, as amended
SG&A
Selling, general, and administrative
Tax Act
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT PURSUANT TO THE
PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995
Certain statements contained herein, as well as in other filings we make with the SEC and other written and oral information we release, regarding our future performance constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, the demand for our products and services; net sales growth; comparable sales; effects of competition; implementation of store, interconnected retail, supply chain and technology initiatives; inventory and in-stock positions; state of the economy; state of the housing and home improvement markets; state of the credit markets, including mortgages, home equity loans, and consumer credit; issues related to the payment methods we accept; demand for credit offerings; management of relationships with our associates, suppliers and vendors; continuation of share repurchase programs; net earnings performance; earnings per share; dividend targets; capital allocation and expenditures; liquidity; return on invested capital; expense leverage; stock-based compensation expense; commodity price inflation and deflation; the ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the effect of accounting charges; the effect of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of the Tax Act and other regulatory changes; store openings and closures; financial outlook; and the integration of acquired companies into our organization and the ability to recognize the anticipated synergies and benefits of those acquisitions.
Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond our control, dependent on actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," and elsewhere in this report and also as may be described from time to time in our future reports we file with the SEC.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our periodic filings with the SEC.
PART I
Item 1. Business.
Introduction
The Home Depot, Inc. is the world's largest home improvement retailer based on net sales for fiscal 2018. We offer our customers a wide assortment of building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products and provide a number of services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rental. As of the end of fiscal 2018, we had 2,287 The Home Depot stores located throughout the U.S. (including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the territories of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam), Canada, and Mexico. The Home Depot stores average approximately 104,000 square feet of enclosed space, with approximately 24,000 additional square feet of outside garden area. We also maintain a network of distribution and fulfillment centers, as well as a number of e-commerce websites. When we refer to "The Home Depot," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our" in this report, we are referring to The Home Depot, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries.
The Home Depot, Inc. is a Delaware corporation that was incorporated in 1978. Our Store Support Center (corporate office) is located at 2455 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30339. Our telephone number at that address is (770) 433-8211.
Our Business
Our Strategy
Our two primary objectives are growing market share with our customers and delivering shareholder value. We have historically been guided by three principles to drive growth: delivering an exceptional customer experience, leading in product authority, and maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation. These principles reflect how we fundamentally run our business. As the retail landscape continues to evolve, we must become more agile in responding to the changing competitive environment and customer preferences. Our customers expect to be able to buy how, when and where they want. We believe that providing a seamless and frictionless shopping experience across multiple channels, featuring curated and innovative product choices, personalized for the individual shopper's need, which are then delivered in a fast and cost-efficient manner, is a key enabler for our future success. This is what we call the One Home Depot experience. In late 2017, we announced that we would be investing approximately $11 billion over a multi-year period in our stores, associates, digital experience and supply chain to drive value for our customers, our associates, our suppliers and our shareholders. To accomplish this, we are executing against five key strategies designed to drive growth in our business:
•Connect associates to customer needs
•Interconnected experience: stores to online, and online to stores
•Connect products and services to customer needs
•Connect product to shelf, site and customer
•Innovate our business model and value chain
Taken together, these strategies are helping us to create the One Home Depot experience that our customers demand. Below are some of the ways we have been investing in that experience during fiscal 2018.
Connect Associates to Customer Needs
We serve two primary customer groups and have different approaches to meeting their needs:
•DIY Customers.These customers are typically home owners who purchase products and complete their own projects and installations. Our associates assist these customers both in our stores and through online resources and other media designed to provide product and project knowledge. We also offer a variety of clinics and workshops both to share this knowledge and to build an emotional connection with our DIY customers.
•Professional Customers (or "Pros"). These customers are primarily professional renovators/remodelers, general contractors, handymen, property managers, building service contractors and specialty tradesmen, such as electricians, plumbers and painters. These customers build, renovate, remodel, repair and maintain residential properties, multifamily properties, hospitality properties and commercial facilities, including education facilities, healthcare facilities, government buildings and office buildings. We recognize the great value our Pro customers provide to their clients, and we strive to make the Pros' job easier and help them