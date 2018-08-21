Log in
Home Depot : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

08/21/2018 | 12:22am CEST

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Carey Matt

HOME DEPOT INC [ HD ]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

2455 PACES FERRY ROAD

8/16/2018

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

ATLANTA, GA 30331

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City) (State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

$.05 Common Stock

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

8/16/2018

(1)

S

4125

D

$195.43

D

55376.8214

$.05 Common Stock

13731

IBy Family Trust

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Explanation of Responses:

(1) The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. The shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $195.4100 to $195.4410, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the Company, any security holder of the Company, or the staff of the SEC, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth in this footnote.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Carey Matt

2455 PACES FERRY ROAD ATLANTA, GA 30331

EVP & CIO

Signatures

/s/Stacy S. Ingram, Attorney-in-Fact

8/20/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 22:21:07 UTC
