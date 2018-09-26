Log in
Home Depot (The)    HD

HOME DEPOT (THE) (HD)
Home Depot : Delivers When, Where and How You Want It

0
09/26/2018

September 26, 2018

With the rollout of express same-day and next-day local delivery for more than 20,000 of our most popular items to 35 major metros across the U.S., The Home Depot has delivery needs covered for everything from power tools to décor and garden supplies. The new service is part of the company's overall five-year expansion of its delivery offerings for DIY and Pro customers.

Delivery options for qualifying products start at $8.99 and are made possible through partnerships with car and van providers like Roadie and Deliv for smaller items and expansions to the supply chain network for large bulk deliveries.

'This is just the beginning of our expansion of improved delivery options, but it's a significant milestone in the way we're serving customers,' says Mark Holifield, executive vice president of supply chain and product development. Hear more about our supply chain investments in Holifield's episode of Give Me an H.

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 12:40:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 108 B
EBIT 2019 15 741 M
Net income 2019 10 947 M
Debt 2019 23 393 M
Yield 2019 1,98%
P/E ratio 2019 21,70
P/E ratio 2020 20,16
EV / Sales 2019 2,41x
EV / Sales 2020 2,33x
Capitalization 237 B
Chart HOME DEPOT (THE)
Duration : Period :
Home Depot (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME DEPOT (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 213 $
Spread / Average Target 2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig A. Menear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carol B. Tomé Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Services
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregory D. Brenneman Lead Independent Director
Armando M. Codina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOME DEPOT (THE)9.46%237 363
LOWE'S COMPANIES23.95%93 113
KINGFISHER-24.10%7 159
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%6 288
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 518
ACE HARDWARE INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 666
