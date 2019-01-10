Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Home Depot (The)    HD

HOME DEPOT (THE) (HD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Home Depot : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 06:14pm EST

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

TOME CAROL B

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

HOME DEPOT INC [ HD ]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

2455 PACES FERRY ROAD

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

1/8/2019

(Street)

ATLANTA, GA 30339

(City) (State)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

(Zip)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

$.05 Common Stock

$.05 Common Stock

$.05 Common Stock

$.05 Common Stock

$.05 Common Stock

$.05 Common Stock

$.05 Common Stock

1/8/2019

$177.89

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

F F F F F F F

1894

D D D D D D D

563716.9628

1/8/2019

2721

$177.89

560995.9628

1/8/2019

2721

$177.89

558274.9628

1/8/2019

13605

$177.89

544669.9628

1/8/2019

11338

$177.89

533331.9628

1/8/2019

11338

$177.89

521993.9628

1/8/2019

11338

$177.89

510655.9628

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

Explanation of Responses:

Reporting Owners

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

TOME CAROL B

2455 PACES FERRY ROAD ATLANTA, GA 30339

CFO & EVP - Corp. Services

Signatures /s/ Stacy S. Ingram, Attorney-in-Fact

** Signature of Reporting Person

1/10/2019

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

D D D D D D D

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 23:13:34 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOME DEPOT (THE)
06:14pHOME DEPOT : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
01/09HOME DEPOT : Connecting with Communities in Schools
PU
01/08SUPPLIER SPOTLIGHT : From Rugs to Riches with Nance Industries
PU
01/04HOME DEPOT : Benefits of Recycling Live Christmas Trees
PU
2018MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Soars Over 1,000 Points As Stocks Bounce Back From Chris..
DJ
2018J C PENNEY : Consistent Commitment To Radio For These Brands
AQ
2018U.S. holiday shopping season best in six years - report
RE
2018HOME DEPOT : Gear Head
PU
2018HOME DEPOT : Christmas Tree Santas Coming to Town
PU
2018SUPPLIER SPOTLIGHT : Sexton Farms Christmas Trees
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 108 B
EBIT 2019 15 737 M
Net income 2019 11 189 M
Debt 2019 24 516 M
Yield 2019 2,28%
P/E ratio 2019 18,39
P/E ratio 2020 17,51
EV / Sales 2019 2,10x
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
Capitalization 203 B
Chart HOME DEPOT (THE)
Duration : Period :
Home Depot (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME DEPOT (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 202 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig A. Menear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carol B. Tomé Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Services
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregory D. Brenneman Lead Independent Director
Armando M. Codina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOME DEPOT (THE)3.53%203 010
LOWE'S COMPANIES5.71%77 911
KINGFISHER11.13%6 222
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%6 145
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 234
ACE HARDWARE INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%2 070
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.