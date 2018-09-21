Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Home Depot (The)    HD

HOME DEPOT (THE) (HD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Home Depot : Kits for Disaster Relief

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 02:09am CEST

September 20, 2018

Today, more than 700 Home Depot associates at the Store Support Center in Atlanta joined together to package 2,500 relief kits for communities impacted by recent disasters.

In partnership with Convoy of Hope and Hero Box, volunteers packed Homer Buckets full of supplies - including cleaning products, paper towels, trash bags and more to be sent out across the country for both those impacted by Hurricane Florence and in preparation for future disasters. Additionally, more than 3,000 truckloads of product have been shipped to stores in the Carolinas.

This event marked the kickoff of the 8th annual Celebration of Service campaign and is just one way that Team Depot and its partners are showing support for communities rebuilding. Earlier this week, The Home Depot Foundation also increased its disaster response commitment to $3 million.

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 00:08:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOME DEPOT (THE)
02:09aHOME DEPOT : Kits for Disaster Relief
PU
09/20HOME DEPOT : Foundation Kicks Off 2018 Celebration of Service
PU
09/20HOME DEPOT : Children's librarian retires at Ruidoso Public Library
AQ
09/19HOME DEPOT : Noisy motorcycle angers resident
AQ
09/18HOME DEPOT : Foundation Increases 2018 Disaster Response Commitment to $3 Millio..
PU
09/18HOME DEPOT : 3 arrested for fraudulent activity at The Home Depot in Cartersvill..
AQ
09/17HOME DEPOT : Five safety tips for generators
PU
09/15HOME DEPOT : West Newton library to get fresh coat of paint after Yough River fl..
AQ
09/13HOME DEPOT : Back to School Boost
PU
09/13HOME DEPOT : Walmart Is No. 1 Retailer in Management Top 250
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/19Stocks Track Higher As Trade Anxiety Fades (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/19WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Stocks Track Higher As Trade Anxiety Fades 
09/19Housing starts preview 
09/18'Mr. Valuation' Knows His Stuff, But Is 'Overvaluation' Always A Dirty Word? 
09/17Home Depot Is Stretched 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 108 B
EBIT 2019 15 741 M
Net income 2019 10 947 M
Debt 2019 23 393 M
Yield 2019 1,94%
P/E ratio 2019 22,14
P/E ratio 2020 20,57
EV / Sales 2019 2,45x
EV / Sales 2020 2,37x
Capitalization 242 B
Chart HOME DEPOT (THE)
Duration : Period :
Home Depot (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOME DEPOT (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 213 $
Spread / Average Target 0,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig A. Menear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carol B. Tomé Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Services
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregory D. Brenneman Lead Independent Director
Armando M. Codina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOME DEPOT (THE)11.36%242 191
LOWE'S COMPANIES24.33%93 970
KINGFISHER-26.86%6 922
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%6 214
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 546
ACE HARDWARE INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 609
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.