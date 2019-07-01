Home Depot : Description Annual Report of Employee Stock Plans

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 11-K
___________________
(Mark One)
x ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018
OR
¨ TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the transition period from_______to_______
Commission file number 1-08207
A. Full title of the plan and the address of the plan, if different from that of the issuer named below:
The Home Depot FutureBuilder for Puerto Rico
___________________
B. Name of issuer of the securities held pursuant to the plan and the address of its principal executive office:
The Home Depot, Inc.
2455 Paces Ferry Road
Atlanta, Georgia 30339
|
Table of Contents
|
|
|
|
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
|
1
|
Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits
|
2
|
Statements of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits
|
3
|
Notes to Financial Statements
|
4
|
Schedule H, Line 4a - Schedule of Delinquent Participant Contributions
|
11
|
Schedule H, Line 4i - Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year)
|
12
|
Exhibit Index
|
13
|
Signatures
|
14
|
|
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
To the Plan Participants and the Administrative Committee
The Home Depot FutureBuilder for Puerto Rico:
Opinion on the Financial Statements
We have audited the accompanying Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits of The Home Depot FutureBuilder for Puerto Rico (the "Plan") as of December 31, 2018 and 2017 , the related Statements of Changes in Net assets Available for Benefits for the years then ended, and the related notes (collectively, the "Financial Statements"). In our opinion, the Financial Statements present fairly, in all material respects, the net assets available for benefits of the Plan as of December 31, 2018 and 2017 , and the changes in net assets available for benefits for the years then ended, in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.
Basis for Opinion
These Financial Statements are the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Financial Statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Plan in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the Financial Statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the Financial Statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.
Accompanying Supplemental Information
The supplemental information in the accompanying schedules, Schedule H, Line 4a - Schedule of Delinquent Participant Contributions for the year ended December 31, 2018 and Schedule H, Line 4i - Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year) as of December 31, 2018 have been subjected to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the Plan's Financial Statements. The supplemental information is the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our audit procedures included determining whether the supplemental information reconciles to the Financial Statements or the underlying accounting and other records, as applicable, and performing procedures to test the completeness and accuracy of the information presented in the supplemental information. In forming our opinion on the supplemental information, we evaluated whether the supplemental information, including its form and content, is presented in conformity with the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. In our opinion, the supplemental information is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the Financial Statements as a whole.
/s/ KPMG LLP
We have served as the Plan's auditor since 2001.
Atlanta, Georgia July 1, 2019
1
THE HOME DEPOT FUTUREBUILDER FOR PUERTO RICO
Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
in thousands
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
Plan's interest in Master Trust at fair value
|
|
$
|
13,986
|
|
|
$
|
13,877
|
Plan's interest in Master Trust at contract value
|
|
|
2,935
|
|
|
|
2,848
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plan's interest in Master Trust
|
|
|
16,921
|
|
|
|
16,725
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes receivable from participants
|
|
|
1,859
|
|
|
|
2,060
|
Total receivables
|
|
|
1,859
|
|
|
|
2,060
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets available for benefits
|
$
|
18,780
|
$
|
18,785
|
See accompanying notes to financial statements.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THE HOME DEPOT FUTUREBUILDER FOR PUERTO RICO
Statements of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits
|
|
|
Years Ended December 31,
|
in thousands
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Investment income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plan's interest in Master Trust (loss) income
|
$
|
(1,043)
|
$
|
2,781
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on notes receivable from participants
|
|
21
|
|
|
84
|
Total investment (loss) income
|
|
(1,022)
|
|
|
2,865
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contributions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Participant
|
|
2,015
|
|
|
1,674
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employer
|
|
1,028
|
|
|
897
|
Total contributions
|
|
3,043
|
|
|
2,571
|
Total investment income and contributions
|
|
2,021
|
|
|
5,436
|
Benefits paid to participants
|
|
(1,944)
|
|
|
(5,086)
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
(82)
|
|
|
(83)
|
Net (decrease) increase
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
267
|
Net assets available for benefits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning of year
|
|
18,785
|
|
|
18,518
|
End of year
|
$
|
18,780
|
|
$
|
18,785
|
|
|
|
|
|
See accompanying notes to financial statements.
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 19:37:07 UTC