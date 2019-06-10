Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Home Depot (The)    HD

HOME DEPOT (THE)

(HD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Home Depot : Decorated Army Veteran Awarded New Smart Home

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

June 10, 2019

Retired Sergeant Dennis Bridges has persevered through many challenges, both professionally and personally. The Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient served in the U.S. Army from 2004-2012 in Iraq and Afghanistan. He also is a loving father of two children - and now a first-time homeowner.

The Home Depot recently collaborated with Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP) and Bank of America to present Dennis with a fully renovated, mortgage-free home in Las Vegas.

'This isn't just a home you all have awarded my family,' Dennis said. 'This is a way of life, and a goal I feared I might never achieve.'

VAREP worked with professionals to renovate a fully furnished home to perfectly fit the Bridges family.

In late May, 80 volunteers from Team Depot completed final touches at the house. To sweeten the surprise, The Home Depot partnered with Google Nest to install various smart home products to help simplify and connect the family's life at home.

Elizabeth Mathes, director of smart home merchandising for The Home Depot, attended the reveal and showcased the donated smart home products. She demonstrated the functionality of five key products - including the Google Home Hub, Nest E Thermostat, Nest Outdoor Cam, Nest Hello & Nest x Yale Lock. 'This will make my life so much easier, especially as a single father of two young kiddos,' Dennis said.

This decorated veteran and his family now have a smarter place of their own to call home.

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 21:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOME DEPOT (THE)
06:58pHOME DEPOT : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
05:53pHOME DEPOT : Decorated Army Veteran Awarded New Smart Home
PU
06/06HOME DEPOT : American Heart Association advises Atlanta residents of 3 hands-onl..
AQ
06/05PLANT IT AGAIN : The Plant Pot Recycling Program
PU
06/05HOME DEPOT (THE) : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/04HOME DEPOT : Description Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)
PU
06/04HOME DEPOT : Description Current report filing
PU
06/04HOME DEPOT INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/04THE HOME DEPOT : Foundation Commits $250,000 in Response to Tornadoes and Floodi..
PR
06/03HOME DEPOT : Description Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 111 B
EBIT 2020 15 993 M
Net income 2020 11 081 M
Debt 2020 27 546 M
Yield 2020 2,70%
P/E ratio 2020 19,51
P/E ratio 2021 17,93
EV / Sales 2020 2,20x
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
Capitalization 217 B
Chart HOME DEPOT (THE)
Duration : Period :
Home Depot (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME DEPOT (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 205 $
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig A. Menear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carol B. Tomé Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Services
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregory D. Brenneman Lead Independent Director
Armando M. Codina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOME DEPOT (THE)14.83%208 581
LOWE'S COMPANIES4.76%74 689
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORP LTD8.97%7 096
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%7 087
KINGFISHER0.92%5 744
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 144
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About