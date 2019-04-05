Log in
Home Depot (The)    HD

HOME DEPOT (THE)

(HD)
My previous session
News 
Official Publications

Home Depot : Four Ways Working for The Home Depot Changes Lives

04/05/2019 | 10:27am EDT

April 05, 2019

Starting a career with The Home Depot means more than putting on an orange apron. It means you're joining a family - where we live our values, serve our customers and take care of each other. And when you're part of this family it can change your life.

More than 87% of Home Depot store leaders started as hourly associates. There are also countless associates who began as hourly associates who now lead teams at our Store Support Center in Atlanta.

It's hard to juggle work, family, school and unexpected challenges. That's why we offer benefits designed to lighten the load.

No one likes getting sick and going to the doctor. Our associates save time and money by enrolling in Teledoc, a service that provides on-demand medical care via video chat.

Associates are also eligible for backup dependent care. If your primary care provider is unavailable, associates can access a network of care providers at discounted rates.

Working for The Home Depot, you'll get access to savings and discounts at more than 30,000 merchants nationwide. Our associates can save up to $300 a year on their cell phone bills with discounts.

One of the values at The Home Depot is giving back. We're committed to serving our communities and want your help.

Through The Home Depot Foundation and Team Depot, our associates volunteer to improve the homes and lives of military veterans and their families. In just seven weeks of 2018 our associates volunteered more than 108,000 hours.

We're also focused on closing the labor gap in skilled trades. It's why we've committed to train 20,000 people in a skilled trade with a focus on military members.

When you're a family you want the best for each other and that's what it's like working at The Home Depot.

Our accomplishments are shared throughout the company which is why we have Success Sharing, a bi-annual bonus program for associates based on company performance.

Through The Homer Fund, our employee assistance program, we help fellow associates in times of need. In 2018, we helped more than 7,500 Home Depot families facing unforeseen financial hardship through Direct and Matching Grants.

We also help send children of associates to college. Through our Orange Scholars program, up to 1,000 scholarships are awarded each year to qualifying applicants based on financial need.

***

There are many other ways that our associates' lives are improved by working for The Home Depot. We sat down with five associates to find out how joining our family changed their lives.

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 14:26:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 112 B
EBIT 2020 16 075 M
Net income 2020 11 120 M
Debt 2020 26 578 M
Yield 2020 2,65%
P/E ratio 2020 19,67
P/E ratio 2021 18,02
EV / Sales 2020 2,20x
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
Capitalization 219 B
Chart HOME DEPOT (THE)
Duration : Period :
Home Depot (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME DEPOT (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 201 $
Spread / Average Target 1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig A. Menear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carol B. Tomé Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Services
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregory D. Brenneman Lead Independent Director
Armando M. Codina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOME DEPOT (THE)16.66%215 968
LOWE'S COMPANIES22.69%87 466
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORP LTD23.91%7 745
KINGFISHER20.53%6 684
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%6 304
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 305
