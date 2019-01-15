Home Depot : Description Amended Small Company Offering and Sale of Securities Without Registration

Log in
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C.

FORM D

Notice of Exempt Offering of Securities

1. Issuer's Identity

CIK (Filer ID Number) 0000354950

Name of Issuer

HOME DEPOT INC

Jurisdiction of Incorporation/Organization

DELAWARE

Year of Incorporation/Organization

x Over Five Years Ago

Previous Name(s) o

M. B. Associates Incorporated

  • o Within Last Five Years (Specify Year)

  • o Yet to Be Formed

None

Entity Type

  • x Corporation

  • o Limited Partnership

  • o Limited Liability Company

  • o General Partnership

  • o Business Trust

  • o Other

2. Principal Place of Business and Contact Information

Name of Issuer HOME DEPOT INC

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

2455 Paces Ferry Rd

Legal Affairs, C-20

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Phone No. of Issuer

Atlanta

GEORGIA

30339

770-433-8211

3. Related Persons

Last Name

Middle Name

Menear

A.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

2455 Paces Ferry Rd

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Atlanta

GEORGIA

30339

First Name Craig

Relationship: x Executive Officer x Director

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

  • o PromoterLast Name Campbell

Street Address 1 2455 Paces Ferry Rd

First Name Ann-Marie

City

Atlanta

State/Province/Country GEORGIARelationship: x Executive Officer

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)Street Address 2

Middle NameZIP/Postal Code 30339

  • o Director

    • o Promoter

      Last Name

      Middle Name

      Carey

      A.

      Street Address 1

      Street Address 2

      2455 Paces Ferry Rd

      City

      State/Province/Country

      ZIP/Postal Code

      Atlanta

      GEORGIA

      30339

      First Name Matthew

      Relationship: x Executive Officer

      Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

  • o Director

    • o Promoter

      Last Name

      Middle Name

      Decker

      P.

      Street Address 1

      Street Address 2

      2455 Paces Ferry Rd

      City

      State/Province/Country

      ZIP/Postal Code

      Atlanta

      GEORGIA

      30339

      First Name Edward

      Relationship: x Executive Officer

      Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

  • o Director

  • o Promoter

Last Name

Middle Name

Holifield

Q.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

2455 Paces Ferry Rd

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Atlanta

GEORGIA

30339

First Name Mark

Relationship: x Executive Officer

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

  • o Director

    • o Promoter

      Last Name

      Middle Name

      Hourigan

      A.

      Street Address 1

      Street Address 2

      2455 Paces Ferry Rd

      City

      State/Province/Country

      ZIP/Postal Code

      Atlanta

      GEORGIA

      30339

      First Name Timothy

      Relationship: x Executive Officer

      Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

  • o Director

    • o Promoter

      Last Name

      Middle Name

      Lennie

      G.

      Street Address 1

      Street Address 2

      2455 Paces Ferry Rd

      City

      State/Province/Country

      ZIP/Postal Code

      Atlanta

      GEORGIA

      30339

      First Name William

      Relationship: x Executive Officer

      Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

  • o Director

    • o Promoter

      Last Name

      Middle Name

      Roseborough

      Wynn

      Street Address 1

      Street Address 2

      2455 Paces Ferry Rd

      City

      State/Province/Country

      ZIP/Postal Code

      Atlanta

      GEORGIA

      30339

      First Name Teresa

      Relationship: x Executive Officer

  • o Director

  • o Promoter

Last Name

Middle Name

Tome

B.

Street Address 1

Street Address 2

2455 Paces Ferry Rd

City

State/Province/Country

ZIP/Postal Code

Atlanta

GEORGIA

30339

First Name Carol

Relationship: x Executive Officer

Clarification of Response (if Necessary)

  • o Director

  • o PromoterLast Name Arpey

Street Address 1 2455 Paces Ferry Rd

City

First Name Gerard

Atlanta

State/Province/Country GEORGIARelationship:

  • o Executive Officer x DirectorClarification of Response (if Necessary)Street Address 2

Middle NameZIP/Postal Code 30339

  • o PromoterLast Name Bousbib

Street Address 1 2455 Paces Ferry Rd

City

First Name Ari

Atlanta

State/Province/Country GEORGIARelationship:

  • o Executive Officer x DirectorClarification of Response (if Necessary)Street Address 2

Middle NameZIP/Postal Code 30339

  • o PromoterLast Name Boyd

Street Address 1 2455 Paces Ferry Rd

City

First Name JefferyStreet Address 2

Atlanta

State/Province/Country GEORGIARelationship:

  • o Executive Officer x DirectorMiddle Name H.

ZIP/Postal Code 30339

  • o Promoter

Last Name Brenneman

Street Address 1 2455 Paces Ferry Rd

City

First Name Gregory

Atlanta

State/Province/Country GEORGIARelationship:

  • o Executive Officer x DirectorClarification of Response (if Necessary)Street Address 2

Middle Name D.

ZIP/Postal Code 30339

  • o PromoterLast Name Brown

Street Address 1 2455 Paces Ferry Rd

City

First Name J.

Atlanta

State/Province/Country GEORGIARelationship:

  • o Executive Officer x DirectorClarification of Response (if Necessary)Street Address 2

Middle Name FrankZIP/Postal Code 30339

  • o PromoterLast Name Carey

Street Address 1 2455 Paces Ferry Rd

City

First Name Albert

Atlanta

State/Province/Country GEORGIARelationship:

  • o Executive Officer x DirectorClarification of Response (if Necessary)Street Address 2

Middle Name P.

ZIP/Postal Code 30339

  • o PromoterLast Name Codina

Street Address 1 2455 Paces Ferry Rd

City

First Name ArmandoStreet Address 2

Atlanta

State/Province/Country GEORGIARelationship:

  • o Executive Officer x DirectorMiddle NameZIP/Postal Code 30339

  • o Promoter

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 18:03:06 UTC
