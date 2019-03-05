Home Depot : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Campbell Ann Marie
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
HOME DEPOT INC [ HD ]
2455 PACES FERRY RD
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
3/5/2019
ATLANTA, GA 30339
$.05 Common Stock
$.05 Common Stock
3/5/2019
S
5450
D
51030.2062
5295
Campbell Ann Marie 2455 PACES FERRY RD ATLANTA, GA 30339
|
EVP - U.S. Stores
Signatures /s/ Stacy S. Ingram, Attorney-in-Fact
3/5/2019
