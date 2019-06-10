Home Depot : Decorated Army Veteran Awarded New Smart Home

June 10, 2019

Retired Sergeant Dennis Bridges has persevered through many challenges, both professionally and personally. The Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient served in the U.S. Army from 2004-2012 in Iraq and Afghanistan. He also is a loving father of two children - and now a first-time homeowner.

The Home Depot recently collaborated with Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP) and Bank of America to present Dennis with a fully renovated, mortgage-free home in Las Vegas.

'This isn't just a home you all have awarded my family,' Dennis said. 'This is a way of life, and a goal I feared I might never achieve.'

VAREP worked with professionals to renovate a fully furnished home to perfectly fit the Bridges family.

In late May, 80 volunteers from Team Depot completed final touches at the house. To sweeten the surprise, The Home Depot partnered with Google Nest to install various smart home products to help simplify and connect the family's life at home.

Elizabeth Mathes, director of smart home merchandising for The Home Depot, attended the reveal and showcased the donated smart home products. She demonstrated the functionality of five key products - including the Google Home Hub, Nest E Thermostat, Nest Outdoor Cam, Nest Hello & Nest x Yale Lock. 'This will make my life so much easier, especially as a single father of two young kiddos,' Dennis said.

This decorated veteran and his family now have a smarter place of their own to call home.