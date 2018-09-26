Home Depot : Delivers When, Where and How You Want It

September 26, 2018

With the rollout of express same-day and next-day local delivery for more than 20,000 of our most popular items to 35 major metros across the U.S., The Home Depot has delivery needs covered for everything from power tools to décor and garden supplies. The new service is part of the company's overall five-year expansion of its delivery offerings for DIY and Pro customers.

Delivery options for qualifying products start at $8.99 and are made possible through partnerships with car and van providers like Roadie and Deliv for smaller items and expansions to the supply chain network for large bulk deliveries.

'This is just the beginning of our expansion of improved delivery options, but it's a significant milestone in the way we're serving customers,' says Mark Holifield, executive vice president of supply chain and product development. Hear more about our supply chain investments in Holifield's episode of Give Me an H.