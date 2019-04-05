Home Depot : Four Ways Working for The Home Depot Changes Lives

April 05, 2019

Starting a career with The Home Depot means more than putting on an orange apron. It means you're joining a family - where we live our values, serve our customers and take care of each other. And when you're part of this family it can change your life.

More than 87% of Home Depot store leaders started as hourly associates. There are also countless associates who began as hourly associates who now lead teams at our Store Support Center in Atlanta.

It's hard to juggle work, family, school and unexpected challenges. That's why we offer benefits designed to lighten the load.

No one likes getting sick and going to the doctor. Our associates save time and money by enrolling in Teledoc, a service that provides on-demand medical care via video chat.

Associates are also eligible for backup dependent care. If your primary care provider is unavailable, associates can access a network of care providers at discounted rates.

Working for The Home Depot, you'll get access to savings and discounts at more than 30,000 merchants nationwide. Our associates can save up to $300 a year on their cell phone bills with discounts.

One of the values at The Home Depot is giving back. We're committed to serving our communities and want your help.

Through The Home Depot Foundation and Team Depot, our associates volunteer to improve the homes and lives of military veterans and their families. In just seven weeks of 2018 our associates volunteered more than 108,000 hours.

We're also focused on closing the labor gap in skilled trades. It's why we've committed to train 20,000 people in a skilled trade with a focus on military members.

When you're a family you want the best for each other and that's what it's like working at The Home Depot.

Our accomplishments are shared throughout the company which is why we have Success Sharing, a bi-annual bonus program for associates based on company performance.

Through The Homer Fund, our employee assistance program, we help fellow associates in times of need. In 2018, we helped more than 7,500 Home Depot families facing unforeseen financial hardship through Direct and Matching Grants.

We also help send children of associates to college. Through our Orange Scholars program, up to 1,000 scholarships are awarded each year to qualifying applicants based on financial need.

There are many other ways that our associates' lives are improved by working for The Home Depot. We sat down with five associates to find out how joining our family changed their lives.