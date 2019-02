By Colin Kellaher



Home Depot Inc. (HD) on Tuesday said its board authorized a new $15 billion share-repurchase program, replacing its previous authorization.

The Atlanta home-improvement giant said it expects to buy back about $5 billion in stock during the current fiscal year.

Shares of Home Depot, which has a market capitalization of about $217.3 billion, closed Monday at $189.98.

