Home Depot : Kits for Disaster Relief

September 20, 2018

Today, more than 700 Home Depot associates at the Store Support Center in Atlanta joined together to package 2,500 relief kits for communities impacted by recent disasters.

In partnership with Convoy of Hope and Hero Box, volunteers packed Homer Buckets full of supplies - including cleaning products, paper towels, trash bags and more to be sent out across the country for both those impacted by Hurricane Florence and in preparation for future disasters. Additionally, more than 3,000 truckloads of product have been shipped to stores in the Carolinas.

This event marked the kickoff of the 8th annual Celebration of Service campaign and is just one way that Team Depot and its partners are showing support for communities rebuilding. Earlier this week, The Home Depot Foundation also increased its disaster response commitment to $3 million.