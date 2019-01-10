Home Depot : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

TOME CAROL B

HOME DEPOT INC [ HD ]

2455 PACES FERRY ROAD

1/8/2019

ATLANTA, GA 30339

$.05 Common Stock

$.05 Common Stock

$.05 Common Stock

$.05 Common Stock

$.05 Common Stock

$.05 Common Stock

$.05 Common Stock

1/8/2019

$177.89

1894

563716.9628

1/8/2019

2721

$177.89

560995.9628

1/8/2019

2721

$177.89

558274.9628

1/8/2019

13605

$177.89

544669.9628

1/8/2019

11338

$177.89

533331.9628

1/8/2019

11338

$177.89

521993.9628

1/8/2019

11338

$177.89

510655.9628

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other TOME CAROL B 2455 PACES FERRY ROAD ATLANTA, GA 30339 CFO & EVP - Corp. Services

Signatures /s/ Stacy S. Ingram, Attorney-in-Fact

1/10/2019

