Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Home Depot (The)    HD

HOME DEPOT (THE)

(HD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Home Depot : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 07:35pm EST

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

Campbell Ann Marie

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

HOME DEPOT INC [ HD ]

(Last)

(First)

2455 PACES FERRY RD

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

3/5/2019

(Street)

ATLANTA, GA 30339

(City) (State)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

(Zip)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

$.05 Common Stock

$.05 Common Stock

3/5/2019

$184.67

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

S

5450

D

D

51030.2062

5295

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)Explanation of Responses:

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Campbell Ann Marie 2455 PACES FERRY RD ATLANTA, GA 30339

EVP - U.S. Stores

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

Signatures /s/ Stacy S. Ingram, Attorney-in-Fact

** Signature of Reporting Person

3/5/2019

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Iby Charitable Remainder Trust

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 00:34:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOME DEPOT (THE)
07:35pHOME DEPOT : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
09:50aHOME DEPOT : Political Activity and Government Relations Policy
PU
09:45aHOME DEPOT : Homegrown Technology Helps Hire 80,000
PU
08:01aTHE HOME DEPOT : Launches Homegrown Technology to Hire 80,000 Associates for Spr..
PR
04:20aHOME DEPOT : Responsible Sourcing Supplier Manual
PU
03/04HOME DEPOT : Description Current report filing
PU
03/04HOME DEPOT INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/03White House to host CEOs for workforce advisory meeting
RE
02/28HOME DEPOT : It's A Bright New Day in Residential Solar with The Home Depot, Sun..
PU
02/27HOME DEPOT : Lowe's predicts more home renovations this year after strong profit
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 112 B
EBIT 2020 16 175 M
Net income 2020 11 188 M
Debt 2020 26 350 M
Yield 2020 2,70%
P/E ratio 2020 18,30
P/E ratio 2021 16,72
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
Capitalization 209 B
Chart HOME DEPOT (THE)
Duration : Period :
Home Depot (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME DEPOT (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 201 $
Spread / Average Target 8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig A. Menear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carol B. Tomé Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Services
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregory D. Brenneman Lead Independent Director
Armando M. Codina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOME DEPOT (THE)7.77%209 155
LOWE'S COMPANIES12.56%83 475
KINGFISHER19.76%6 818
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%6 194
FRONTDOOR INC32.54%3 012
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 349
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.