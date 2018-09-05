Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Home Depot (The)    HD

HOME DEPOT (THE) (HD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Home Depot : GOLDMAN SACHS 25TH ANNUAL GLOBAL RETAIL CONFERENCE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 09:37am CEST

Sep 05, 2018GOLDMAN SACHS 25TH ANNUAL GLOBAL RETAIL CONFERENCE

Wednesday, September 5, 2018 12:00 pm ET

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 07:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOME DEPOT (THE)
09:37aHOME DEPOT : Goldman sachs 25th annual global retail conference
PU
09/04HOME DEPOT : The Fight Against Childhood Cancer
PU
08/31HOME DEPOT : Lake in the Hills American Legion post to undergo renovations
AQ
08/30HOME DEPOT : Go Behind the Scenes with “Give Me An H” - The Home Dep..
PU
08/29HOME DEPOT : Building the Baylor University Career Closet
PU
08/29HOME DEPOT : Decatur police charge Cullman man with fraudulent use of credit car..
AQ
08/29TESLA : Celebrate National Drive Electric Week diromg shows in Waimea, Hilo
AQ
08/29HOME DEPOT : Celebrate National Drive Electric Week at shows in Waimea, Hilo
AQ
08/29HOME DEPOT (THE) : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/27PICK YOUR COMPOSTER : From Garbage to Garden
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04AMERICAN TOWER : A REIT With 10% Growth And Great Total Return 
09/017 Quality Dividend Growth Stocks I Don't (Yet) Own 
09/01STOCKS TO WATCH : Time To Talk Valuation 
08/31EMERSON ELECTRIC : Dividend King With Recent 2-Year Growth 
08/29DIVGRO PULSE : August 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 108 B
EBIT 2019 15 736 M
Net income 2019 10 941 M
Debt 2019 23 417 M
Yield 2019 2,00%
P/E ratio 2019 21,46
P/E ratio 2020 19,94
EV / Sales 2019 2,38x
EV / Sales 2020 2,30x
Capitalization 235 B
Chart HOME DEPOT (THE)
Duration : Period :
Home Depot (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME DEPOT (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 212 $
Spread / Average Target 3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig A. Menear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carol B. Tomé Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Services
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregory D. Brenneman Lead Independent Director
Armando M. Codina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOME DEPOT (THE)8.20%234 640
LOWE'S COMPANIES18.28%88 757
KINGFISHER-19.78%7 520
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%5 908
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 311
ACE HARDWARE INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 568
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.